ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

First Look: Luca’s Barkery Is Hingetown’s Place For Puppy Treats

clevelandmagazine.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
clevelandmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Pet of the Weekend: Peony the dog

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a cute, friendly girl named Peony. According to the APL, Peony showed up at the shelter looking a bit rough but is doing better. "While she still has a way to go with her care her beautiful personality already...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
coolcleveland.com

Re-Live the 60s at a Summer Happening in Parma

Want to relive the 1960s or pretend you were around then to enjoy the British music invasion, the mod fashions, the hippies and the so-called “Youthquake”? Head on out to Parma for the fourth annual 60s Summer Happening taking place at the German Central Foundation. Four bands, including...
PARMA, OH
News-Herald.com

Kirtland: Organizers set date for 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival

Organizers recently announced that the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, hosted by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame and Museum, will take place Sept. 14 at SNPJ Farm in Kirtland. Top polka bands and sausage-makers take part from noon to 8 p.m. Performers of Cleveland-Style Polka bands will include...
KIRTLAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Cat#Dog#Place For Puppy Treats#Luca S Barkery
spectrumnews1.com

Northeast Ohio artist finds healing through artwork

CLEVELAND — Stina Aleah said she turned to art after she suffered an injury that ended her high school athletic career. “Back in the day, people were like write your feelings down. Write those down. I really could not,” Aleah said. Aleah said art became a way to...
coolcleveland.com

The Cuyahoga County Fair Returns to Berea for Six Days of Fun

The county fair schedule continues to cut a swath through northeast Ohio and this week it arrives in Cuyahoga County with the annual event at the fairgrounds in Berea. It kicks off with a parade and opening ceremony from noon-1pm Tuesday August 9 and continues through Sunday August 14 with the displays of everything from flower arrangements to giant vegetables, 4H judging, rides, animals and lots of food you shouldn’t be eating on a regular basis. But hey, it’s the fair and it only happens once a year. Throughout the week, fairgoers can see strolling performances of a dog stunt show, the Reflector human mirror ball and the Jason D’Vaude Art of Fire show.
BEREA, OH
93.1 WZAK

Meet Cleveland’s Own Mookie Motonio… aka The Ohio Playa

Mookie Motonio, perhaps better known as The Ohio Playa, is Cleveland through and through. Motonio was born, raised, and still resides in Northeast Ohio. He recalls being a gifted artist since middle school when he started rapping as a joke, though it didn’t take long for him to realize that he was actually extremely talented. His ability has led him to collaborate with high-profile artists over the years, including Bone Thugs, DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, Chip tha Ripper, Caine & Nefertitti Avani.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon

The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
SOLON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for a slice of pie, you should hit up this place in Lakewood. Patrons adore the whiskey chocolate pie, which features a rich dark chocolate whiskey custard inside a chocolate cookie butter crust and is topped with toffee whipped cream, and salt and honey pie, which features a rich custard that is made with wildflower honey, European butter, and sea salt and which you can sprinkle with a little bit of bee pollen. If you're looking for a vegan option, try a slice of their smoky black raspberry pie, which has dark chocolate ganache and black raspberry jam inside an almond coconut crust.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 4 Buffalo

Food caravan held on Jefferson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been more than two months since the Tops mass shooting and humanitarian efforts helping Buffalo’s East Side are still going strong. Black on Black Crime Incorporated brought a food caravan all the way from their dialogue center in Cleveland to the Community Resource Center on Jefferson Ave. Food and […]
BUFFALO, NY
clevelandmagazine.com

Flats in Flux: Places to Play

Organizations work together to bring more recreational opportunities to the Flats. The East and West banks that flank the Cuyahoga River aren’t exactly the first places athletes think of when it comes to recreation … yet. But plenty of muscle-stretching, heart-pounding, sweat-producing activity is happening in the area for both Cleveland residents and tourists. And the potential for more is real, particularly on the West Bank.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy