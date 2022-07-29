Alabama says delay in execution caused by IV line issue

ktvz.com
Related
KTVZ
Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 37 as governor says hundreds remain unaccounted for
The death toll in flood-stricken Kentucky has risen to 37, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon, as rescue workers continue to comb the region for hundreds of missing people, unable to access areas left isolated after floodwater washed away bridges and inundated communities. “We are ending the day with more...
KTVZ
Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican attorney general of Arizona says his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of Arizona’s 2020 election. That review had alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding announced Monday by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich further discredits the review conducted last year by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Brnovich did not say whether any charges have been filed in connection with the one substantiated incident. He says all other people listed as deceased “were found to be current voters.”
KTVZ
Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival canceled, reportedly due to state’s gun laws
The Atlanta music festival Music Midtown, which draws tens of thousands of concertgoers and blockbuster musicians each year, “will no longer be taking place this year,” organizers announced in a tweet Monday. Though the organizers did not cite a reason for calling off the festival, various media reports...
KTVZ
Draft rules released to govern police conduct in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A proposed set of conduct and discipline standards applicable to all law enforcement agencies in Oregon were published Monday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports in several instances, the commission charged with establishing the new rules left room for officers found to have committed serious, often illegal offenses to keep their jobs. For example, officers who commit sexual assault or intentional physical assault may not be fired if there are mitigating factors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
Three Oregon firefighting task forces head south to help protect N. Calif. communities from the McKinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal mobilized three structural task forces Sunday at the request of California to head south and help battle the fast-growing McKinney Fire, which has burned more than 50,000 acres near Klamath, Calif., and has prompted evacuations, including areas of Yreka.
KTVZ
Elmo 2 Fire grows to nearly 13,000 acres, at 0% containment as winds pick up in western Montana
The Elmo 2 Fire in western Montana has burned 12,975 acres, according to Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7. The fire grew just over 2,000 acres on Sunday and is still 0% contained, incident commander John Thompson said in a news release Monday. Thompson says winds are expected to reach...
KTVZ
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says ‘it’s all for show’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN. Robb Elementary School teacher Arnulfo Reyes expressed his skepticism of the governor’s visit to the town, where questions and frustrations remain over the official response to the May 24 massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
KTVZ
Northern California wildfire exacerbated by weather, causing significant growth
A wildfire raging in Northern California was exacerbated by winds from thunderstorms this weekend, causing significant growth, officials said. The fire, known as the McKinney fire, has burned more than 51,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE. It is 0% contained. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVZ
Crews stop growth of Fly Creek Fire, now 25% contained, make progress on other new blazes
CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters made strong progress Monday on stopping a rash of new wildfires across Central Oregon in the wake of weekend storms and lightning, holding the lines on the day-old 280-acre Fly Creek Fire near Lake Billy Chinook, where containment rose to 25%. Here's the Monday evening...
KTVZ
Red Flag Warning in place until 11 p.m. Monday
A Red Flag Warning due to the high risk of fire danger from dry conditions and possible thunderstorms will be in place through 11 p.m. Monday. Lows will be in the low 50s to low 60s. A slight chance of pop-up thunderstorms will linger through much of Tuesday and then...
KTVZ
Warm; more thunderstorms
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Monsoonal moisture moving in over some fairly warm temperatures will give us about a 20-30% chance of more scattered thunderstorms again today. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Westerly and NW winds at 5-15 mph will become a little gusty this afternoon. Those winds become light and variable tonight. Lows will be in the 50's under mostly clear skies.
Comments / 0