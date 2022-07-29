ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Teachers approve deal with Orange County schools for raises up to $3K+

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 4 days ago
www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Villages Daily Sun

Charter School welcomes 92 new employees

Jamie Mick was visiting friends in The Villages a few years ago when she first saw The Villages Charter School. “I’m going to work there one day,” Mick remembers thinking. Now, the Village of Pine Hills resident is preparing to start her first year as a first-grade teacher at The Villages Charter Elementary School Primary Center. Schools across the country have been facing the challenge of a national education-employee shortage, and school districts are in need of teachers, bus drivers, custodians, substitutes and more. School districts in the tri-county area worked hard all summer to recruit employees to fill the gap for local students before school started back up, and many schools saw some success.
THE VILLAGES, FL
vieravoice.com

BPS students to see many changes this school year

Brevard County public school students will see a lot of improvements and changes when they return to school on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Russell Bruhn, the chief strategic communications officer for the district’s government and community relations department, said in a letter that the summer was busy for Brevard Public Schools.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Education
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

City leaders vote to rid Oviedo Mall of age restrictions in development plan

OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo city leaders discussed possible changes to the redevelopment of the Oviedo Mall during their Monday meeting, ultimately voting to get rid of age restrictions for those ages 55 and up. Owners sought changes to the original plan, which was submitted last year. [TRENDING: Become a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Arbitration#Ocps
palmcoastobserver.com

AdventHealth’s 2021 community investment exceeds $1.3 billion

AdventHealth spent $1.31 billion addressing the health care needs of Central Floridians in 2021, according to a report released July 28 by AdventHealth. “As a not-for-profit health system, we invest our resources back into providing vital services to our communities,” Randy Haffner, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, said in a news release. “It’s a core part of how we carry out our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ outside the walls of our hospitals.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Teens get hands-on firefighter training through Apopka summer camp

APOPKA, Fla. — Local teens are learning what it takes to be a first responder through an annual summer camp. Teens learn what it takes to be a first responder at Apopka Public Safety Academy. Several former campers have become Apopka firefighters. Camp runs every summer. The Apopka Public...
APOPKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Stop complaining about the Morse family

I love being in The Villages. Further, I think the Morse family has done a fantastic job in providing the amenities that make this the best place to live. If you hate the Morse family for being successful and hate The Villages, why not move to someplace like California or New York?
THE VILLAGES, FL
westorlandonews.com

ScionHealth Bringing New Specialty Hospital to Orlando

ScionHealth recently announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease space in the Upshot Medical Center at Mills Park in Orlando and operate a 64-bed long-term acute care hospital featuring an acute rehabilitation unit. ScionHealth’s hospital will be an anchor tenant at UMC, occupying one of...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

URGENT: West Orange Realtor Jane Dunkelberger reported missing

Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, is missing. Dunkelberger was last seen Friday, July 29. She and her daughter went to a local bank to run some errands, and Dunkelberger later was dropped off at home. That was the last time her family has seen her or even heard from her.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Sandcrab comeback: Tucker Harris wants to make Seabreeze a flagship school in Volusia

As Seabreeze High School's new principal, Tucker Harris said it has been a wild experience to see the community's enthusiasm and support of the school. The former Palm Terrace Elementary principal is familiar with the Ormond Beach community, having been the principal at Ormond Beach Elementary and Pine Trail Elementary in years past. Harris, a 1994 Seabreeze High School alumnus, has replaced Dr. Earl Johnson, who was recently appointed as the district's chief operating officer.
vieravoice.com

Viera High School graduate continues to succeed long after ‘Shark Tank’

Viera High School graduate Ben Stern continues to successfully grow his company nohbo, six years after making a deal with Mark Cuban on NBC’s Shark Tank. Stern made news during his junior year when he appeared on the well-known reality television series “Shark Tank” alongside his grandmother to garner entrepreneurial support for nohbo, a material packaging startup company.
PALM BAY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy