Mosaic continues to serve clients with One Mosaic Day

Liberal First
Not answering questions is a choice, not a law
LETTER TO THE EDITOR, Cheryl Valdez, Tyrone, Okla. I have been told that the School Board never answers any questions form the citizens, taxpayers, parents, etc. because — they don’t want to. No other reason. The “Zipped Lips” rule is not state or federal but the choice of...
JUANITA BROWN
JUANITA BROWN
Juanita Frances Brown, 60, died Tuesday July 26, 2022 at the Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. She was born March 26, 1962 to Conrad and Petrita (Gonzales) Martinez. She graduated from Keyes High School in Keyes, Okla., and went on to obtain her Bachelor's degree in education from Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Okla. Upon graduating from OPSU she briefly taught in Felt, Okla.
JAY FIGGINS
JAY FIGGINS
ULYSSES – Jay Figgins, 79, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. He was born March 19, 1943 to Ennis and Marian (Custer) Figgins. He married Judy K. Morris March 22, 1964. She survives. The couple farmed in Stanton County until 1992, when Jay...
KATHERINE HIGGS
KATHERINE HIGGS
ULYSSES – Katherine Sue Higgs, 79, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Western Prairie Senior Living Community in Ulysses. She was born May 5, 1943 to Edward William and Rowena Cozette (Hoggatt) Allen. She married Carl Higgs Sept. 1, 1962 in Ulysses. He preceded her in death in 2020.
MARILYN FRANZ
MARILYN FRANZ
Marilyn Jo Franz, 69, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. She was born April 15, 1953 to Gene and JoAnn “Jody” (Dowdy) Franz. She graduated from Liberal High School in 1971. After high school she moved to Stillwater, Okla., where she attended Oklahoma State University and was a decorated collegiate athlete.
KWCH.com
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A wave of support came to the door of a southwest Kansas restaurant following a teen’s efforts to reach out for assistance. While it’s not unique for small businesses to be facing challenges, a Meade teen decided to put out a request online to help save his family’s business, TJ’s Grill.
Liberal First
ADVANCING AT THE NBC: Bee Jays advance to championship bracket
Despite the cancellation of today’s final game of pool play, the Liberal Bee Jays have already qualified for the NBC World Series championship bracket that begins Thursday. The Bee Jays punched their ticket after defeating the TBT Ballers 9-1 in the first game of pool play Friday and then defeating the Cheney Diamond Dawgs 8-4 Sunday.
