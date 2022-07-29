Packers return 4 players, including Sammy Watkins, to practice on Friday

The Green Bay Packers are slowly whittling away at the team’s injury list to start training camp.

Four players returned to practice for the Packers on Friday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN: Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, outside linebacker Randy Ramsey and defensive lineman Akial Byers.

Watkins (hamstring) and Walker (foot) started camp on the non-football injury list, while Ramsey (ankle) began on the physically unable to perform list. Byers was dealing with a minor hamstring injury to start camp.

All four players missed the first two practices but are available for Friday.

Watkins is the obvious headliner. A veteran of 99 NFL games, Watkins is expected to be an integral part of the Packers passing game while reviving his injury-plagued career in 2022. Missing two practices isn’t the end of the world for a ninth-year player, but he needs all the reps he can get with Aaron Rodgers before Week 1.

Walker is a seventh-round pick out of Penn State who will get a shot to compete for a backup role as a rookie. He was out throughout the offseason workout program.

Ramsey missed all of last season with an ankle injury. He could be a core special teams player and important backup at edge rusher if he’s finally healthy.

Byers is an undrafted free agent out of Missouri. His best chance of sticking in Green Bay as a rookie is probably on the practice squad.

The Packers are still without left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee, PUP), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee, PUP), tight end Robert Tonyan (knee, PUP), receiver Christian Watson (knee, PUP), kicker Mason Crosby (knee, PUP), cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin, NFI), running back Kylin Hill (knee, PUP) and receiver Malik Taylor (shoulder).