KGET 17
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources. According to the state, banning the watering of non-functional lawns will save hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of...
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — State of the City
Enhancements to Bakersfield's quality of life were celebrated July 20 at the State of the City held at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center. About 350 business and community leaders heard from Mayor Karen Goh and Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg at the first in-person State of the City since 2019. It was presented by sponsor Dignity Health.
KGET 17
Kern County In Depth: Reparations for descendants of slaves in California
This week on “Kern County: In Depth”: The case for slavery reparations in California. A discussion on the state’s Reparations Task Force with Dr. Cheryl Grills, a professor of clinical psychology at Loyola Marymount University and a member of the task force, on the work done so far.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
Bakersfield Californian
Catalytic converter ordinance prompts constitutional concerns
Experts have advised caution over implementing a proposed city ordinance to curtail catalytic converter theft, a topic which also divided Bakersfield City Council members in regard to its effectiveness and the consequences of passing such a law. The city attorney’s office drafted an ordinance that says possessing a detached catalytic...
Wasco Rose Festival reveals Grand Marshals
The Wasco Rose Festival Group revealed Monday that residents Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison and Tim and Karen Holtermann will be their 2022 Grand Marshals.
wascotrib.com
Free event to dispose of household hazardous waste
Kern County Public Works will host their Shafter-Wasco One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shafter-Wasco Sanitary Landfill, 17621 Scofield Ave., in Shafter. It is a free event. Residents will be able to properly and safely dispose of their...
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
Laist.com
Criminal Charges Filed Against Real Estate Company At Center Of LAist Studio's 'California City' Podcast
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. In my podcast California City, I...
wascotrib.com
SPD welcomes new addition to the force
The Shafter Police Department welcomed a new addition recently, with the swearing-in of Officer Mallory Serjeant. Serjeant has over 10 years experience in law enforcement, starting her career as a detentions deputy with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. Officer Serjeant was officially welcomed by the City Council at a recent...
theshafterpress.com
Construction begins on new bus stop
The Shafter City Council approved a portion of the James Street project that will see the Regional Transit Bus Stop relocated from the corner of the City Hall location to Stringham Park, right off of James Street. The project is made possible by cooperation between the City of Shafter and...
Taft Midway Driller
Dollar General to build third store in Taft
Taft's third Dollar General store is going to be built on the east side of town. City official said earlier this year the company was looking for a location to build a third store in Taft but was still looking for a suitable site. Last week, City Planner Mark Staples...
Taft Midway Driller
James Andrew Moore
James Andrew Moore went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the. evening of July 25, 2022, at the age of 81. He passed peacefully in his sleep at the Schneidmiller Hospice House after saying goodbye and telling his wife and family he loved them. His family was honored to be able to care for him at home until his very last day. He had finally been diagnosed with ALS in October, 2021.
Kern Public Health reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,264 cases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 1,264 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 269,826 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,494 deaths, and 254,207 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 692,022 negative COVID-19 tests and 269,826 positive tests, while […]
Bakersfield Californian
KHSD opens new school, expands possibilities
With the alarm clock's buzz, excitement and anticipation of meeting new teachers, catching up with old friends, developing new friendships and making new memories, Aug. 17 marks the beginning of a new school year and a fresh start filled with hope and possibilities. The 2022-23 school year signifies a new...
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Remembering a warrior who fought against injustice
Kern County quietly lost a warrior early this month. A real hero died when Carleen Radanovich succumbed to her 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 79. It’s hard to believe now, but 38 years ago our community was torn apart by unimaginable accusations. The sheriff reported that dozens of Kern County children had been molested and murdered in satanic rituals by multiple rings of cannibalistic pornographers.
wascotrib.com
WHS grad competes for state title
Addison Tatum is a 22-year-old student born and raised in Wasco. On July 13, she won the 2023 Kern County Miss United States Agriculture title, which made her eligible to compete at the state level next year in January. If she wins this, she will go on to represent the state at the national pageant.
SEIU workers "overwhelmingly" accept new agreement with Kern Medical
Hospital and clinic workers at Kern Medical have voted to ratify the new tentative agreement reached last weekend.
Affordable housing developing in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for a new affordable housing development in East Bakersfield. Pioneer Cottages was developed by Golden Empire Affordable Housing and the Kern County Housing Authority, according to a news release from Golden Empire Affordable Housing Inc. The Housing Inc. says the development, located on Pioneer […]
