JUANITA BROWN
Juanita Frances Brown, 60, died Tuesday July 26, 2022 at the Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. She was born March 26, 1962 to Conrad and Petrita (Gonzales) Martinez. She graduated from Keyes High School in Keyes, Okla., and went on to obtain her Bachelor's degree in education from Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Okla. Upon graduating from OPSU she briefly taught in Felt, Okla.
JAY FIGGINS
ULYSSES – Jay Figgins, 79, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. He was born March 19, 1943 to Ennis and Marian (Custer) Figgins. He married Judy K. Morris March 22, 1964. She survives. The couple farmed in Stanton County until 1992, when Jay...
Buggs takes helm of SCCC cheerleading and dance
From a young age, Brena' Buggs knew she wanted to lead a cheer/dance program at some point in her life, and she will be bringing her talents to Seward County Community College. Buggs was recently announced as the program’s new head coach, and she said she is excited for the...
Golf tourney helps raise funds for Shop With a Cop
While Christmas is not for a few months yet, the Liberal Police Department is already making plans to help make the holiday a little brighter for local children. With that in mind, the LPD will be hosting its annual Shop With a Cop golf tournament Saturday at Willow Tree Golf Course, with tee-off time set for 8 a.m. As LPD Community Police Coordinator Dalanie Underwood tells it, there is a lot to be excited for with this year’s event.
ADVANCING AT THE NBC: Bee Jays advance to championship bracket
Despite the cancellation of today’s final game of pool play, the Liberal Bee Jays have already qualified for the NBC World Series championship bracket that begins Thursday. The Bee Jays punched their ticket after defeating the TBT Ballers 9-1 in the first game of pool play Friday and then defeating the Cheney Diamond Dawgs 8-4 Sunday.
Not answering questions is a choice, not a law
LETTER TO THE EDITOR, Cheryl Valdez, Tyrone, Okla. I have been told that the School Board never answers any questions form the citizens, taxpayers, parents, etc. because — they don’t want to. No other reason. The “Zipped Lips” rule is not state or federal but the choice of...
