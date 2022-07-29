ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Mattivi to focus on keeping Kansans safe

Liberal First
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
liberalfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Kansas

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Kobach
flatlandkc.org

Follow the Money: Who is Funding Kansas Abortion Amendment Ads?

Two campaigns raised — and spent — more than $11 million to influence Kansas voters. It’s been hard to avoid: yard signs, robocalls, postcards in the mail, Facebook ads and commercials on TV and YouTube. All urging Kansans to vote Aug. 2 on the Kansas abortion amendment that would add language to state’s constitution to take away a state constitutional right to an abortion.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Kansas Attorney General's Opinion on Abortion Criticized

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Abortion rights advocates dismiss a legal opinion from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt as a ploy intended to bolster the chances of passing a change to the state constitution. Schmidt’s office issued a legal opinion contending that the change to the Kansas Constitution would not restrict treatments for medically dangerous pregnancies. Schmidt backs the amendment.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Former Republican joins Kansas Gov’s race as independent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Senator Dennis Pyle hopes to be a third option for Kansans when they vote for Governor in November. Pyle, and his running mate Kathleen Garrison submitted their independent petition for Governor and Lt. Governor of Kansas at 11 a.m. Monday morning. In a release,...
KANSAS STATE
Eastern Progress

As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power

Kansas abolitionist John Brown seizes the attention in the middle of John Steuart Curry's famous "Tragic Prelude" mural at the Kansas Statehouse. (Dave Kendall) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through his own company, Prairie Hollow Productions.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Supreme Court#Detainees#Isis#Kansans#Leader Times#Emt#Ag
Wichita Eagle

Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow

If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
KANSAS STATE
Augusta Free Press

Online gambling in Kansas. Is it Legal? Get $5000 at KS gambling sites

With Kansas recently legalizing sports betting across the state, KS bettors have an increasing range of options. As a result, many Kansas residents are turning to online gambling sites due to their convenience. This article will review and help you choose from the best online Kansas gambling sites as well as revealing the best sign-up bonuses on offer to new players.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansans receive text message with misinformation about Amendment 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – There is some confusion today after quite a few people received a text message with misinformation about the Kansas amendment being voted on tomorrow. The messages concern Amendment 2, where voters will decide on abortion protections. The message states: “Women in KS are losing...
KANSAS STATE
kiowacountysignal.com

More than a Neighbor: Josh Mueller dedicated to success of beef industry in Kansas

Paying the Checkoff. Collecting the Checkoff. Managing the Checkoff. As a rancher, auction market owner and Kansas Beef Council Executive Board member, Josh Mueller sees his Checkoff dollars, as well as those of his family, neighbors and customers, advance the beef industry at each step along the way. He joined the KBC Executive Board more than four years ago and is honored to sit with cattlemen and women from across the state.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
beloitcall.com

House candidate faces animal cruelty charges

(Updated to include comment from Johnson posted on Facebook. It now includes a comment from Johnson’ s wife.)A Republican candidate for the Kansas House in Cloud County is facing potential felony charges for cruelty to animals, accused of shooting a couple’ s dogs to death last year.Gerald W. Johnson, who ...
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
scenicstates.com

6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out

When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that were critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued recovery. […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy