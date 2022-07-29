Ralston recognized as Kansas Substitute Teacher of the Year

liberalfirst.com
Not answering questions is a choice, not a law
LETTER TO THE EDITOR, Cheryl Valdez, Tyrone, Okla. I have been told that the School Board never answers any questions form the citizens, taxpayers, parents, etc. because — they don’t want to. No other reason. The “Zipped Lips” rule is not state or federal but the choice of...
JUANITA BROWN
Juanita Frances Brown, 60, died Tuesday July 26, 2022 at the Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. She was born March 26, 1962 to Conrad and Petrita (Gonzales) Martinez. She graduated from Keyes High School in Keyes, Okla., and went on to obtain her Bachelor's degree in education from Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Okla. Upon graduating from OPSU she briefly taught in Felt, Okla.
JAY FIGGINS
ULYSSES – Jay Figgins, 79, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. He was born March 19, 1943 to Ennis and Marian (Custer) Figgins. He married Judy K. Morris March 22, 1964. She survives. The couple farmed in Stanton County until 1992, when Jay...
Buggs takes helm of SCCC cheerleading and dance
From a young age, Brena' Buggs knew she wanted to lead a cheer/dance program at some point in her life, and she will be bringing her talents to Seward County Community College. Buggs was recently announced as the program’s new head coach, and she said she is excited for the...
KATHERINE HIGGS
ULYSSES – Katherine Sue Higgs, 79, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Western Prairie Senior Living Community in Ulysses. She was born May 5, 1943 to Edward William and Rowena Cozette (Hoggatt) Allen. She married Carl Higgs Sept. 1, 1962 in Ulysses. He preceded her in death in 2020.
KWCH.com
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A wave of support came to the door of a southwest Kansas restaurant following a teen’s efforts to reach out for assistance. While it’s not unique for small businesses to be facing challenges, a Meade teen decided to put out a request online to help save his family’s business, TJ’s Grill.
