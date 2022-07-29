Evgeni Malkin Has Plenty to Prove to the Penguins Next Season

www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen Walters
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: John Klingberg to Anaheim, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci
Today’s NHL Rumors takes a look at one of the best free agents available, defenseman John Klingberg. The 29 year-old recently switched agents and appears to be heading to the Anaheim Ducks per Kevin Weekes. Last season, he recorded 47 points in 74 games in 2021-22 and was said...
New York Rangers scouting department sees more departures
The changes continue for the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury. Some moves have been by his choice, and others appear to have not. In the latest changes, both Kevin Maxwell and Chris Morehouse are leaving the organization per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals’ Kuemper & Lindgren Must Make Immediate Impact
Whenever free agency rolls around and general managers (GMs) are forced to splash the cash on netminders, we always hear the same refrain: “goalies are voodoo.” But, considering the age of analytics and sports psychology has arrived, is that a sufficient statement anymore?. Granted, it’s difficult to forecast...
markerzone.com
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE BUFFALO SABRES
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we're going to start with the Atlantic Division & the Buffalo Sabres.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Will Face Stiff Competition in Atlantic Division in 2022-23
No one is imagining that the competition in the Eastern Conference is going to be a cake walk for the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2022-2023 season; it never has been easy and it certainly won’t be this season either. Opponents from the Atlantic Division play the Lightning tough.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ 3 Early Trade Candidates For the 2022-23 Season
The Philadelphia Flyers did not make any major offseason signings due to their tight cap situation. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher commented they were not in consideration for any free agent acquisitions such as South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau. New head coach John Tortorella has a tough task to get this franchise back to contention that has become irrelevant in a passionate sports city.
Yardbarker
Flyers sign Owen Tippett to a two-year deal: All you need to know
Another player that received a qualifying offer has been signed. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that they had reached an agreement with forward Owen Tippett on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.5 million. Owen Tippett returns to the Flyers. Tippett, 23, was the main piece that...
Florida Panthers voice breaks down Tkachuk trade, Eastern Conference playoff picture
Tkachuk-y Doobie Doo just doesn’t roll off the tongue.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
The 5 Most-Improved Teams of the 2022 NHL Offseason
As salary cap restrictions are loosened and teams find themselves armed with a bevy of cap space at their disposal, the NHL offseason – beginning with the annual Entry Draft – is often the most exciting time on the league calendar. The 2022 edition did not disappoint, with a meagre $1 million cap increase for 2022-23 forcing several teams to unload notable contracts for little to no return. As a result, the teams entering the offseason with clean books were poised to capitalize and capitalize they did, reminding everyone that cap space is the most valuable asset in the modern NHL.
NHL
Color of Hockey: Oduya connects with family roots to grow game in Kenya
Retired NHL defenseman visits father's hometown, delivers gear to Ice Lions. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles retired NHL defenseman Johnny Oduya, who returned to his late father's homeland in Kenya in July during a visit to help advance hockey in the East Africa country.
Looking back at the embarrassment of riches in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft first round
On this date 17 years ago, the first round of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft was held at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa. It was the league’s first major event since the lockout that cost them the entire 2004-05 season ended just over a week prior, and considering the draft’s top prize, there was added intrigue.
Comments / 0