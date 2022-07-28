U.S. economy shrank again, stoking fears of a recession

www.pbs.org
U.S. May Be Headed for Recession—Here's How Long Experts Expect It to Last
Opinions differ on how long a recession could last. Several economists told Newsweek what to expect.
Donald Trump Warns U.S. Economy Could Reach Levels of Great Depression
Trump suggested that President Joe Biden's policies could lead to an economic depression rivaling the Great Depression of 1929 to 1939.
Karine Jean-Pierre slammed for claiming 'economic indicators' don’t show a 'recession or even a pre-recession'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced backlash Monday for saying that "economic indicators…do not show that we are in a recession or even a pre-recession." Typically, two quarters of negative GDP growth indicate the United States is in a recession. This is the metric traditionally used as a red line to determine whether a recession exists. However, the White House has trotted out a slew of officials to dispute the definition of a recession.
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
The top economist who knew inflation would be a disaster says get ready for a bumpy recession ride: ‘Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience.’
Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York event in New York on May 16, 2018. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Sunday that there is a “very high likelihood” that the U.S. will experience a recession this year, as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation with interest rate hikes.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
FOXBusiness
What will cause US to go into a deep recession? Harvard economist weighs in
Harvard University economics professor Kenneth Rogoff revealed what he believes will cause "a really deep" downturn shortly after data showed that the U.S. is in a technical recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday after data revealed a contraction in the U.S. economy in the second quarter, the Harvard economist...
CNBC
JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad
On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: When a Recession Arrives, Economists Say More Stimulus Is the Answer
Economists argue that stimulus funds can help steady the financial ship in the event of a recession. The American people received stimulus checks during both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. According to economists, stimulus checks help blunt the impact of recession. The faster businesses get back on their feet, the...
What a Recession Actually Is—And How to Know If the U.S Is Entering One
A recession has traditionally been defined as two back-to-back quarters of declining gross domestic product
Inflation drives President Biden’s approval rating below what it ever was for Donald Trump
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Sky-high gasoline and food prices have left President Biden’s approval rating in tatters this summer. Just 36% of Americans now say they approve of how Biden is handling the...
‘I do not think the U.S. is currently in a recession’: Fed Chair Jerome Powell weighs in on the economy after raising interest rates
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the headquarters of the Federal Reserve, July 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by 75 basis points to bring down inflation, but...
If it looks like a recession and quacks like a recession...
Is the United States heading for a recession? Or is the economy already in one? It -- almost -- doesn't matter.
No, we're not in a recession, Biden administration tells U.S. voters
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is plagued by inflation and suffering from fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine - but it's not in recession. That's the message from White House officials.
Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’
Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
Yellen insists US not in recession as economy shrank 0.9 per cent in second quarter
The US economy shrank by 0.9 per cent during the second quarter of the year, further stoking fears the country is heading into a recession.Thursday morning’s data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, part of the Commerce Department, posted a second straight quarterly contraction in gross domestic product – the broadest measure of economic output.Back-to-back negative GDP quarters constitute an informal definition of recession, but most economists point to a still-robust labour market, with 11 million job openings and an uncommonly low 3.6 per cent unemployment rate. They argue that a recession, if one were to occur, is still...
U.S. Recession Would Likely Impact White-Collar Workers, Economist Says
As the surge in inflation prompts fears of a downturn, economist William Lee has warned that entry-level and young professionals are most at risk.
MSNBC
GDP data kicks off an annoying debate over what ‘recession’ means
Just yesterday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is not in a recession, at least not right now. He acknowledged that preliminary gross domestic product numbers would be released this morning, and he said they’d be notable, but Powell added that the data should be taken “with a grain of salt.”
US is not in recession or pre-recession - White House
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The United States is not currently in a recession or in a "pre-recession," the White House said on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve Board raised interest rates to try to fight inflation.
