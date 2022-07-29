Immersive experiences with coastal habitats – no towel required!

Written by Jordan Bajema, Ph.D. Student, School of Natural Resources and Environment. Advisor: Will Patterson. Anglers along the Nature Coast may have noticed a new species in town the last few years, the Common Snook. This iconic Florida sportfish has certainly made its presence known in the region over the last decade and has provided countless hours of entertainment to local anglers. The first Snook documented by researchers in the region was caught in 2000, but Snook did not appear in large numbers until the most recent decade. Historically Snook were found south of Tarpon Springs, but today they can be found north of the Suwannee River Estuary. It is thought the range of this species is expanding northward because of warming winter temperatures. However, it is important to note that the arrival of a new species can bring changes to the ecosystems and fisheries of an area.

