Scorching U.K. heat wave would have been 'extremely unlikely' without climate change

It's been another rough day for America's airline passengers, to put it mildly. As of 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday, almost 1,500 flights had been canceled in the U.S., with over 7,200 more delayed, according to FlightAware. Some of Friday's issues could be a result of aircraft not being in a position to fly their first flights of the morning after cancelations Thursday.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO