Park City’s women’s 9-hole golf league rallies for a cure

Park Record
Letters to the editor, Aug. 3-5: Why conserve water when golf courses are green?
With regard to the letters for the period of July 30- Aug 2nd. Sometimes as a full time resident I often wonder if any of the decision makers for the city and county read the editorials. My guess is they don’t, because if they did, and assuming they have any kind of common sense, they would realize its probably not a good idea to keep allowing the building of sprawling developments, when water is becoming scarce.
Park Record
Recycle Utah goes the distance with its 100 Mile Meal fundraiser
Guests of Recycle Utah’s 2022 100 Mile Meal fundraiser will only have to travel as far as Oakley to enjoy a night of live music, lawn games and a five-course dinner prepared by Park City Mountain Resort chefs. Tickets for the event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 and for...
Park Record
Parkites cap off Springer Tournee with standout performances
Park City Nordic combined athlete Jared Shumate fought through three laps of a roller-skiing race at Soldier Hollow Saturday evening that featured a little bit of everything. Shumate and his competitors had to deal with high winds and bouts of heavy rain, but the skies cleared as Shumate rounded the final curve and headed toward the finish line.
Park Record
Workforce housing project touted for its central location, amenities
Developers who want to build workforce housing on Homestake Road in the Bonanza Park district envision a community with access to all sorts of amenities and services in Park City. “This project is walkable to everything – the schools, the resorts, grocery stores, the restaurants, the bars, the entertainment area,...
Park Record
Summit County deputies led on brief pursuit in Jeremy Ranch
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were led on a brief pursuit through Jeremy Ranch on Friday. Deputies were attempting to locate a vehicle that was reported stolen in Salt Lake City and found it in a driveway on Saddleback Road with a man inside, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man left the driveway, he drove over a spike strip put down by the Sheriff’s Office. A short pursuit ensued.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Pinebrook man gave $100K to fraudulent business
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fraud report on Thursday. A Pinebrook man said he was offered an opportunity to invest in a movie-production business and wired the owner $100,000 in October of 2021, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The man went to preview the film in November, but he was told it was canceled.
