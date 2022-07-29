ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
13News Now

National Night Out 2022: Here's what's going on across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Note: This list isn't exhaustive. Check with your neighborhood to see if there's anything else going on near you!. National Night Out, a widespread event that was created to encourage positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and their communities, is August 2. Here's a breakdown of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Northampton County, VA
Government
City
Norfolk, VA
City
Weems, VA
Augusta Free Press

Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit

The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Steve Atkinson
Person
Lynwood Lewis
fox5dc.com

2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Sport Fishing#Recreational Fishing#Fish Oil#Canadian#Cooke Inc#Ocean Harvesters
easternshorepost.com

Roriegh Virginia Thornton

Miss Roriegh Virginia Thornton gained the brightest and most colorful angel wings heaven had ever seen on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Roriegh was born June 26, 2018, and brought incredible joy and happiness to her loved ones each and every 1,493 days of her life. She was fascinated by all things shiny and bold, loved butterflies, and enjoyed watching “Bluey” and “Octonauts” with her family.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th

A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy