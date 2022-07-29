ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Webinar for Forest Landowners Set for Aug. 1

mcnews.online
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mcnews.online

Comments / 0

Related
ualrpublicradio.org

Dollar General offering produce at Little Rock stores

Discount retailer Dollar General says ten of its locations across Little Rock are now offering fresh produce. Company officials joined Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in announcing the initiative Tuesday at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. The stores are now stocked with the top 20 produce items found in grocery stores, like tomatoes, onions and apples.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Topgolf announces official location for Little Rock venue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Months after Topgolf was announced to be heading to Little Rock, we finally know exactly where we'll have to go to get some swings in!. Officials announced on Tuesday that Little Rock's Topgolf location will be found north of the I-430 and Colonel Glenn Road intersection, residing within the the Village at Brodie Creek.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ozarksfn.com

Wood’s Feed Store

• Location: Cabot, Ark. History: Wood’s Feed Store is likely the oldest continually operating business in Cabot, Ark., manager Jackie Mahoney said. The store was started in 1937 by Frank Wood, and is still in the same location today. Products and Services: Wood’s Feed Store caters to farmers, ranchers,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pine Bluff, AR
Business
Pine Bluff, AR
Industry
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webinars#Forest Management#Forester#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Farm Program#African American#Kiitf Program
onlyinark.com

Jacksonville Museum of Military History

Arkansas has an incredible military history, much of which is unknown by many. The Jacksonville Museum of Military History exists to educate the public through various military history exhibits and is an incredible treasure. We’ve driven through Jacksonville hundreds of times over the years. We’ve been to the splash zone,...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
swark.today

Harper sworn in as district judge to succeed retiring Tony Yocom

Kolby Harper was sworn in today in the Hempstead County Courthouse as District 38 Judge (Hempstead and Nevada Counties) just before hearing her first cases there. She was appointed by Governor Asa Hutchinson to fill the remaining two and a half years of the term for Judge Tony Yocom who is retired as of yesterday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
THV11

Fifth defendant pleads guilty in $11.5 million fraud case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman from England, Arkansas has pled guilty to being involved in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of more than $11.5 million dollars that were supposed to have been used to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against. 49-year-old Niki...
ENGLAND, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Building on Our House's Open Door Policy

In 2013, Cynthia Walton Frazier was rocking babies at Arkansas Children’s Hospital while fate was busy pulling together the right people to build something that would impact her, her family, another one across town and homelessness in central Arkansas forever. “Every week [at ACH], I was waiting on DHS...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Little Rock to name basketball court in honor of Foley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Athletics announced Saturday that the court at the Jack Stephens Center, home to the Trojans women’s basketball program that has been to six NCAA Tournaments with two NCAA Tournament wins, will be named in honor of current Little Rock women’s basketball coach Joe Foley.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy