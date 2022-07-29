More deaths expected in devastating Kentucky flooding

www.whmi.com
At least 30 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding
(NEW YORK) -- The death toll in the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky continues to rise as more rain hits the region, according to officials. A total of 30 people, including children, have been confirmed dead, and more fatalities are expected, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday morning. Beshear...
County Clerk: Voters Can Have Confidence In Local Elections
Michigan’s elections are based on a lot of checks and balances and local voters can feel confident when it comes to election security. That’s according to Livingston County Clerk Betsy Hundley. She says election administrators want voters to cast ballots in a manner they’re comfortable with but they should know the absentee ballot process in the county is secure.
