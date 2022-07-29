First Look: Luca’s Barkery Is Hingetown’s Place For Puppy Treats

clevelandmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
WKYC
Clear the Shelters 2022: Meet Quinn from the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter!
Since Clear the Shelters began in 2015, more than 700,000 pets have been adopted. We're hoping to make Quinn one of them!
BBQ expert and Cleveland native Michael Symon hosts episode 4 ‘BBQ USA’ | How to watch for free (8/1/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- National BBQ expert and celebrity chef Michael Symon hosts the Food Network’s six-episode series “BBQ USA.” The Clevelander returns to the show Monday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern for a one-hour episode titled, “Who are you calling chicken?”. HOW TO WATCH FOR...
Pet of the Weekend: Peony the dog
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a cute, friendly girl named Peony. According to the APL, Peony showed up at the shelter looking a bit rough but is doing better. "While she still has a way to go with her care her beautiful personality already...
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coolcleveland.com
Re-Live the 60s at a Summer Happening in Parma
Want to relive the 1960s or pretend you were around then to enjoy the British music invasion, the mod fashions, the hippies and the so-called “Youthquake”? Head on out to Parma for the fourth annual 60s Summer Happening taking place at the German Central Foundation. Four bands, including...
News-Herald.com
Kirtland: Organizers set date for 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival
Organizers recently announced that the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, hosted by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame and Museum, will take place Sept. 14 at SNPJ Farm in Kirtland. Top polka bands and sausage-makers take part from noon to 8 p.m. Performers of Cleveland-Style Polka bands will include...
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
Best seafood restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Americans love their seafood. Seafood was once only enjoyed by those living on, or visiting, the coastline, but with today’s transportation and storing technologies, the seafood market in the US has grown into a $102 billion business -- with (pre-pandemic) 70 percent of that being spent at restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sixth City Comedy Festival returns for second year, highlighting Cleveland’s comedy scene
CLEVELAND, Ohio – During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, there wasn’t a whole lot to laugh about when it came to daily news and updates. But Marla Massie found herself turning to comedy, as she has for years, to help get through it. As a result...
spectrumnews1.com
Northeast Ohio artist finds healing through artwork
CLEVELAND — Stina Aleah said she turned to art after she suffered an injury that ended her high school athletic career. “Back in the day, people were like write your feelings down. Write those down. I really could not,” Aleah said. Aleah said art became a way to...
coolcleveland.com
The Cuyahoga County Fair Returns to Berea for Six Days of Fun
The county fair schedule continues to cut a swath through northeast Ohio and this week it arrives in Cuyahoga County with the annual event at the fairgrounds in Berea. It kicks off with a parade and opening ceremony from noon-1pm Tuesday August 9 and continues through Sunday August 14 with the displays of everything from flower arrangements to giant vegetables, 4H judging, rides, animals and lots of food you shouldn’t be eating on a regular basis. But hey, it’s the fair and it only happens once a year. Throughout the week, fairgoers can see strolling performances of a dog stunt show, the Reflector human mirror ball and the Jason D’Vaude Art of Fire show.
Meet Cleveland’s Own Mookie Motonio… aka The Ohio Playa
Mookie Motonio, perhaps better known as The Ohio Playa, is Cleveland through and through. Motonio was born, raised, and still resides in Northeast Ohio. He recalls being a gifted artist since middle school when he started rapping as a joke, though it didn’t take long for him to realize that he was actually extremely talented. His ability has led him to collaborate with high-profile artists over the years, including Bone Thugs, DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, Chip tha Ripper, Caine & Nefertitti Avani.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Volunteers at the 30th annual Fairview Park Summerfest are bringing the fun
Festivals are more than just funnel cakes and rides. What really makes it great is the hands behind the scenes that help put everything together.
Dog, cat dies after West 114th Street house fire
Cleveland Firefighters are investigating a fire that left a dog and cat dead on the city's west side.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon
The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
WKYC
The brothers behind Cleveland Kitchen grow Northeast Ohio company to a national presence
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
cleveland19.com
Cleveland cuts lot after resident with rat infestation calls 19 News Troubleshooter team
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Garner Jr. has been trying to kill every rat that comes into his house, and he says the city of Cleveland is to blame for his unwanted roommates. “I have raccoons, I even had two twin foxes born back there, it’s a jungle back here,” said Garner.
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for a slice of pie, you should hit up this place in Lakewood. Patrons adore the whiskey chocolate pie, which features a rich dark chocolate whiskey custard inside a chocolate cookie butter crust and is topped with toffee whipped cream, and salt and honey pie, which features a rich custard that is made with wildflower honey, European butter, and sea salt and which you can sprinkle with a little bit of bee pollen. If you're looking for a vegan option, try a slice of their smoky black raspberry pie, which has dark chocolate ganache and black raspberry jam inside an almond coconut crust.
Food caravan held on Jefferson
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been more than two months since the Tops mass shooting and humanitarian efforts helping Buffalo’s East Side are still going strong. Black on Black Crime Incorporated brought a food caravan all the way from their dialogue center in Cleveland to the Community Resource Center on Jefferson Ave. Food and […]
clevelandmagazine.com
Flats in Flux: Places to Play
Organizations work together to bring more recreational opportunities to the Flats. The East and West banks that flank the Cuyahoga River aren’t exactly the first places athletes think of when it comes to recreation … yet. But plenty of muscle-stretching, heart-pounding, sweat-producing activity is happening in the area for both Cleveland residents and tourists. And the potential for more is real, particularly on the West Bank.
Comments / 0