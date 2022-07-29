VP Kamala Harris Visits ‘Model’ Bed-Stuy to Announce Billion-Dollar Investment

bkreader.com
New York: 2022 Stimulus Check Update ($1,050)
Like many other states, New York has started mailing out stimulus checks for those who are in need of financial relief due to rising inflation. "Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature are providing you this," the checks read.
NY governor has the ‘authority’ and ‘obligation’ to remove Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg: Zeldin
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, New York gubernatorial candidate and Rep. Lee Zeldin previews the action program he intends to implement the "first day" he potentially takes office as the governor of New York. REP. LEE ZELDIN: The first thing my first day that I'm in office,...
New York Republicans are falling for Eric Adams
Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams is in an awkward position as the retired NYPD captain seeks to balance political allegiance and deliver on a key campaign promise to reduce city crime.
