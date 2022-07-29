www.easternshorepost.com
Chincoteague, Army Corps Officials Will Visit Sites for Inlet Study
By Carol Vaughn — A site visit is scheduled Aug. 19 for an Army Corps of Engineers team to inspect and review sites and discuss strategies for a study of the Chincoteague Inlet. The new state budget includes the required non-federal funding match to get the federal study underway,...
Construction of new tunnel at CBBT now running about 4 years behind
Construction of the new tunnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now running about four years behind, according to the deputy director of the bridge-tunnel.
National Night Out 2022: Here's what's going on across Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Note: This list isn't exhaustive. Check with your neighborhood to see if there's anything else going on near you!. National Night Out, a widespread event that was created to encourage positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and their communities, is August 2. Here's a breakdown of...
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story immediate traffic changes
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be instituting a traffic pattern change, effective immediately.
Striped piglet named ‘Cantalope’ born at Virginia Zoo
The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk welcomed a new piglet in June named Cantaloupe, or "Lou" for short.
Navy sailor captures photos of severe storm from aboard USS Gerald R. Ford
HAMPTON, Va. — A U.S. Navy sailor took some photos of a severe thunderstorm passing over Hampton Monday afternoon aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford as it traveled the Chesapeake Bay. The photos were taken by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth, a mass communication specialist for the Navy,...
Rape suspects are no longer tested for HIV in Virginia, but their victims are
Prosecutors in Virginia used to be able to request rape suspects get tested but a change to the law has some people outraged including a woman who was recently sexually assaulted.
Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit
The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
Several Hampton Roads localities among list to receive first payments from $26 billion opioid settlement
According to a news release, this money is coming from the settlement with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.
Virginia Beach festival brings hope to community's most vulnerable populations
The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two groups that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.
Blue USPS mailboxes in Virginia Beach closed over mail theft concerns
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — “Do not use. Come inside.” That’s the message on the blue mailboxes outside the Acredale Post Office in Virginia Beach’s Kempsville neighborhood. A sign on the boxes warns of a US Postal Inspection Service Crime Alert. It says authorities are investigating...
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Roriegh Virginia Thornton
Miss Roriegh Virginia Thornton gained the brightest and most colorful angel wings heaven had ever seen on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Roriegh was born June 26, 2018, and brought incredible joy and happiness to her loved ones each and every 1,493 days of her life. She was fascinated by all things shiny and bold, loved butterflies, and enjoyed watching “Bluey” and “Octonauts” with her family.
Hampton Roads Academy kicks off Operation School Supplies
Instead of accepting cash or card payments for the Academy's Summer Soccer tournamens, the athletics department asked kids to bring at least 3 school supplies.
French bulldogs rescued from Midwest breeder fostered in Virginia
21 French bulldogs were rescued from a Midwest breeder who had health issues and was downsizing, according to a Windsor-based rescue organization. The dogs are now being fostered in Hampton Roads.
2-year-old found dead with woman suffering medical emergency in Virginia Beach
Officials say the cause of death for the child is unknown and the manner of death is not readily apparent. The Detective Bureau is investigating this case as a suspicious death.
VB Atlantic Park reveals updated look as development moves forward despite delays
Virginia Beach based Venture Realty Group published two images. One shows a view of the complex as it would look if you were looking west from where Pacific Avenue meets 19th Street. The other gives a closer look of the entertainment venue aptly named "The Dome."
Fire breaks out in machinery at HRSD treatment plant in Virginia Beach; no one hurt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire which broke out late Sunday afternoon in a piece of machinery at a Hampton Roads Sanitation District treatment plant in Virginia Beach won't impact the plants operation or the customers it serves, according to a spokesperson for HRSD. According to the Virginia Beach...
Rare book by Thomas Jefferson found in library donation box
“We’ve never had an opportunity to acquire an 1829 edition. This publication is essentially a first edition of one of Thomas Jefferson’s little known works.”
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th
A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
