ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Things Will Get Awkward if Jazz Don't Trade Donovan Mitchell

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."

Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NBA legend Bill Russell dies at age 88

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88, his family announced on social media. Russell was one of the best players in NBA history with five MVP awards and a record 11 NBA championships during his career, as well as two NCAA titles. In 2009, the NBA Finals MVP Award was named after Russell.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"

Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
State
New York State
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
State
Utah State
Yardbarker

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted On Monday Night

Mitchell: "Love when my mom turns a joke or a funny video into a life lesson " Mitchell and the Jazz finished up another solid regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. However, they once again came up short in the NBA Playoffs, and they lost to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade

The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks landing Donovan Mitchell could spark another trade with Lakers

The Knicks remain focused on a Donovan Mitchell trade but, if that deal happens, New York could quickly make another trade involving the Lakers. It’s probably the NBA’s worst-kept secret right now that the New York Knicks want to be the team that wins the Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes. The organization has not hidden its interest and, as teams wait for the trade market to normalize, they are clearly waiting to strike so they can make a deal with the Utah Jazz.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Kenny Smith Shared Hilarious Story Of When Bill Russell Was The Coach Of The Sacramento Kings: "I'm Trying To Trade Them But Nobody Wants Them"

Bill Russell wasn't just one of the greatest basketball players of all time but was also an NBA coach. He is the last player to win a title as a player-coach, somehow doing it twice. After his retirement, Russell took a few coaching jobs around the league. The final one came in 1987 when he joined the Sacramento Kings as head coach and GM.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Knicks Trade Sends John Collins To New York

New York City is often at the center of attention. This summer, it’s one of the central hubs of NBA rumors. Of course, the Brooklyn Nets are getting the biggest headlines. Kevin Durant’s trade request has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue from the moment he issued it. With that in mind, don’t rule out the New York Knicks as a major player either.
NBA
Yardbarker

The greatest players in Duke men's basketball history

Duke has won five national championships — all under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski — and reached the title game another six times. Among the elite programs in all of college sports, the Blue Devils continue to produce some of the best talent in the game on an annual basis. Here's our list of the top 20 players to don a Duke uniform — listed in chronological order.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks
Yardbarker

East Notes: Pacers, Myles Turner, Raptors, Cavaliers

Myles Turner has been at the center of trade rumors, but he said he is just focusing on what he can control. “The way I’m perceiving everything now, my outlook is I’m in great shape right now,” Turner said, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “I’ve worked my way back for my injuries. And just carry myself as a professional as I always have. Whether that’s in [Pacers] training camp or whether that’s a training camp somewhere else, I’m going to go and be myself. And that’s all anybody, that’s all I can expect for myself. It’s definitely a proving season for me.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Debate Who They Would 'Start, Bench, And Cut' Between James Harden, Damian Lillard, And Kyrie Irving: "Start Harden Bench Kyrie Cut Dame Is The Only Answer"

If you ask an NBA fan to name the very best guards in the league, there'd be some constants on everyone's lips like the reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Kyrie Irving would also have been constants, but there are some question marks regarding all of them at the moment.
NBA
Yardbarker

Bam Adebayo Opens Up On The Heat Being Unwilling To Involve Him In Trade Packages: "It’s Pat Believing In Me... That We Can Make That Next Step To Bring This City Another Championship.”

The Miami Heat are all about winning championships, and having gone almost a decade without one, they are desperate to get their hands on that Larry O'Brien trophy once again. So, when Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and named the Heat as one of his preferred destinations, rumors started to swirl on potential trade packages.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Old Wilt Chamberlain story about Bill Russell goes viral

After the death this week of NBA icon Bill Russell, an old story from Russell’s biggest career rival is going viral. A clip from a joint interview that Russell gave with fellow center legend Wilt Chamberlain decades after they had retired made the rounds on Twitter this week. In the clip, Chamberlain shared how Russell had spent Thanksgiving at the Chamberlain residence and then proceed to kick Chamberlain’s rear on the court during their next meeting. That led Chamberlain’s mother to hilariously quip that they should not have fed Russell so well.
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Bill Russell recalls story about Michael Jordan

Bill Russell died on Sunday at the age of 88. Although many regard Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player to ever play in the NBA, if championships are the name of the game, then even he doesn’t hold a candle to Russell. Russell, based on sheer amount of...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy