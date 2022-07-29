Teachers approve deal with Orange County schools for raises up to $3K+

www.baynews9.com
Villages Daily Sun
Charter School welcomes 92 new employees
Jamie Mick was visiting friends in The Villages a few years ago when she first saw The Villages Charter School. “I’m going to work there one day,” Mick remembers thinking. Now, the Village of Pine Hills resident is preparing to start her first year as a first-grade teacher at The Villages Charter Elementary School Primary Center. Schools across the country have been facing the challenge of a national education-employee shortage, and school districts are in need of teachers, bus drivers, custodians, substitutes and more. School districts in the tri-county area worked hard all summer to recruit employees to fill the gap for local students before school started back up, and many schools saw some success.
Hidden problem? Florida’s history of septic tanks
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are almost 3 million septic systems across the state of Florida — 90,000 in Orange County alone. Most of the systems operate efficiently, serving as a low-cost way to handle waste. However, not all systems are maintained, and when they fail, it can...
Volusia County chair calls for state investigation into controversial interchange project
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County chair is calling on the governor and the state Department of Transportation to investigate a controversial interchange project. A proposed interchange at Pioneer Trail and Interstate 95 in Port Orange would help with traffic and growth, but the project is near Spruce Creek, a key watershed for the area.
vieravoice.com
BPS students to see many changes this school year
Brevard County public school students will see a lot of improvements and changes when they return to school on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Russell Bruhn, the chief strategic communications officer for the district’s government and community relations department, said in a letter that the summer was busy for Brevard Public Schools.
click orlando
City leaders vote to rid Oviedo Mall of age restrictions in development plan
OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo city leaders discussed possible changes to the redevelopment of the Oviedo Mall during their Monday meeting, ultimately voting to get rid of age restrictions for those ages 55 and up. Owners sought changes to the original plan, which was submitted last year. [TRENDING: Become a...
Bay News 9
Volusia deputies train to keep schools safe from 'active killer'
After a school shooter claimed the lives of nineteen students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for many parents as their kids head back to class. It is something Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says is a top priority. What You Need To Know.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in The Villages that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in The Villages, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Fire Rescue Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter Passes Away
BREVARD COUNTY • , FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue officals announced the passing of Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter, which took place on July 5 due to natural causes. Paramedic Moses-Senter served the citizens of Brevard County for a year and a half. “Although she served for a short...
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
palmcoastobserver.com
AdventHealth’s 2021 community investment exceeds $1.3 billion
AdventHealth spent $1.31 billion addressing the health care needs of Central Floridians in 2021, according to a report released July 28 by AdventHealth. “As a not-for-profit health system, we invest our resources back into providing vital services to our communities,” Randy Haffner, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, said in a news release. “It’s a core part of how we carry out our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ outside the walls of our hospitals.”
Bay News 9
Teens get hands-on firefighter training through Apopka summer camp
APOPKA, Fla. — Local teens are learning what it takes to be a first responder through an annual summer camp. Teens learn what it takes to be a first responder at Apopka Public Safety Academy. Several former campers have become Apopka firefighters. Camp runs every summer. The Apopka Public...
Florida Attorney General Moody highlights seven summer scams to avoid
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is continuing the Summer Scams Series and is highlighting scams that can happen during the summer months as consumers travel, move and undertake home-improvement projects. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “We are near the midway point of the...
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
WESH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Orange, Lake counties
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lake and Orange counties on Monday night. The warning expired at 9:45 p.m.
villages-news.com
Stop complaining about the Morse family
I love being in The Villages. Further, I think the Morse family has done a fantastic job in providing the amenities that make this the best place to live. If you hate the Morse family for being successful and hate The Villages, why not move to someplace like California or New York?
westorlandonews.com
ScionHealth Bringing New Specialty Hospital to Orlando
ScionHealth recently announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease space in the Upshot Medical Center at Mills Park in Orlando and operate a 64-bed long-term acute care hospital featuring an acute rehabilitation unit. ScionHealth’s hospital will be an anchor tenant at UMC, occupying one of...
orangeobserver.com
URGENT: West Orange Realtor Jane Dunkelberger reported missing
Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, is missing. Dunkelberger was last seen Friday, July 29. She and her daughter went to a local bank to run some errands, and Dunkelberger later was dropped off at home. That was the last time her family has seen her or even heard from her.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Sandcrab comeback: Tucker Harris wants to make Seabreeze a flagship school in Volusia
As Seabreeze High School's new principal, Tucker Harris said it has been a wild experience to see the community's enthusiasm and support of the school. The former Palm Terrace Elementary principal is familiar with the Ormond Beach community, having been the principal at Ormond Beach Elementary and Pine Trail Elementary in years past. Harris, a 1994 Seabreeze High School alumnus, has replaced Dr. Earl Johnson, who was recently appointed as the district's chief operating officer.
vieravoice.com
Viera High School graduate continues to succeed long after ‘Shark Tank’
Viera High School graduate Ben Stern continues to successfully grow his company nohbo, six years after making a deal with Mark Cuban on NBC’s Shark Tank. Stern made news during his junior year when he appeared on the well-known reality television series “Shark Tank” alongside his grandmother to garner entrepreneurial support for nohbo, a material packaging startup company.
