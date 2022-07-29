ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers return 4 players, including Sammy Watkins, to practice on Friday

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9eet_0gxv54SK00

The Green Bay Packers are slowly whittling away at the team’s injury list to start training camp.

Four players returned to practice for the Packers on Friday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN: Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, outside linebacker Randy Ramsey and defensive lineman Akial Byers.

Watkins (hamstring) and Walker (foot) started camp on the non-football injury list, while Ramsey (ankle) began on the physically unable to perform list. Byers was dealing with a minor hamstring injury to start camp.

All four players missed the first two practices but are available for Friday.

Watkins is the obvious headliner. A veteran of 99 NFL games, Watkins is expected to be an integral part of the Packers passing game while reviving his injury-plagued career in 2022. Missing two practices isn’t the end of the world for a ninth-year player, but he needs all the reps he can get with Aaron Rodgers before Week 1.

Walker is a seventh-round pick out of Penn State who will get a shot to compete for a backup role as a rookie. He was out throughout the offseason workout program.

Ramsey missed all of last season with an ankle injury. He could be a core special teams player and important backup at edge rusher if he’s finally healthy.

Byers is an undrafted free agent out of Missouri. His best chance of sticking in Green Bay as a rookie is probably on the practice squad.

The Packers are still without left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee, PUP), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee, PUP), tight end Robert Tonyan (knee, PUP), receiver Christian Watson (knee, PUP), kicker Mason Crosby (knee, PUP), cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin, NFI), running back Kylin Hill (knee, PUP) and receiver Malik Taylor (shoulder).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Missouri State
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Spun

Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers spills on Packers rookie receiver turning heads at training camp

The Green Bay Packers lost Davante Adams in the offseason, but they already have a new darling at wide receiver. 2022 fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has earned rave reviews from observers at their training camp. This early into camp, Doubs has seemingly solidified his spot on the team’s pecking order. On Saturday, Packers star QB […] The post Aaron Rodgers spills on Packers rookie receiver turning heads at training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Kylin Hill
FanSided

Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment

While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Bills' Stefon responds to Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'Not one' catch in the SB trash talk

As the NFL Network continues their tours around NFL training camps, the extremely fun rivalry between the Brothers Diggs continues on the national level. The Maryland natives train with each other in the offseason, formerly as receivers until Diggs was moved to cornerback while playing for the University of Alabama. As the older brother Stefon’s team, the Buffalo Bills, have ascended to Super Bowl caliber the natural conversation turns to whether the two could square off against each other in the big game.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Espn
ClutchPoints

‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell put on a show on Friday as he made an appearance in the Miami Pro League alongside Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. So much so, that even Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson had to take notice. After seeing Mitchell throw down an epic dunk during warm-ups, Jackson could […] The post ‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
ClutchPoints

Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving

The Kansas City Chiefs had a rather bizarre 2021 season. After making it all the way to the Super Bowl the year prior, the team fell flat in the first few weeks. Their defense was atrocious, and their offense just couldn’t bail them out of the holes they dug themselves in. They did eventually recover, […] The post Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Injuries For Packers Could Hurt Team In Week One

The Green Bay Packers can’t seem to catch a break in 2022. Their offseason would see them dumping players to get under the salary cap. They would later lose Davante Adams, who they would trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now they are dealing with multiple injuries just weeks...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy