Pierce showed good vision returning kicks and on inside running drills during Saturday's practice, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pierce did a little bit of everything Saturday. He mostly honed his off-ball skills -- pass protection, route running -- and caught several checkdown passes during 11-on-11 drills, making himself available for quarterback Davis Mills. When it came time for special teams drills, Pierce fielded kicks and showed vision with the ball in his hands, a skill that didn't jump out during the combine or from his 4.59 40-yard dash time. "He's a tough guy," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said of Pierce. "You see him working special teams. A little bit of return game to him. Running in between the tackles, he can make you miss when he gets into the open field." The coach then added only so much can be learned when teams are not in pads and defenses are restrained. The real test for Pierce comes Monday, the first day of full pads.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO