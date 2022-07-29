Welcome to SCCC, where education is personal and we will feed you pancakes

liberalfirst.com
Liberal First
Buggs takes helm of SCCC cheerleading and dance
From a young age, Brena' Buggs knew she wanted to lead a cheer/dance program at some point in her life, and she will be bringing her talents to Seward County Community College. Buggs was recently announced as the program’s new head coach, and she said she is excited for the...
JUANITA BROWN
Juanita Frances Brown, 60, died Tuesday July 26, 2022 at the Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. She was born March 26, 1962 to Conrad and Petrita (Gonzales) Martinez. She graduated from Keyes High School in Keyes, Okla., and went on to obtain her Bachelor's degree in education from Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Okla. Upon graduating from OPSU she briefly taught in Felt, Okla.
Not answering questions is a choice, not a law
LETTER TO THE EDITOR, Cheryl Valdez, Tyrone, Okla. I have been told that the School Board never answers any questions form the citizens, taxpayers, parents, etc. because — they don’t want to. No other reason. The “Zipped Lips” rule is not state or federal but the choice of...
KATHERINE HIGGS
ULYSSES – Katherine Sue Higgs, 79, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Western Prairie Senior Living Community in Ulysses. She was born May 5, 1943 to Edward William and Rowena Cozette (Hoggatt) Allen. She married Carl Higgs Sept. 1, 1962 in Ulysses. He preceded her in death in 2020.
MARILYN FRANZ
Marilyn Jo Franz, 69, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. She was born April 15, 1953 to Gene and JoAnn “Jody” (Dowdy) Franz. She graduated from Liberal High School in 1971. After high school she moved to Stillwater, Okla., where she attended Oklahoma State University and was a decorated collegiate athlete.
