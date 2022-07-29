Scorching U.K. heat wave would have been 'extremely unlikely' without climate change

Read on www.aol.com
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
AOL Corp
After lightning strike near White House kills 3, experts advise how you can stay safe during a thunderstorm
Three people were killed just outside the White House Thursday evening and one more was critically injured when they were struck by lightning as they stood beneath a grove of trees in Lafayette Park as a severe thunderstorm erupted. Wisconsin residents Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, were treated...
AOL Corp
Scientist shares new ‘star’ photo — but admits it’s actually much closer to home
A prominent French scientist is apologizing after he posted a photo of what he called “the closest star to the Sun.”. That’s because it turned out to be something much tastier instead. In the photo, posted July 31 to Twitter, a deep red orb with patches of orange...
WEKU
With record-breaking heat, zoos are finding ways to keep their animals cool
Extreme temperatures are taking a toll on zoo animals. Zoos throughout the U.S. are finding ways to help animals beat the heat.
AOL Corp
More than 1,400 US flights canceled as thunderstorms close in on the East Coast
It's been another rough day for America's airline passengers, to put it mildly. As of 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday, almost 1,500 flights had been canceled in the U.S., with over 7,200 more delayed, according to FlightAware. Some of Friday's issues could be a result of aircraft not being in a position to fly their first flights of the morning after cancelations Thursday.
