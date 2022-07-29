While Christmas is not for a few months yet, the Liberal Police Department is already making plans to help make the holiday a little brighter for local children. With that in mind, the LPD will be hosting its annual Shop With a Cop golf tournament Saturday at Willow Tree Golf Course, with tee-off time set for 8 a.m. As LPD Community Police Coordinator Dalanie Underwood tells it, there is a lot to be excited for with this year’s event.

