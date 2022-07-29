Neurologist guilty on 12 counts of sexually abusing patients

www.wral.com
World's toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. — If what doesn't kill you truly makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean. The juvenile Loggerhead turtle has been gashed by a boat propeller, had part of his front flipper bitten off by a shark, and was being attacked by a different shark when two New Jersey fishermen intervened, saved him and called Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues and rehabilitates turtles before returning them to the ocean.
Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise' to open New York Film Festival
NEW YORK — In addition to opening this month's Venice Film Festival, Noah Baumbach's adaptation of Don DeLillo's “White Noise” will also kick off the 60th New York Film Festival. Film at Lincoln Center, which puts on the annual New York festival, announced Tuesday that “White Noise”...
