Webinar for Forest Landowners Set for Aug. 1

Dollar General opening Little Rock fresh produce locations
Dollar General is expanding fresh produce access in communities through Little Rock.
ualrpublicradio.org
Dollar General offering produce at Little Rock stores
Discount retailer Dollar General says ten of its locations across Little Rock are now offering fresh produce. Company officials joined Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in announcing the initiative Tuesday at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. The stores are now stocked with the top 20 produce items found in grocery stores, like tomatoes, onions and apples.
Topgolf announces official location for Little Rock venue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Months after Topgolf was announced to be heading to Little Rock, we finally know exactly where we'll have to go to get some swings in!. Officials announced on Tuesday that Little Rock's Topgolf location will be found north of the I-430 and Colonel Glenn Road intersection, residing within the the Village at Brodie Creek.
ozarksfn.com
Wood’s Feed Store
• Location: Cabot, Ark. History: Wood’s Feed Store is likely the oldest continually operating business in Cabot, Ark., manager Jackie Mahoney said. The store was started in 1937 by Frank Wood, and is still in the same location today. Products and Services: Wood’s Feed Store caters to farmers, ranchers,...
KATV
5th Arkansas woman pleads guilty to involvement in 11.5 million USDA scheme
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, a fifth Arkansas woman pleaded guilty to her involvement in a scheme to defraud the United States Department of Agriculture out of more than $11.5 million that was intended to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against. 49-year-old Niki Charles of England Arkansas...
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
Deadline nears for Pulaski County property owners to appeal new tax values
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Last month, every property owner in Pulaski County got a letter in the mail last that re-assessed the value of their property. Many of the properties went up in value-- some sharply; and that has left some taxpayers feeling shocked. The Pulaski County Assessor's...
thv11.com
Blind man memorized his every step in downtown Little Rock
Jim Robertson has been blind for over 60 years after a scary accident. He memorizes his every step to travel around downtown Little Rock.
onlyinark.com
Jacksonville Museum of Military History
Arkansas has an incredible military history, much of which is unknown by many. The Jacksonville Museum of Military History exists to educate the public through various military history exhibits and is an incredible treasure. We’ve driven through Jacksonville hundreds of times over the years. We’ve been to the splash zone,...
KTLO
7 north central Arkansas counties lift burn ban; Baxter County ban continues
Following the recent rainfall in the Twin Lakes Area, most counties in north central Arkansas have lifted their burn bans. The bans for Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton counties are no longer in effect. The burn ban for Baxter County continues. Judge Mickey Pendergrass says with the...
swark.today
Harper sworn in as district judge to succeed retiring Tony Yocom
Kolby Harper was sworn in today in the Hempstead County Courthouse as District 38 Judge (Hempstead and Nevada Counties) just before hearing her first cases there. She was appointed by Governor Asa Hutchinson to fill the remaining two and a half years of the term for Judge Tony Yocom who is retired as of yesterday.
Arkansas public schools keeping students fed while federal free meal program ends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the pandemic, all students in public schools ate for free— but the federal funding that made that possible is about to come to an end. There are still some ways that Arkansas families can keep hungry kids fed while going into the new school year.
Mayflower schools prepare for a 4-day school week
Mondays in Mayflower classrooms will stay quiet as the district makes the switch to a four-day school week.
ARDOT: North Little Rock interstate construction to cause lane closures on I-40
As work continues on the Interstate 30 Crossing project, Interstate 40 in North Little Rock will soon have lane closures.
Fifth defendant pleads guilty in $11.5 million fraud case
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman from England, Arkansas has pled guilty to being involved in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of more than $11.5 million dollars that were supposed to have been used to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against. 49-year-old Niki...
Authorities in Saline County to hold active shooter exercise
Authorities with the Saline County Office of Emergency Management will be conducting an active shooter exercise Tuesday, August 9.
littlerocksoiree.com
Building on Our House's Open Door Policy
In 2013, Cynthia Walton Frazier was rocking babies at Arkansas Children’s Hospital while fate was busy pulling together the right people to build something that would impact her, her family, another one across town and homelessness in central Arkansas forever. “Every week [at ACH], I was waiting on DHS...
KTLO
Little Rock to name basketball court in honor of Foley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Athletics announced Saturday that the court at the Jack Stephens Center, home to the Trojans women’s basketball program that has been to six NCAA Tournaments with two NCAA Tournament wins, will be named in honor of current Little Rock women’s basketball coach Joe Foley.
KATV
Student in car wreck headed to graduation; Sheridan holds special ceremony
(Little Rock, KATV) — This week the Sheridan School District recognized the achievements of one student who was unable to attend graduation due to a car wreck that left her in the hospital for days. The district leaders and the community came together on Thursday to watch Mackenzie Morrison...
KATV
'Don't wanna be outside:' Spring Valley apartment residents address sewer-like smell
A Little Rock apartment complex is experiencing a sewage line issue that's causing some residents to believe it's becoming a health hazard. The corporate office for Spring Valley apartments said they thought the sewer like smell issue was resolved a few weeks ago, but the problem become bigger than expected.
