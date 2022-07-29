30% of teen deaths happen during “100 deadliest days”

mymixfm.com
Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on...
‘Gangster video’ causes disturbance at eastside Walmart
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department said that two adult males, reportedly shooting a “gangster video”, caused customers to flee the eastside Walmart in fear Tuesday. In a post to Facebook, THPD confirmed the men entered the building, located at 2399 S State...
Who tried burning the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues after a fire over the weekend at a local landmark. Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening”. Local officials and arborists had been examining […]
A driver asleep at the wheel leads to rollover in Vermillion Co.
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A GPS tracking app led deputies to the scene of a rollover crash Sunday morning in Vermillion County, Indiana. Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said that the initial call to 911 came just before 3 a.m. Sunday from the “Life 360” app, indicating that a crash had been detected on State Road 63 near North Vermillion High School.
Child involved in crash with car near Lafayette St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch said a crash involving a car and a child on an ATV happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the child […]
Team Indiana shows out at 2022 World Police and Fire Games
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our local law enforcement are taking their talent to the international stage. Saturday was the last day of the World Police and Fire Games. They were held in the Netherlands. It's a 10-day international sporting event for police, fire, and corrections service personnel.
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City. Robert McKee, 43, of Carlisle, died […]
Local pet missing for nearly two months
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local pet owner is concerned after his dog went missing, nearly two months ago. Baxter disappeared around 14th and Chestnut Street in June. He is a one-year-old black and white poodle mix, and is believed to be super friendly. Baxter is also not microchipped and was not wearing a collar on the day of his disappearance. His owner fears someone may be keeping him because Baxter is very friendly.
THPD: One dead following shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A 22-year-old Terre Haute man has died after being shot Sunday in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Quincy Rogers-Porter of Terre Haute died as a result of his injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. The investigation is […]
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
State police launch investigation involving alleged wrongdoing by a Terre Haute Police officer
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway involving the alleged wrongdoing by a Terre Haute police officer. The Vigo County prosecutor's office confirmed to News 10 a complaint was filed against Patrolman Trevor Singer. The prosecutor's office referred the matter to the Indiana State Police for investigation. This...
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
Terre Haute man gets 12 years in prison for dealing meth
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Adam Moore, 39, of Terre Haute was initially...
Odon girl dies after falling
The North Daviess Community is mourning the loss of a 10 year old girl. Social media posts are expressing grief and support for the family of Everly Montgomery of Odon. According to reports, Montgomery, who was to enter the 4th Grade at North Daviess Elementary School, died Friday after falling in Southern Illinois.
Man dead after being shot in Terre Haute Sunday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - By Lucy Perry. A Terre Haute man is dead after police say he was shot outside a local elementary school Sunday night . Quincy Rogers-Porter, 22, died shortly after emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of S. 19th Street around 10:30 p.m. on a report of the victim suffering a gunshot wound to his chest.
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released by North Daviess Community Schools on Facebook.
Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing after a fire at a local landmark. Crews were dispatched Saturday night at around 7:30 to ‘The Tree in the Middle of the Road’ on Greencastle Road. The tree was recently saved following several issues with rotting limbs. Arborists and local […]
THPD: Woman jamming to music in speeding vehicle crashes into 3 patrol cars during pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute woman is behind bars after a high speed chase on the city's east side Saturday night. Brandi L. Hacker, 49, faces multiple charges from the pursuit. She was booked into the Vigo County Jail and charged with: reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.
Daviess County Arrest Report
36-year-old Miranda Bateman of Loogootee was arrested Saturday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken into custody on a warrant containing a Petition to Revoke to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. Bateman was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 22-year-old Amos Knepp of...
Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
