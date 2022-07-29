ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WA

nypressnews.com

Seattle Deputy Mayor of External Relations Kendee Yamaguchi resigns

Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods. Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, July 29, 2022

Dr. John Lynch, Medical Director, Infectious Diseases, Harborview Medical Center says:. “I am very pro-booster. I think that if you're eligible for boosters in any way, shape, or form – you should definitely get them. For those who are eligible for that second booster, absolutely get it on board.
KING COUNTY, WA
nypressnews.com

Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it

A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
parentmap.com

Seattle Fleet Week Maritime Celebration

The spectacle known as the Boeing Maritime Celebration Seattle Fleet Week returns to Seafair once again. The celebration starts with the Parade of Ships through Elliot Bay, followed by a week of events where the public is invited to meet the sailors and guardsmen, enjoy free music, and take ship tours.
SEATTLE, WA
gatesnotes.com

“Just doing something like this is pretty revolutionary”

Growing up in Seattle in the 1960s, I learned very little about the area’s indigenous people. Aside from camping trips my Boy Scout troop would take to a lodge in Chehalis, Washington, where it was at least acknowledged that a tribe had lived on the land, I heard a lot more about the arrival of the first white people in 1851 than about the people who had been here for centuries.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

More free summer concerts in Edmonds this week

Mark your calendars for more free summer concerts — Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 2 and 4, at Hazel Miller Plaza, and Sunday Aug. 7 at City Park. The concert on Aug. 2, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza (5th Avenue South and Maple Street), will feature DownTown Mountain Boys Bluegrass. Veteran bluegrassers Terry Enyeart (bass, lead and harmony vocals), Dave Keenan (banjo, fiddle, lead and harmony vocals), Don Share (guitar, lead and harmony vocals), Tom Moran (Mandolin) and Paul Elliott (fiddle), seen for years in such popular bands as Ranch Romance, Rural Delivery, The Sons of the Pioneers, Rainy Pass, and Who’s Driving?, have come together in a match made in musical heaven. For more information, go to www.downtownmountainboys.com.
EDMONDS, WA
News Break
Politics
publicola.com

Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents

It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns

SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
SEATTLE, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Washington state’s first Topgolf officially opens in Renton

After five years of planning and months of waiting, the state’s first Topgolf is finally open to the public in Renton. On July 29, Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone, Renton City Council members, Boeing officials, and more gathered for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of one of the most anticipated businesses to open in South King County.
RENTON, WA
seattlerefined.com

5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew

A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
SEATTLE, WA

