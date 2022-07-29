Wander Brewing opening a second location in Bellingham

washingtonbeerblog.com
Two Bellingham stores holding closing sales, a new artisan market planned for holidays
Also, a Halloween seasonal store is coming back to Bellingham.
Two years ago a Nooksack dam was destroyed. Now, where are the salmon?
The Middle Fork Nooksack dam blocked fish on their way to spawn.
lyndentribune.com
Whatcom County celebrates Old Settlers
Celebrating 126 years of memories, Washington’s longest running picnic, the Whatcom County Old Settlers Picnic, included numerous entertainment events for the last weekend of July. Friday, July 29 was Senior Citizen Day and Saturday, July 30 included the Pioneer Car Show, We’re Back grand and junior parades, children’s activities and music. Out of its 126 year stretch, the Old Settlers Association did not host the picnic for two summers: the summer of 1942 during World War II and the summer of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. The Whatcom County Old Settlers Association is a nonprofit organization that is ran by volunteers. The proceeds fund their mission of preserving the memory and heritage of the early pioneers of Whatcom County. (Taras McCurdie and Leora Watson/Lynden Tribune)
Gorgeous $1.5 Million Washington Victorian Home Is an Amazing Time Capsule
A Washington State Victorian Home Has An Amazing View And Rooms. You could live like royalty in this fantastic Victorian-era house in Washington State. 10 Baths Are Just Part Of The Amenities This Home Offers In Washington State. One of my favorite Facebook groups is Zillow Gone Wild and when...
Western Front
What’s it like to climb Mount Baker?
One iconic monument stands above the rest throughout Whatcom County’s section of the Cascades: Mount Baker. This formidable peak is the third highest in Washington state behind Mount Adams and Mount Rainier – it is also an integral part of recreation in the county. Every year, many people attempt to summit the mountain.
Where should you get your Mega Millions tickets? WA Lottery list of state’s ‘luckiest stores’
With the Mega Millions jackpot sitting at $1.28 billion, people may be wondering where the best place is to buy a winning ticket. Washington Lottery’s has released its list of the state’s “luckiest retailers.”. The list includes the retailers that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000...
There are more Whatcom homes on the market, but closing the deal may be tougher
The buildup in inventory in the past few months has changed strategies for buyers and sellers, said Jason Lee, a broker at Windermere.
Single-use plastics now fully banned in Bellingham. These are the rules
“We’ve always been an environmentally-focused community, and this ordinance is just an extension of that,” said City Council member Dan Hammill.
KGMI
Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
myeverettnews.com
Firefighters Race To Save Building After Apartment Fire In North Everett
A fast attack by Everett Firefighters limited damage to two units in a fire Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on 9th street in north Everett. About 12:20 PM calls began coming in to Sno911 of a fire in an apartment at a complex in the 3000 block of 9th street just west of East Marine View Drive. The first in engine reported a smoke column from two blocks out.
pnwag.net
Bierlink: Adjudication Is The Wrong Path For The Nooksack
A nonprofit group representing the irrigation needs of farmers in Nooksack River Basin in Northwest Washington has come out in opposition of the state’s plan for managing the area. An example of challenges the county faces is encapsulated in a two-month period in the fall of 2021, when severe drought conditions followed by flooding. The sequence showcased the county's twin problems of too little water at some times, and too much water at others.
whatcom-news.com
Badger Road closure to extend over 100 hours this week
LYNDEN, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials warn motorists that culvert replacement work will require closing Badger Road from 5pm on Monday, August 1st, through 6am on Saturday, August 6th. Crews working on Pepin Creek and Duffner Ditch fish passage, along a half-mile stretch of E...
Here’s where you’ll find road work delays in Whatcom and Skagit counties
The road work is not expected to affect traffic for the upcoming Northwest Washington Fair.
KGMI
Health Department release analysis of Whatcom County COVID data
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County Health Department has released new information on how COVID-19 impacted our community. The analysis looked at COVID data between March 2020 and February of this year. During that time, over 36,000 cases were reported, out of which 295 people died. The report found...
Did you feel this small earthquake that struck near Bellingham in the San Juan Islands?
The quake reportedly struck shortly before noon on Sunday.
cascadiadaily.com
UPDATE: Boy dies in Whatcom Falls Park
A boy died in Whatcom Falls Park Friday afternoon after he was declared missing by family members who were in the park for a function, Bellingham Deputy Police Chief Don Almer said. Bellingham Fire and Police responded to reports of a missing swimmer in Whatcom Falls Park around 2:35 p.m....
whatcom-news.com
cascadiadaily.com
Brothers teach free swim lessons for low-income, foster youth
Nathan and Noah Chen have been swimming since they were kids. Now, the two teenagers spend part of their summer teaching swimming to low-income and foster children for free. The two brothers are the founders of Life Jacket Mission, a nonprofit that donates youth life jackets to the Community Boating Center and provides free swim lessons to children in need. Founded in 2018 to donate life jackets, Nathan, 18, and Noah, 15, started teaching swimming lessons last summer.
