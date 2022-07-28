ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Monsoon rains bring flooding concerns to the region

By (Zack Webster)
KJCT8
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kjct8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

Monsoon moisture continues across the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 9 pm tonight. A Flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning occurs for the burn scar area, Glenwood Canyon will be closed until the alert expires. In addition, if mudslides arise, this will further extend the closure.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Flash Flood Warning for Pine Gulch Burn Area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Warning is active for the Pine Gulch Burn scar area until 6 pm tonight. The warning includes southwestern Garfield County and North Central Mesa county until 6 pm tonight. A strong thunderstorm moving over the area will produce heavy rainfall. The main...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olathe, CO
City
Delta, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Montrose, CO
City
Fruita, CO
City
Palisade, CO
City
Gunnison, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet William’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, William!. William is a two-year-old Shepard mix. William has big floppy ears to go along with his big and loving personality. He gets along great with other dogs and is not very high maintenance. William loves to play with his toys but also loves to lay on your lap. He even knows a few tricks such as sit, down, and shake and he loves the water.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Animal Shelters see a decline in adoptions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Animal shelters around the country are struggling as adoption rates decrease. The decline of adoptions is something Mesa County sees as well. “For some reason, the rescues are really, really full right now,” said Danielle Dyer, director of Harmony Shelter Matchmaker and Sanctuary. “We have a lot of people asking us to take their dogs.”
MESA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#San Juan Mountains#Thunderstorms

Comments / 0

Community Policy