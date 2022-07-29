'I lit that f*****g cop up': Two arrested for drive-bys, shooting SPD officer took video of incident

www.nbcrightnow.com
Driver faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in early morning semi rollover near Geiger Blvd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released a report on an early morning acc…
Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Excessive speed and alcohol consumption both played roles in the speed boat accident that left four men dead in the Pend Oreille River, according to an update from Idaho officials. The investigation into the late-June accident found that the boat's owner had a blood-alcohol level of...
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
Former WSU Student Arrested and Charged in Pullman Rape And Burglary Case
PULLMAN - A former Washington State University student has been arrested for rape and burglary for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student at her Pullman residence. 20-year-old Elijah Nivar, of Bonney Lake, was recently arrested in Western Washington on a Pullman Police Department warrant and transported back to Whitman County. According to Whitman County Superior Court Documents, the victim told Pullman Detectives that in early May Nivar forced his way into her home and choked and raped her. The woman underwent a rape examination at Pullman Regional Hospital. The alleged victim and Nivar had a previous relationship that ended in November of 2020.
60-year-old Richard A Becker injured after a traffic collision north of Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Authorities identified 60-year-old Richard A Becker, from Post Falls, as the man who suffered injuries following a crash involving a garbage truck on Thursday afternoon North of Pullman. The traffic collision took place on U.S. Route 195. According to the investigation reports, Richard A Becker was traveling north in a...
Police: Two fires intentionally set at Bluegrass Park Friday morning
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Two early morning fires occurred Friday morning at Bluegrass Park near Lake City High School. The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department responded to the fires. The first occurred around 2:45 a.m. and the other was at 7:45 a.m. Fire investigators and Coeur d’Alene Police...
Coeur d’Alene Police Department investigating robbery call
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is investigating a reported robbery from Monday. CDAPD responded to a call at the 3rd Street boat docks area for a reported robbery. The victim says he was approached by four juvenile males, as they were interested in taking the victim’s shoes.
Spokane search and rescue volunteers locate body believed to be missing vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue volunteers located the body of a man believed to be 20-year-old Shaan P. Aujla. Aujla was reported missing after he left his residence with his puppy around 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 and did not return. Law enforcement sent out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult on Friday, and issued a second alert when his puppy was found in the area.
Spokane Police arrest man that threw things from home he broke into
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a man for burglary after they saw him throw items from a home he broke into. Officers say they got a call from neighbors near 6th and Cedar that saw a man throwing items off of a porch. The neighbors told police they saw the man enter one other residence before breaking into the victim's apartment.
Suspected arsonist reportedly riding around Spokane on bike starting fires
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters tell KHQ they are looking for a suspected arsonist who has been attempting to light fires around the University District and South Hill. The man is reportedly on a bicycle and has intentionally started at least four fires. A fire the suspect lit on E....
Spokane City Fire Marshall requests cooling tent on I-90 and Freya be taken down
WSDOT is aware of the tent. While it doesn't allow camping on its land, officials say they don't want someone to have a medical emergency on their property.
Man believed to be missing vulnerable adult found dead
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane County Search and Rescue Volunteers found a man dead, who is believed to be missing vulnerable adult Shaan P. Aujla. He was found east of S. Benn Burr Rd. and E. Jamieson Road, just after 9 p.m. on Friday. It is believed he died from a fall. Aujla went missing near his home at S...
Montana man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking, unlawful possession of firearm
SPOKANE, Wash. — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a man to ten years in prison for drug trafficking charges and illegally possessing a firearm. Tyrell Wade Nault, 22, of Havre, Montana, was sentenced in Spokane’s federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm. Nault pled guilty on December 2, 2021.
North Idaho murder to be featured on 'Forensic Files' true crime documentary
HOPE, IDAHO, Idaho — The murder of a former Hope city clerk — and subsequent invesitgation which brought her killer to justice — will be the focus of an episode of “Forensic Files II” on HLN this weekend. Shirley Ramey, then age 79, was found...
Horse Helps Emergency Crews Find Woman Seriously Injured When She Fell While Riding Near Pullman
PULLMAN - A horse helped emergency responders find a woman who was seriously injured when she fell while riding near Pullman. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers responded to a missing person around noon on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to a farm off the Moscow-Pullman Highway when a horse returned to the barn without its rider. D12 Fire Chief Lester Erwin says that crews found the woman unconscious in a canola field.
Law firm: Spokane can legally enforce homeless laws
(The Center Square) — Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said the proposal he and Councilor Michael Cathcart submitted to regulate urban camping is essentially “dead” after being “deferred indefinitely” by the majority. “It will not come up again unless they decide to revisit it,” he...
Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
Four-vehicle collision on EB I-90 near Division cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A four-vehicle collision involving a semi-trailer backed up traffic on EB I-90 near Division. MAJOR DELAYS: There has been a four-vehicle collision involving a semi trailer on EB I-90 near Division. The right and left lanes are currently blocked. Traffic is being diverted through the middle lane. Expect long delays. pic.twitter.com/y2qELzmxlt — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 29, 2022...
