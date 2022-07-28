Monsoon rains bring flooding concerns to the region

www.kjct8.com
Monsoon moisture continues across the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 9 pm tonight. A Flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning occurs for the burn scar area, Glenwood Canyon will be closed until the alert expires. In addition, if mudslides arise, this will further extend the closure.
Flash Flood Warning for Pine Gulch Burn Area
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Warning is active for the Pine Gulch Burn scar area until 6 pm tonight. The warning includes southwestern Garfield County and North Central Mesa county until 6 pm tonight. A strong thunderstorm moving over the area will produce heavy rainfall. The main...
Monsoon moisture continues and temperature changes for the valley’s
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 9 pm tonight for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar and 10 pm for the Uncompahgre and the San Juan Mountains. Flash Flood watch means that flooding is possible in these areas, and get prepared if a warning were to be active.
West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet William’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, William!. William is a two-year-old Shepard mix. William has big floppy ears to go along with his big and loving personality. He gets along great with other dogs and is not very high maintenance. William loves to play with his toys but also loves to lay on your lap. He even knows a few tricks such as sit, down, and shake and he loves the water.
Back-to-School event provides school supplies for veteran families in Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Back-to-school shopping is here, and it can be expensive for families struggling to make ends meet. In Grand Junction, kids return to school in about two weeks, and the Colorado National Guard wants to ensure every veteran’s child gets what they need. “It’s actually...
Animal Shelters see a decline in adoptions
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Animal shelters around the country are struggling as adoption rates decrease. The decline of adoptions is something Mesa County sees as well. “For some reason, the rescues are really, really full right now,” said Danielle Dyer, director of Harmony Shelter Matchmaker and Sanctuary. “We have a lot of people asking us to take their dogs.”
Three-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. SO FAR SO GOOD WHEN IT COMES TO COLORADO'S WILDFIRE SEASON...
