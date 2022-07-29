INCIDENT Alaska Airlines pilot and co-pilot engaged a verbal dispute in front of passengers, before turning the plane around

www.airlive.net
2 Alaska Airlines pilots got into an argument, forcing the plane to return to an airport terminal so 1 could leave
One Alaska Airlines pilot announced to passengers he was leaving the plane in the interest of safety, according to multiple reports on social media.
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
A pilot was first to flee a plane after hearing a loud explosion, leaving passengers to fend for themselves as smoke filled the cabin, report says
A Vueling pilot fled his plane after there was an explosion, abandoning the passengers. One passenger told The Sun the captain ran off as soon as the flight attendant opened the door. Most of his crew followed, while only one flight attendant was left to look after passengers.
American Airlines passengers were left 'sobbing' after being held on a hot plane for six hours, report says
American Airlines passengers were held on a plane with no air conditioning, food, or drink for six hours on Sunday afternoon, according to a report.
American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle
A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
American Airlines canceled a 10-year-old passenger's connecting flight without telling her parents
American Airlines didn't tell the parents of a 10-year-old flying alone her flight was canceled. Family members picked her up from the airport and the airline didn't know she was not there anymore. The child was given lunch vouchers but was told she had to pay for dinner herself.
I’m a pilot and these are the big mistakes passengers make on flights
FLYING can be stressful – even taking a physically toll on our bodies. From knowing what to drink to how to get the best chance to sleep on a plane, pilot Christine Cancer has revealed her top tips to ensure your trip goes as smoothly as possible. And according...
A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster
The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan
When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
A passenger with an $11,000 ticket to Europe says Air Canada 'begged' 25 people to get off the plane because it was too heavy to take off. Then they lost his bag.
An Air Canada passenger flying to Europe had his flights delayed 10 times on Saturday. On one of the flights, 25 passengers had to deboard because it was "too heavy" to take off, he said. The airline also lost his luggage, forcing him to spend over $4,500 on replacement items,...
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
Cabin crew share unwritten rules for passengers - including not wearing shorts
A flight attendant, with 16 years of experience, reveals a list of five things that you should never do as a passenger. While some tips are quite obvious, others could save you from some major embarrassment. The list includes not flushing the toilet with a bare hand, and four other things.
A Qantas crew declared an emergency to get priority landing because the plane only had 40 minutes left of fuel, report says
A Qantas Airways plane was low on fuel so the crew declared an emergency for priority landing. The plane landed in Perth, Australia, with 40 minutes left of fuel, a Qantas pilot told The Guardian. The Australian Safety Transport Bureau is investigating, but the pilot said it wasn't a safety...
An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
Dare I ask why you're sitting there with gritted teeth, mouthing curses toward high-flying brand names?. Another week of airline disruption is supposedly becalmed. Before another week of airline disruption staggers into the air. To recap: airlines say they have staff shortages, the weather has been terrible and air traffic...
British Airways wouldn't let a mother pick up her lost luggage without her 7-year-old daughter's permission
Nicola Campbell-Hare was without her luggage for two weeks on their holiday in Florida. She said Apple AirTag data showed agents had misled her about trying to deliver the luggage. When they tried to collect it, a BA agent told them they would need their daughter's permission.
Four dead after planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Four people are dead after two small planes collided at North Las Vegas Airport, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided around noon Sunday. “Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to...
