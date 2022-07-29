Have questions following redistricting? The City’s updated ‘Find Your District’ tool can help

sacramentocityexpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Citizens’ Group Calls for Investigation into Council Member Katie Valenzuela’s ‘Slush Fund’
“For a Better Sacramento,” a citywide citizens’ group, called on Sacramento city officials Monday to investigate Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela’s possible misuse of taxpayer dollars in her city office account. According to information obtained in a California Public Records Act request of Valenzuela’s expenses, she used taxpayer funds...
Owner of Odd Cookie in downtown Sacramento blames city for closure
SACRAMENTO – Another downtown Sacramento small business is closing up shop. This time, the owner of Odd Cookie said the city bureaucracy has left her feeling burned.The city said it's tried to help, not hurt.Odd Cookie is located along 9th street where there are already a lot of boarded-up businesses. Now this one is closing, too.Owner Anna Rodriguez said it was her dream to own this business, which has crumbled apart. The cookies were her recipe for success."We've definitely been bullied to the point of closure," she said.Rodriguez blames Sacramento city bureaucracy for making her dream business a bust. Her...
davisvanguard.org
Social Justice Group/Jail Watchdog Wants Embattled Sacramento County Jail Closed to Federal Prisoners – Urges County Cancel U.S. Marshal Service Contract
SACRAMENTO, CA – A social justice group and jail watchdog of sorts is urging the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors to cancel its long-standing contract with the U.S. Marshal Service that allows the jailing of people charged with federal crimes while waiting for their federal court proceedings. “It is...
Infamous Capitol Mall vacant lot up for sale again
SACRAMENTO — After a couple of false starts over the last two decades, one of the most coveted pieces of Sacramento real estate is back on the market.Sitting on a corner of 3rd Street, 301 Capitol Mall is the site of two of the most ambitious yet unsuccessful capital project proposals in city history. Developer John Saca's Capitol Towers — built with funding from CalPers — were slated to be the highest residential towers on the west coast before he pulled out of the project, leaving still-visible pylons in the ground. CalPers took over the land and proposed an office tower...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lompoc Record
Facts don't matter to Sacramento's densifying Democrats | Thomas Elias
There appears to be no end to the new laws that Sacramento’s dominant Democratic legislators want to pass in their effort to make California at least as dense as New York state. Their latest effort seems likely to be as onerous – and unsuccessful – at this task as...
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Sacramento County looking to ban camping near government buildings, critical infrastructure
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County is proposing an anti-camping ordinance that would prohibit camping in several unincorporated areas, including near infrastructure, the American River Parkway and government buildings. The ordinance will go before the board of supervisors in just a few days. In the meantime, local homeless advocacy groups are fighting back."There's no place to go," said Bob Erlenbusch, the executive director of the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness.He added, "There's cries for some parts of the community to move homeless people off the American River Parkway, but the question is to where? We're really concerned the county will define anything...
KCRA.com
New tenant self-check tool helps report rental issues directly to Sacramento code enforcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) Action launched a new tool Thursday designed to help tenants report problems with their rental units directly to Sacramento code enforcement. Organizers developed the online portal, they said, using the same checklist code enforcement officers and landlords use...
RELATED PEOPLE
Workers rally at Capitol for bill that could overhaul California's fast food sector
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California fast food workers are rallying at the state Capitol for passage of a bill that could lead to a dramatic overhaul of industry standards. It comes ahead of lawmakers returning to Sacramento for the start of their regular session on Monday. Assembly Bill 257, also...
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
Elk Grove Citizen
Cosumnes CSD board approves $8 million purchase for future park
A 100-acre community park is proposed for Elk Grove’s southern border along Kammerer Road. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on July 20 unanimously voted to allow district officials to finalize an $8 million purchase of two agricultural lots for the park. “It’s right in the path of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Incredibly prejudicial.’ Why Sacramento courts have caged cells, and why that will change
The steel-bar cells inside the courtrooms of Sacramento County Main Jail’s Patino Justice Center and Gordon Schaber Courthouse are some of the busiest spaces in a bustling Sacramento Superior Court. The cells are as much a part of the courtrooms as the judge’s bench or jurors’ box.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
What to know about Placer County’s Stage 2 water restrictions
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In May, the Placer County Water Agency entered into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan in hopes of getting customers to reduce water usage by 20%. This occurred around the same time that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar water use restrictions as California enters another year of continued […]
ijpr.org
Some Californians are ripping out their lawns as the state’s drought continues to worsen
Governor Gavin Newsom has called for water conservation but the state has struggled to meet the recommended targets. One move some cities are making to speed up water-saving efforts is to target the areas that produce the most waste. On the residential front, which makes up about 10% of water use in the state, this means lawns.
Call Kurtis: Pet shelters, gas prices, and insurance
Area animal shelters are overwhelmed. The problem is being blamed on delayed care during the pandemic and inflation."This is the toughest summer that I have seen in 13 years of being involved in animal welfare," said Mirah Horowitz with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. Horowitz and her team rescue pets from high-kill shelters. Those needing a home are outpacing people looking for pets. "I have never turned down puppies," said Horowitz. "I am turning down puppies this year." Data from Best Friends Animal Society show 355,000 cats and dogs were killed in U.S. shelters in 2021 -- the first increase...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Roseville residents preparing for annual National Night Out
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville residents are preparing to participate in thecity's annual events for National Night Out on Tuesday, which strengthens the relationship between law enforcement and the community it serves. It's all part of a national effort for neighborhoods to shake hands and exchange ideas with local police...
wallstreetwindow.com
See This House Is For Sale With A 2,000 Square Foot Library (Top Of A Mountain In Placerville, CA) – Mike Swanson
Check this out. This house is currently for sale in Placerville, California, only about 40 miles away from the city center of Sacramento. It’s fairly isolated on top of a mountain and has a 2,000 square foot library inside of it, along with an outlining building for a garage and further storage area. It’s got massive space inside and empty to be filled by the right owner. I like to check out interesting homes for sale like this in the real estate market.
California State Fair officials optimistic about crowd numbers
SACRAMENTO — The relief of returning to the California State Fair is palpable among vendors and fairgoers. "After doing this for that long and having it taken away, you don't realize how much you missed it until you lose it," said vendor Milo Franks.He's been working events since 1970 and feels not much has changed this year even with the increased safety measures."Everything is about the same this year," Franks said. "Same protocol."At Grinders sandwich shop, they churned out 1,200 sandwiches last weekend. "It's definitely been busier than past years," saidd manager Dylan Atkins. Franks agrees and says the weather has...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
2022 Elk Grove’s Best of Business Final Results
The results are in for the 2022 Elk Grove’s Best of Business competition. This is the 5th annual competition and was sponsored by Elk Grove Laguna Forums and the Elk Grove Chamber. Elk Grove’s Best of Business was created as a way to help promote many of the local Elk Grove businesses and encourage residents to support local businesses. This year over 8400 people voted. A new record. That surpassed the 2021 total of just over 5000.
Comments / 0