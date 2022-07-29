ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamal Adams broke his finger again in 'freak accident' during practice

By Tim Weaver
 4 days ago
According to a report by Adam Jude at the Seattle Times, Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams broke his finger in a “freak accident” during the team’s first training camp practice of the year on Wednesday. Adams is not expected to miss significant time with the injury.

Since coming over in a trade with the Jets two years ago, Adams has missed a total of eight games due to shoulder and hand injuries. He has undergone multiple surgeries on both.

Seattle signed Adams to a four-year, $70 million contract extension last offseason, at the time making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

When healthy, Adams is one of the best players in the game at his position. He’s made three Pro Bowl teams and has an All-Pro to his credit. However, it will be extremely difficult for Adams to perform well enough to justify the trade that brought him to the Seahawks – who gave up two first-round draft picks to get him.

It’s not just on Adams to get the best out of his game, though. Seattle’s new defensive coaching staff has said they plan to put him in better position to excel – which will mean using him less often in coverage and more around the line of scrimmage where he’s more effective.

Asked about Adams’ status on Thursday, head coach Pete Carroll said there is no timetable for his return.

