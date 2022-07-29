ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What role might Ime Udoka be playing in the Jaylen Brown - Kevin Durant trade rumors?

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

What role could Ime Udoka be playing in any trade talks between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets that were rumored to have been held between the two ball clubs to discuss what trading star Celtics wing Jaylen Brown for veteran Nets star swingman Kevin Durant?

The Boston head coach was recently a defensive specialist assistant coach for Brooklyn during Durant’s tenure with that team. Could there be a relationship between the two that encouraged the Celtics to kick the tires on such a swap? Or are the rumors something more akin to what every team able to do so making calls to the Nets in order to fulfill their duty of due diligence as a competent front office?

The host of the CLNS Media “Winning Plays” podcast Brian Robb was recently joined by NBC Sports Boston analyst Chris Forsberg to discuss this and a number of other aspects of these rumors.

Watch the clip embedded above to get their takes on Udoka’s role in all of this and much more.

Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

