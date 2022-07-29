ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Have questions following redistricting? The City’s updated ‘Find Your District’ tool can help

By Public Information Officer
sacramentocityexpress.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sacramentocityexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Citizens’ Group Calls for Investigation into Council Member Katie Valenzuela’s ‘Slush Fund’

“For a Better Sacramento,” a citywide citizens’ group, called on Sacramento city officials Monday to investigate Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela’s possible misuse of taxpayer dollars in her city office account. According to information obtained in a California Public Records Act request of Valenzuela’s expenses, she used taxpayer funds...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Owner of Odd Cookie in downtown Sacramento blames city for closure

SACRAMENTO – Another downtown Sacramento small business is closing up shop. This time, the owner of Odd Cookie said the city bureaucracy has left her feeling burned.The city said it's tried to help, not hurt.Odd Cookie is located along 9th street where there are already a lot of boarded-up businesses. Now this one is closing, too.Owner Anna Rodriguez said it was her dream to own this business, which has crumbled apart. The cookies were her recipe for success."We've definitely been bullied to the point of closure," she said.Rodriguez blames Sacramento city bureaucracy for making her dream business a bust. Her...
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Social Justice Group/Jail Watchdog Wants Embattled Sacramento County Jail Closed to Federal Prisoners – Urges County Cancel U.S. Marshal Service Contract

SACRAMENTO, CA – A social justice group and jail watchdog of sorts is urging the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors to cancel its long-standing contract with the U.S. Marshal Service that allows the jailing of people charged with federal crimes while waiting for their federal court proceedings. “It is...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Infamous Capitol Mall vacant lot up for sale again

SACRAMENTO — After a couple of false starts over the last two decades, one of the most coveted pieces of Sacramento real estate is back on the market.Sitting on a corner of 3rd Street, 301 Capitol Mall is the site of two of the most ambitious yet unsuccessful capital project proposals in city history. Developer John Saca's Capitol Towers — built with funding from CalPers — were slated to be the highest residential towers on the west coast before he pulled out of the project, leaving still-visible pylons in the ground. CalPers took over the land and proposed an office tower...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County looking to ban camping near government buildings, critical infrastructure

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County is proposing an anti-camping ordinance that would prohibit camping in several unincorporated areas, including near infrastructure, the American River Parkway and government buildings. The ordinance will go before the board of supervisors in just a few days. In the meantime, local homeless advocacy groups are fighting back."There's no place to go," said Bob Erlenbusch, the executive director of the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness.He added, "There's cries for some parts of the community to move homeless people off the American River Parkway, but the question is to where? We're really concerned the county will define anything...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Elk Grove Citizen

Cosumnes CSD board approves $8 million purchase for future park

A 100-acre community park is proposed for Elk Grove’s southern border along Kammerer Road. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on July 20 unanimously voted to allow district officials to finalize an $8 million purchase of two agricultural lots for the park. “It’s right in the path of...
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Census#The City Council#Plac
FOX40

What to know about Placer County’s Stage 2 water restrictions

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In May, the Placer County Water Agency entered into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan in hopes of getting customers to reduce water usage by 20%. This occurred around the same time that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar water use restrictions as California enters another year of continued […]
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Pet shelters, gas prices, and insurance

Area animal shelters are overwhelmed. The problem is being blamed on delayed care during the pandemic and inflation."This is the toughest summer that I have seen in 13 years of being involved in animal welfare," said Mirah Horowitz with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. Horowitz and her team rescue pets from high-kill shelters. Those needing a home are outpacing people looking for pets. "I have never turned down puppies," said Horowitz. "I am turning down puppies this year." Data from Best Friends Animal Society show 355,000 cats and dogs were killed in U.S. shelters in 2021 -- the first increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCRA.com

Roseville residents preparing for annual National Night Out

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville residents are preparing to participate in thecity's annual events for National Night Out on Tuesday, which strengthens the relationship between law enforcement and the community it serves. It's all part of a national effort for neighborhoods to shake hands and exchange ideas with local police...
ROSEVILLE, CA
wallstreetwindow.com

See This House Is For Sale With A 2,000 Square Foot Library (Top Of A Mountain In Placerville, CA) – Mike Swanson

Check this out. This house is currently for sale in Placerville, California, only about 40 miles away from the city center of Sacramento. It’s fairly isolated on top of a mountain and has a 2,000 square foot library inside of it, along with an outlining building for a garage and further storage area. It’s got massive space inside and empty to be filled by the right owner. I like to check out interesting homes for sale like this in the real estate market.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

California State Fair officials optimistic about crowd numbers

SACRAMENTO — The relief of returning to the California State Fair is palpable among vendors and fairgoers. "After doing this for that long and having it taken away, you don't realize how much you missed it until you lose it," said vendor Milo Franks.He's been working events since 1970 and feels not much has changed this year even with the increased safety measures."Everything is about the same this year," Franks said. "Same protocol."At Grinders sandwich shop, they churned out 1,200 sandwiches last weekend. "It's definitely been busier than past years," saidd manager Dylan Atkins. Franks agrees and says the weather has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

2022 Elk Grove’s Best of Business Final Results

The results are in for the 2022 Elk Grove’s Best of Business competition. This is the 5th annual competition and was sponsored by Elk Grove Laguna Forums and the Elk Grove Chamber. Elk Grove’s Best of Business was created as a way to help promote many of the local Elk Grove businesses and encourage residents to support local businesses. This year over 8400 people voted. A new record. That surpassed the 2021 total of just over 5000.
ELK GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy