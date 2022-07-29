thecomedybureau.com
Baby Wants Candy (in NYC)
Musical Improv Supergroup Baby Wants Candy is BACK!. Baby Wants Candy is one of the world’s most popular and critically acclaimed comedy ensembles, with casts in NY, Chicago and LA and an international touring company. And after years of sell-out shows at UCB NY, BWC brings its fully improvised full band musical to Asylum NY!
MEGA The Podcast LIVE! (in LA)
Mega is a completely improvised podcast satirizing the world of a fictional mega church. Each week, hosts Holly Laurent and Greg Hess are joined by a guest who plays a character inside the colorful world of Twin Hills Community Church — a “mega church with a tiny family feel.”
Chatterbox Comedy Night (near LA)
Chatterbox Comedy Night, the legendary Covina comedy show is BACK every Sunday at 9pm at the Chatterbox. Come watch the best up and coming (and sometimes famous) comedians from around the country perform at a bar across the street from a Sizzler (the Sizzler actually didn’t make it through the pandemic)
America’s Next Top Bottoms (in NYC)
Join your hosts, Jessie Ballard and Freddie Shanel, for a night of laughs, tears, and most importantly, deep-cut discourse about sexual politics that’ll have you saying, “Hmm.” Who will be named America’s Next Top Bottom? No one! Because they’re all beautiful and perfect in our eyes. Kidding — it’ll be Jessie!
Drew Carey’s Improv-a-Ganza (in NYC)
Join some of the finest improvisers in the city as host Colby Smith diabolically assembles them into unhinged teams and forces them to perform some weird, wild stuff (improv) for you, the audience!. Feauring: Patrick Keene, Maritza Montañez, James Dwyer, Carolyn Egan, Maya Sharma, Fu Goto, Amir Khan, Akmal Tajihan,...
