Man with history of fleeing arrested in vehicle used in drive-by shooting, police say

www.ksl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
ksl.com
Police identify man killed in Sunday hit-and-run
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for a gold SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run at 1300 S. Major Street in Salt Lake City on Sunday night,. The investigation began at 11:04 p.m. on July 31 when officers received information of a man who'd been hit by a car that drove away, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
kslnewsradio.com
16-year-old allegedly shoots fire arm and runs from Salt Lake City Police
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly shot a firearm and ran from police. According to a press release, police received reports at around 3 a.m. on July 31. They were informed that someone had shot a firearm once and pointed it at several people. This happened in the area of 2000 W. Sir Charles Drive.
Man arrested after threatening woman with metal rod in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A large police presence was seen surrounding a residence in West Jordan after a man threatened a woman with a metal rod on Tuesday morning. West Jordan Police first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence near 1700 West and 8700 South around 4 a.m. The suspect, […]
ksl.com
Man trying to kill a spider with a lighter starts 40-acre fire in Springville, police say
SPRINGVILLE — A fire burning in Springville was started by a man who was trying to kill a spider Monday afternoon, police say. Reports of a fire "north of town on the mountainside" came in just before 5 p.m., the Springville Fire department said. The fire was then at approximately 40 acres and growing, and is requiring the assistance of several nearby departments including Provo Fire and Rescue, Mapleton Fire, and Utah County Fire, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Police looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for a gold SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run at 1300 S. Major Street in Salt Lake City on Sunday night,. The investigation began at 11:04 p.m. on July 31 when officers received information of a man who'd been hit by a car that drove away, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
Teen arrested for involvement in Utah 16-year-old death
UPDATED: TUESDAY 8/2/22 4:36 p.m. LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old male has been arrested for his involvement in the death of another 16-year-old teen on Monday. The Lindon City Police Department said two groups of people had met at the location where the incident happened — the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead. During the […]
Teen attacked for allegedly hugging his boyfriend in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been detained after allegedly assaulting another juvenile male after spotting him hugging his boyfriend in the driveway of their home on Saturday night. Sandy Police say the teenage suspect’s case has been sent to juvenile courts to determine the charges he will face which could vary from a […]
3 accused of selling fake gold at Layton Walmart parking lot
Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to sell fake gold outside of a Walmart parking lot in Layton
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight
MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
Investigation opened after woman's death in police custody ruled homicide
The Salt Lake City Police Department has activated its "officer-involved-critical-incident protocol" after a woman's death several months ago was recently ruled as a homicide by the medical examiner.
SLCPD: OICI protocol issued after woman dies following physical arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has activated the officer-involved-critical-incident (OICI) protocol today after the death of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was ruled a homicide by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. According to police records, an investigation into Mohn began on January 11 at 3:13 a.m. when […]
SLCPD find stolen gun, sawed-off rifle after aggravated robbery
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department’s (SLCPD) Gang Unit has arrested two people and recovered three guns as part of an ongoing investigation into an aggravated robbery. The investigation started around 11 p.m. on July 2, when SLCPD received information about an assault near 1700 W 1000 N. During the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gephardt Daily
Sandy police: Juvenile to be charged with hate-crime assault after attack on male couple
SANDY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested after he allegedly stopped the car he was in to assault a Sandy juvenile male standing in his driveway as he hugged his boyfriend. Project Rainbow shared a video recorded at the scene, after the...
KSLTV
Father of five killed in fiery crash before 25th anniversary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A fiery crash in southern Utah took the life of a Bountiful father of five kids. The family said it’s a miracle the three daughters who were with him made it out alive. Dave Barnett, 51, was coming home from a family vacation in Moab...
ksl.com
Jury convicts Roy man of killing friend he argued with over money
OGDEN — A Roy man was convicted Tuesday of killing his friend over a money dispute and abandoning the body in a parking lot, where it went unnoticed for days. A jury found Daniel Lee Johnson, 49, guilty of murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; abuse of a dead body and use of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felonies.
kjzz.com
3 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury items outside Layton Walmart
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Three people have been arrested after police said they were involved in selling fake luxury items in a Walmart parking lot. Officials said 20-year-old Nicolae-Denis Miclescu, 33-year-old Vasile Tiberiu Miclescu and 31-year-old Dunareanca Miclescu were arrested for their involvement. They said the suspects attempted to...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden neurosurgeon charged with allegedly groping unconscious patient
OGDEN, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A veteran neurosurgeon has been charged with allegedly groping a woman’s breasts during surgery while she was under anesthesia. Dr. Bryson Smith, 65, who has practiced in the Ogden area for more than 30 years, was booked Thursday into the...
ksl.com
Woman kicked out of Sandy party charged in connection with shooting of host
SANDY — A woman who was kicked out of a party has been charged for allegedly tracking down the man who kicked her out and, with the help another man, shooting him, according to prosecutors. Alliyah Samitioata Moana Molifua-Freeeman, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court...
Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect in 2019 murder arrested after ‘SWAT standoff’ in California
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Police Department has announced the arrest of a third suspect in the 2019 murder of Blaire Leavitt. The SLCPD said the suspect, 42-year-old Timote Fonua, was arrested after a SWAT standoff in California. Fonua is accused of one count of murder and one count of aggravated burglary.
Comments / 0