Park City’s women’s 9-hole golf league rallies for a cure

With regard to the letters for the period of July 30- Aug 2nd. Sometimes as a full time resident I often wonder if any of the decision makers for the city and county read the editorials. My guess is they don’t, because if they did, and assuming they have any kind of common sense, they would realize its probably not a good idea to keep allowing the building of sprawling developments, when water is becoming scarce.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO