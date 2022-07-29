Rocket Mortgage Classic may decide Sahith Theegala-Cameron Young ROY race

www.golfchannel.com
GolfWRX
LPGA major champ hits out at Bubba Watson and his wife over decision to join LIV
“What are the reasons you (LIV golfer) jumped ship from the PGA/DP World Tour?”. It’s been a long-held argument from those opposed to the Greg Norman-led tour that players are ignoring the human rights record of the backers — the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. And instead, golfers...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs
The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
Golf Digest
LIV Golf’s riches propel Phil Mickelson to this notable financial title
In his three starts on the breakaway LIV Golf series, Phil Mickelson has struggled mightily to conjure up the game that earned him his spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. He’s a collective 26 over par prior to playing Sunday’s final round of the event at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.
golfmagic.com
New footage emerges of Phil Mickelson being distracted by comedy duo at LIV Golf
New footage has emerged on social media of comedy duo 'The Good Liars' distracting Phil Mickelson on his opening tee shot at LIV Golf Bedminster. Their 'Quiet Please' signs were also denied at the entrance gate because of the words written on them. The Good Liars comedy act, made up...
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup
Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
Tony Finau wins for second straight week, claims Rocket Mortgage title
Tony Finau became the first player in three years to win back-to-back PGA Tour events Sunday, as his final-round 67
Winner's Bag: Tony Finau, 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic
The golf equipment Tony Finau used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic:. DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft. FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue ST (14 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX. IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3),...
LIV Golf Tournament tickets sold for as little as $1 this weekend
LIV Golf has been a major talking point around the sports world since the start-up tour got going in England
Rocket Mortgage Classic purse: Payout by player, finishing position
Breaking down the Rocket Mortgage Classic payout to see what prize money each finishing position will take home from the $8.4 million purse in Detroit. No golf fan is circling their calendar for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but it’s an important stop on the PGA Tour as the next-to-last tournament before the FedExCup Playoffs begin. That created a bit of drama heading into the week and the results had been a highly entertaining tournament with two big-hitters leading the charge into Sunday’s final round.
Golf Channel
Tiger Woods' TGR Live set to host TGR JR Invitational at Pebble Beach short course, The Hay
Any time Tiger Woods attaches his name to something in the game of golf, it makes waves, and it looks like those waves will be crashing against the rocks at Stillwater Cove. TGR Live, which manages events hosted by Woods, such as the Genesis Invitational and Hero World Challenge, is partnering with Pebble Beach Company and TaylorMade to host the TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade, Oct. 8-10, 2022.
2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic final-round odds, golfers to watch
Three rounds are in the book at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic and 23 golfers are at 10-under par or better. Below, we look at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds entering Sunday’s final round of the 4th tournament played in Detroit. Check back throughout the season for our PGA Tour picks, predictions and bets.
Golf Digest
Tony Finau got a hero’s welcome from family and friends when he arrived home after his second straight win
Like Hansel before him, Tony Finau is so hot right now. After last week’s come-from-behind win at the 3M Open, Finau breezed away from the pack at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, claiming his second win in as many weeks and the third in his last 25 appearances. Finau’s wife Alayna flew out to surprise ahead of his final round, and the move paid off for the couple, despite Finau nearly having a heart attack for all of TikTok to see …
Golf Channel
On cusp of Muirfield's historic debut, this Women's Open feels bigger than ever
When Catriona Matthew teed it up in her first Women’s Open as an amateur at Woburn Golf Club in the early 1990s, the tournament was still called the Women’s British Open, and it wasn’t even a major yet. “It felt like the pinnacle, and that was the...
Golf Channel
Tony Finau doesn't mind sharing his goals, and he just crossed a big one (and likely another) off Sunday
Most players on the PGA Tour write down a list of goals at the start of each season. Tony Finau is no exception. The only difference with Finau, however, is unlike many of his peers, he isn’t concerned with keeping specifics top secret until the end of the season.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title
The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
SkySports
Ayaka Furue wins Women's Scottish Open after setting stunning course and tournament record
Furue, 22, recorded 10 birdies - including a string of six in a row starting on the sixth hole - to claim a three-stroke win at Dundonald Links. The reigning Japan LPGA player of the year finished at 21-under 267 for the tournament and pocketed $300,000. Jacklin: Ryder Cup legacy...
Golf Channel
AIG Women's Open to make history at Muirfield
Muirfield Golf Club in Gullane, Scotland welcomed its first female members in 2019. For the first time, the AIG Women's Open will be played at Muirfield in a moment that will go down in the club's history.
Golf Channel
Renaissance Club to host Genesis Scottish Open through 2026
The Genesis Scottish Open will remain at Renaissance Club through at least 2026. The links course has played host to the Scottish Open, a lucrative Rolex Series event now co-sanctioned by both the PGA and DP World tours, for the past four years. Xander Schauffele won this year’s edition, which featured 14 of the top 15 players in the world.
Golf Digest
Wyndham Championship odds 2022: Will Zalatoris a co-favorite off strong weekend at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Playing alongside Cameron Young in Detroit last Thursday and Friday, fellow Wake Forest Demon Deacon Will Zalatoris quickly became the forgotten man. Young beat his old college buddy by eight strokes on Friday, then went on to pick up yet another T-2 finish while Zalatoris shot 69 and 65 on the weekend to tie for 20th.
Golf Channel
PGA Tour releases 2022-23 schedule with lots of prize and bonus money on offer
The new-look PGA Tour schedule will resemble the most recent editions with a few significant changes as the circuit transitions to a calendar season beginning in 2024. The biggest changes will be to purse size with eight “invitational” events featuring increases that range from $15 million to $25 million. Those increases include the first two playoff events – the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship – to $20 million.
