Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — State of the City

Enhancements to Bakersfield's quality of life were celebrated July 20 at the State of the City held at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center. About 350 business and community leaders heard from Mayor Karen Goh and Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg at the first in-person State of the City since 2019. It was presented by sponsor Dignity Health.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Catalytic converter ordinance prompts constitutional concerns

Experts have advised caution over implementing a proposed city ordinance to curtail catalytic converter theft, a topic which also divided Bakersfield City Council members in regard to its effectiveness and the consequences of passing such a law. The city attorney’s office drafted an ordinance that says possessing a detached catalytic...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Free event to dispose of household hazardous waste

Kern County Public Works will host their Shafter-Wasco One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shafter-Wasco Sanitary Landfill, 17621 Scofield Ave., in Shafter. It is a free event. Residents will be able to properly and safely dispose of their...
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Kern River kills out-of-town visitors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
wascotrib.com

SPD welcomes new addition to the force

The Shafter Police Department welcomed a new addition recently, with the swearing-in of Officer Mallory Serjeant. Serjeant has over 10 years experience in law enforcement, starting her career as a detentions deputy with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. Officer Serjeant was officially welcomed by the City Council at a recent...
SHAFTER, CA
theshafterpress.com

Construction begins on new bus stop

The Shafter City Council approved a portion of the James Street project that will see the Regional Transit Bus Stop relocated from the corner of the City Hall location to Stringham Park, right off of James Street. The project is made possible by cooperation between the City of Shafter and...
SHAFTER, CA
News Break
Politics
Taft Midway Driller

Dollar General to build third store in Taft

Taft's third Dollar General store is going to be built on the east side of town. City official said earlier this year the company was looking for a location to build a third store in Taft but was still looking for a suitable site. Last week, City Planner Mark Staples...
TAFT, CA
Taft Midway Driller

James Andrew Moore

James Andrew Moore went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the. evening of July 25, 2022, at the age of 81. He passed peacefully in his sleep at the Schneidmiller Hospice House after saying goodbye and telling his wife and family he loved them. His family was honored to be able to care for him at home until his very last day. He had finally been diagnosed with ALS in October, 2021.
TAFT, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,264 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 1,264 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 269,826 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,494 deaths, and 254,207 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 692,022 negative COVID-19 tests and 269,826 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KHSD opens new school, expands possibilities

With the alarm clock's buzz, excitement and anticipation of meeting new teachers, catching up with old friends, developing new friendships and making new memories, Aug. 17 marks the beginning of a new school year and a fresh start filled with hope and possibilities. The 2022-23 school year signifies a new...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Remembering a warrior who fought against injustice

Kern County quietly lost a warrior early this month. A real hero died when Carleen Radanovich succumbed to her 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 79. It’s hard to believe now, but 38 years ago our community was torn apart by unimaginable accusations. The sheriff reported that dozens of Kern County children had been molested and murdered in satanic rituals by multiple rings of cannibalistic pornographers.
KERN COUNTY, CA
wascotrib.com

WHS grad competes for state title

Addison Tatum is a 22-year-old student born and raised in Wasco. On July 13, she won the 2023 Kern County Miss United States Agriculture title, which made her eligible to compete at the state level next year in January. If she wins this, she will go on to represent the state at the national pageant.
WASCO, CA
KGET

Affordable housing developing in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for a new affordable housing development in East Bakersfield. Pioneer Cottages was developed by Golden Empire Affordable Housing and the Kern County Housing Authority, according to a news release from Golden Empire Affordable Housing Inc. The Housing Inc. says the development, located on Pioneer […]

