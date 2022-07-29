www.cbssports.com
CBS Sports
WATCH: Four-star DL Hunter Osborne to make college commitment live Monday on 247Sports
Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne will be making his college commitment live Monday at 7 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Osborne will be choosing from a list of finalists that includes Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas, and you can watch the announcement live in the video player below.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Returns to practice
Edwards (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday wearing a yellow jersey, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The jersey presumably signifies that he can't be hit or is otherwise limited in some capacity. Edwards hurt his shoulder Saturday and missed practice Monday, but it seems he's avoided a serious injury and continue making his case for a starting job.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Orlando Brown: Signing tender Monday
Brown will sign his franchise tender and report to camp Monday, ESPN.com reports. Brown and the Chiefs failed to work out a long-term deal, so Brown will play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The starting left tackle will earn $16,662,000 in 2022 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
CBS Sports
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Strong start to camp
Bryant is off to a strong start in training camp and looks ready to handle a greater load in 2022, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports. "He's been a very good player for us since he got here," Cleveland tight ends coach T.C. McCartney said. "He does a lot of things that do not show up on the stat sheet necessarily, but we expect him to take the next step, as well."
CBS Sports
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Dealt to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired Adrianza from Washington on Monday in exchange for minor-league outfielder Trey Harris. The veteran utility man will be beginning his second stint in Atlanta, with whom he joined during the club's 2021 World Series-winning season. Just like a season ago, Atlanta presumably envisions Adrianza serving as a backup at three spots in the infield as well as the two corner-outfield spots, but his opportunities to start will be few and far between while the team is at optimal health. After missing the beginning of the season with a quadriceps injury, Adrianza debuted for Washington in early June and slashed .179/.255/.202 across 94 plate appearances prior to being traded. Atlanta designated second baseman Robinson Cano for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Adrianza.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Dealt to Baltimore
The Oriolesn="Baltimore Orioles" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="BAL">Orioles acquired Cano, right-hander Juan Nunez and left-handers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas from the Twins on Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Jorge Lopez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Povich is the top prize in the deal for the Orioles, while Cano is the most...
CBS Sports
Braves designate Robinson Canó for assignment after acquiring Nationals infielder in trade deadline deal
The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the acquisition of utility infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris. The Braves also designated veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for assignment. Adrianza, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday in a...
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mark Mathias: Traded to Texas
Mathias and Antoine Kelly were traded to the Rangers from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for Matt Bush, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Mathias had been with the Brewers since 2020, but he could not find his way onto the big-league roster despite posting a .939 OPS at the Triple-A level, so he was dealt for bullpen help. Mathias could get more opportunities with the Rangers the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
Vikings 2022 training camp observations: Kevin O'Connell's effect, Kellen Mond at No. 2 QB and more
EAGAN, Minn. -- The sun was out in full force on Monday, as the Vikings began their first full week of training camp practice. It was a perfect template for the thousands of fans on hand at TCO Performance Center, giving local faithful a brightly lit look at the keys to Minnesota's 2022 season, both old and new.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Shows vision Saturday
Pierce showed good vision returning kicks and on inside running drills during Saturday's practice, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pierce did a little bit of everything Saturday. He mostly honed his off-ball skills -- pass protection, route running -- and caught several checkdown passes during 11-on-11 drills, making himself available for quarterback Davis Mills. When it came time for special teams drills, Pierce fielded kicks and showed vision with the ball in his hands, a skill that didn't jump out during the combine or from his 4.59 40-yard dash time. "He's a tough guy," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said of Pierce. "You see him working special teams. A little bit of return game to him. Running in between the tackles, he can make you miss when he gets into the open field." The coach then added only so much can be learned when teams are not in pads and defenses are restrained. The real test for Pierce comes Monday, the first day of full pads.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Remains in reserve role
France (wrist) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees. An MRI performed on France's injured wrist revealed no structural damage, but he is not ready to get back on the field just yet. He could do so before the Mariners wrap up their three-game set in New York, though.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Secures fifth hold
Crismatt earned a hold against Minnesota on Sunday by striking out two batters over a perfect inning. After Padres starter Sean Manaea completed six effective innings, Crismatt was brought in to protect a one-run lead. The righty reliever was excellent in the outing, throwing 11 of 13 pitches for strikes and fanning the final two batters he faced. Crismatt has notched a hold in three of his past five appearances and has thrown 4.2 scoreless innings over that span. He appears to be moving up in the bullpen pecking order after posting only one hold in 26 outings prior to July.
CBS Sports
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Likely to be optioned
Reyes is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday's game, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. Reyes was seen cleaning out his locker after Monday's win over the Diamondbacks. Perhaps he's traded prior to Tuesday's deadline and remains in the big leagues with another organization, but either way, the 27-year-old will be off the Guardians' 26-man active roster, at least for the time being. Oscar Gonzalez (intercostal) appears close to returning from the injured list for Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another successful rehab game
Haniger (ankle) played six innings in right field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks. Haniger skewered Triple-A arms for a second time in the last three games and got in another round of solid work on defense before being lifted for a pinch runner following a walk in his final plate appearance. The veteran outfielder is looking good both at the plate and in the field, seemingly leaving him on track to be activated Friday as previously reported.
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Calitro: Signed by Giants
Calitro signed with the Giants on Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Calitro played five games with Cincinnati last season, though he was mostly used on special teams. The linebacker did log 20 defensive snaps and collected six tackles (four solo). New York waived Justin Hilliard (ankle) in a corresponding move.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Josh Gordon: Returns to field
Gordon (undisclosed) was practicing with the team Sunday, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports. Gordon left a June 15 minicamp practice early, but an update on his status was previously unavailable. The 31-year-old receiver is looking to carve out a bigger role for himself this season with the departure of Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle, but the additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore will likely leave Gordon in the same position on the wide receiver depth chart as last year.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Heads to bench Sunday
Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta. Thomas started the past seven games and will take a seat after going 0-for-14 across Arizona's last four contests. Daulton Varsho will shift to center field while Buddy Kennedy steps into the lineup with Thomas on the bench.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: QB competition close early
Neither Mayfield nor Sam Darnold has pulled away from the other over the first few days of training camp, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Mayfield has had the higher highs, per Gantt, but Darnold thus far has been more consistent. While Mayfield faces a steeper learning curve after having been acquired via trade in July, his Thursday session was the sharpest from either quarterback to date. This competition may take a while to resolve, but Mayfield is the consensus favorite to eventually beat out Darnold as Carolina's Week 1 starter under center.
