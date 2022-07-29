6 Questions to Ask Roofing Contractors When Hiring

entrepreneursbreak.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Community Comes together To Help Balch Spring Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
CPAC Texas speaker recently gave a "pure Nazi speech."Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
Renting apartment or house is becoming more and more expensive, people struggling to keep up with rising prices
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, house prices and rents have been constantly on the rise nationwide. While both rents and house prices are known to have long-term rising trend, the exponential rise in recent years causes a lot of problems for low and average-income families who have a hard time keeping up with the increasing trend.
Dallas landlord made record profits while evading eviction moratoriums
A Dallas-based corporate landlord tried to evict thousands of tenants during a federal ban on evictions, according to an investigation by a congressional subcommittee.
dmagazine.com
Dallas City Council Looks to Limit Local Impact of Texas’ Abortion Law
The Dallas City Council could consider a resolution in August aimed at blunting the impact of the Texas Legislature’s trigger law that will go into effect following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Dallas’ measure would direct city staff—which includes the Dallas Police Department—to make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some customers left high and dry as Flower Mound pool company closes
Bowen Pools LLC, a Flower Mound-based contractor, closed its doors a couple weeks ago, leaving some customers with unfinished business. Owner Chris Bowen, a well-known member of the community who ran for — and almost won — a seat on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees just this spring, confirmed in a phone interview this week that the company is in the process of going out of business, and there are some unfinished projects. Bowen said the company was hit hard by price increases as inflation continues to soar, and the company couldn’t keep up.
dmagazine.com
JPS Buys Kroger Property to Build Clinic in First Major Bond Project
JPS Health Network has announced that it will build a primary care medical clinic in southwest Fort Worth. The facility will be the first significant construction project funded by the $800 million Tarrant County Hospital District bond passed in 2018. Medical Home Southwest Tarrant will be built at the intersection...
point2homes.com
6275 Leaning Oaks Street, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75241
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 6275 Leaning Oaks Street Español?. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Open floorplan features oversized kitchen with quartz countertops, glass backsplash and SS appliances. Under cabinet custom LED color changing lighting. Modern Owner's Suite and glamorous bath with custom lighting. Wood looking ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring living room with double french doors that lead you to the oversized covered back patio complete with ceiling fans for your weekend barbeques and entertainment. In addition property includes a small unfinished 1 bedroom apartment with it's own entrance from the side; it can be finished and might be able to generate income. Come see it today before it's gone. Please verify SQ. Footage. Seller says Sq ft is close to 1,800 due to Owners suite addition.
Capital One Lounge Dallas / DFW lounge review – one of the best lounges I’ve been to
Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
point2homes.com
Condos for Sale in Grand Prairie, TX
Only 2 listings are available in Grand Prairie. Below you can find condos for sale from nearby areas in Dallas County:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Solar Panels Catch Fire on Roof of Plano Bank of America Building
Solar panels on the roof of a six-story office building in Plano caught fire Friday morning. The 2-alarm fire was reported at about 10:20 a.m. on the roof of a Bank of America building on the 7100 block of Corporate Drive, not far from the Legacy development at Sam Rayburn Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway.
dallasexpress.com
Union Pacific Clears Railcar Debris in Dallas Neighborhood
Residents in a southern Dallas neighborhood concerned about the unclear wreckage and debris from a train derailment were relieved after Union Pacific began clearing the scene last week. “I am grateful there weren’t any chemicals on there, other than grain,” Miriam Matthews-Fields, a neighborhood resident, told FOX 4 News. Matthews-Fields...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Casual
Salad and Go expands North Texas footprint
Phoenix-based Salad and Go is opening three locations within the next month in the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Arlington and Rowlett, bringing its Texas store count to nearly 20. The first of two Arlington locations opens Friday at 938 North Cooper St., and the second store is expected to open...
texasmetronews.com
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Roland’s Jamaica Chicken
Head over to Roland’s Jamaica Chicken, The Soft Opening is Happening Now at 4070 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX 75038 Suite 162! Good food, good vibes and good people! And there’s more than just chicken. Just the thought of what’s on the menu will have you heading out to Irving. And when you’re coming to Dallas from DFW airport, it’s right on the way, NO need to detour. Just stop in from 11am- 9pm. Call 972-887-5435.
dmagazine.com
How to Plan a Drought-Tolerant Yard in North Texas
After almost two months without any measurable rain in Dallas, there’s no doubt your yard is looking, well, crunchy. And while you can jealously covet your neighbor’s lush lawn—and wonder what kind of deal they made with the devil at the crossroads of, say, LBJ Freeway and Central Expressway—that won’t save that yellowing potential brush fire outside your house.
mckinneyonline.com
Lifelong McKinney firefighter now enjoys running N&P Farm and Dairy with his wife
After 30 years working as a McKinney firefighter, Steve Horton and his wife Lyn decided to open their business N&P Farm and Dairy. They sell a plethora of products including raw cow milk, raw goat milk, grass fed beef, grass fed chicken, grass fed pork, jams and jelly. “Pretty much...
City of Rowlett joins 24 Texas cities in filing lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, and Netflix streaming services
ROWLETT, TX (July 28, 2022) The City of Rowlett joined 24 other Texas cities today in filing a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc., of failing to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. The lawsuit was filed in Dallas...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth resident installs air conditioners for veterans, seniors
A row of cars, including a sheriff patrol vehicle, pulled into the Stop Six neighborhood on a recent sunny morning. Kelly Biggs, a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputy, unloaded a window air conditioning unit box with a bag of tools and headed for a resident’s house. Biggs is...
Dallas rehab hospital ranked among United States’ best for 2022-23 by U.S. News
Recently U.S. News released their rankings of the best hospitals for rehabilitation in the country and a Dallas rehab hospital among other Select Medical rehab hospitals.
Nine Restaurants From Plano, Frisco And McKinney To Sample In The 25th DFW Restaurant Week
Get your forks ready because it’s that time of the year again! DFW Restaurant Week is back, celebrating its 25th anniversary with over 100 premier restaurants from Collin, Denton, Dallas and Tarrant counties taking part in this year’s event. From August 8 to 14, visitors will enjoy exploring...
Comments / 0