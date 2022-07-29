Things Will Get Awkward if Jazz Don't Trade Donovan Mitchell

www.yardbarker.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Luke Walton Recalls Rough Treatment From Kobe Bryant After He ‘Smelled Some Alcohol’ On Him In Practice During Rookie Year
Hardly any player in NBA history could match Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness and desire to win — something several players learned the hard way when they shared the court with the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Since his high school days, Bryant — preaching the fabled “Mamba Mentality” — would...
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
NBA legend Bill Russell dies at age 88
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88, his family announced on social media. Russell was one of the best players in NBA history with five MVP awards and a record 11 NBA championships during his career, as well as two NCAA titles. In 2009, the NBA Finals MVP Award was named after Russell.
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"
Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted On Monday Night
Mitchell: "Love when my mom turns a joke or a funny video into a life lesson " Mitchell and the Jazz finished up another solid regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. However, they once again came up short in the NBA Playoffs, and they lost to...
Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade
The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks landing Donovan Mitchell could spark another trade with Lakers
The Knicks remain focused on a Donovan Mitchell trade but, if that deal happens, New York could quickly make another trade involving the Lakers. It’s probably the NBA’s worst-kept secret right now that the New York Knicks want to be the team that wins the Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes. The organization has not hidden its interest and, as teams wait for the trade market to normalize, they are clearly waiting to strike so they can make a deal with the Utah Jazz.
Gilbert Arenas tells Utah Jazz that current version of Dwyane Wade is better than players they got for Rudy Gobert
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted a quick video of him on the basketball court recently, and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took it as an opportunity to clown the Utah Jazz. As Heat fans know, Wade is now a partial owner of the Jazz organization. Earlier this offseason, the...
Kenny Smith Shared Hilarious Story Of When Bill Russell Was The Coach Of The Sacramento Kings: "I'm Trying To Trade Them But Nobody Wants Them"
Bill Russell wasn't just one of the greatest basketball players of all time but was also an NBA coach. He is the last player to win a title as a player-coach, somehow doing it twice. After his retirement, Russell took a few coaching jobs around the league. The final one came in 1987 when he joined the Sacramento Kings as head coach and GM.
NBA Fans React To Dejounte Murray Disrespectfuly Bounces Ball Off The Head Of A Defender At Jamal Crawford's Basketball Camp
The Atlanta Hawks are looking to make a major run in the NBA next season after a disappointing 2021-22 season. Despite making an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021, the Hawks barely made the 2022 Playoffs and were easily eliminated in the first round by the Miami Heat. To remedy...
This Hawks-Knicks Trade Sends John Collins To New York
New York City is often at the center of attention. This summer, it’s one of the central hubs of NBA rumors. Of course, the Brooklyn Nets are getting the biggest headlines. Kevin Durant’s trade request has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue from the moment he issued it. With that in mind, don’t rule out the New York Knicks as a major player either.
The greatest players in Duke men's basketball history
Duke has won five national championships — all under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski — and reached the title game another six times. Among the elite programs in all of college sports, the Blue Devils continue to produce some of the best talent in the game on an annual basis. Here's our list of the top 20 players to don a Duke uniform — listed in chronological order.
East Notes: Pacers, Myles Turner, Raptors, Cavaliers
Myles Turner has been at the center of trade rumors, but he said he is just focusing on what he can control. “The way I’m perceiving everything now, my outlook is I’m in great shape right now,” Turner said, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “I’ve worked my way back for my injuries. And just carry myself as a professional as I always have. Whether that’s in [Pacers] training camp or whether that’s a training camp somewhere else, I’m going to go and be myself. And that’s all anybody, that’s all I can expect for myself. It’s definitely a proving season for me.”
NBA Fans Debate Who They Would 'Start, Bench, And Cut' Between James Harden, Damian Lillard, And Kyrie Irving: "Start Harden Bench Kyrie Cut Dame Is The Only Answer"
If you ask an NBA fan to name the very best guards in the league, there'd be some constants on everyone's lips like the reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Kyrie Irving would also have been constants, but there are some question marks regarding all of them at the moment.
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
Bam Adebayo Opens Up On The Heat Being Unwilling To Involve Him In Trade Packages: "It’s Pat Believing In Me... That We Can Make That Next Step To Bring This City Another Championship.”
The Miami Heat are all about winning championships, and having gone almost a decade without one, they are desperate to get their hands on that Larry O'Brien trophy once again. So, when Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and named the Heat as one of his preferred destinations, rumors started to swirl on potential trade packages.
NBA Power Rankings Based on Championship Odds (Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant Markets Remain Quiet)
We have officially reached the dog days of the NBA offseason. While fans wait for the Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and ... Collin Sexton (?) dominoes to fall this offseason, our best basketball action has been watching various players tear it up in the Drew League this summer. Not much...
Old Wilt Chamberlain story about Bill Russell goes viral
After the death this week of NBA icon Bill Russell, an old story from Russell’s biggest career rival is going viral. A clip from a joint interview that Russell gave with fellow center legend Wilt Chamberlain decades after they had retired made the rounds on Twitter this week. In the clip, Chamberlain shared how Russell had spent Thanksgiving at the Chamberlain residence and then proceed to kick Chamberlain’s rear on the court during their next meeting. That led Chamberlain’s mother to hilariously quip that they should not have fed Russell so well.
Three Utah helmets that should reappear in 2022
As the Utes prepare for the 2022 season, FanNation AllUtes hopes to see them march into battle with three former helmets from previous years.
Watch: Bill Russell recalls story about Michael Jordan
Bill Russell died on Sunday at the age of 88. Although many regard Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player to ever play in the NBA, if championships are the name of the game, then even he doesn’t hold a candle to Russell. Russell, based on sheer amount of...
