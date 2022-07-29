ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs

With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyler, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Derek Falvey
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Royce Lewis
The Spun

Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Yankees Rumors: Could Bombers pull off Shohei Ohtani blockbuster?

So, you’re disillusioned with the Yankees‘ Juan Soto pursuit and worried about giving up too much of your top-end talent? Understandable. That’s a hefty price to pay for one player who can only do so much in four at-bats per night. What about paying a similar price for a guy who gets four at-bats a night, then pivots to throwing six shutout innings the next day?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Major League Baseball#Cincinnati Reds#La Angels#Al Central
numberfire.com

Kyle Garlick starting for Twins Sunday

Minnesota Twins outifelder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Garlick is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Garlick for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

3 Teams Reportedly Made 'Serious Offers' For Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly decided they won't be trading two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, despite the fact they might not be able to afford him this offseason and Ohtani could end up walking away for nothing. With that being said, three MLB teams reportedly had "serious offers" on the...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Twins surrender another late lead, AL Central race tightens

The Minnesota Twins watched another late lead disappear as they fell to the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. San Diego got on the board first on a Jurickson Profar homer in the third inning, but the Twins got back on top thanks to some power of their own.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy