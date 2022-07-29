springfieldbusinessjournal.com
Related
spotonillinois.com
Taylorville Kroger closed by IEPA
TAYLORVILLE - A Kroger store in Taylorville was closed on Friday with all employees removed from the premises. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) issued a Seal Order against the grocery store located at 201 E. Bidwell St. The seal order was due to concerns relating... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
wglt.org
EDC head: Bloomington-Normal needs an industrial park to stay competitive
In recent years, economic development efforts in Bloomington-Normal have focused on workforce development and creating a standard incentive package for prospective new businesses to locate in McLean County. That's about to change. Workforce development came first with partnerships between existing manufacturers and Heartland Community College and other institutions. Patrick Hoban,...
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
Herald & Review
Vendors flourish on busy Saturdays at Central Park Farmers Market
DECATUR — On Saturday mornings, Tina Sager is on the road by 4:30 a.m. She needs to get up as early as possible so she can make the two-hour trip north from Kell, the Marion County village where her family owns and operates Sager Farms, to Decatur in time to get set up and prepared for the Farmers Market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Taylorville Kroger Closed, Sealed Over Asbestos Concerns
The Kroger store in Taylorville has been shut down and sealed over concerns about possible asbestos contamination. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency took the action after receiving a complaint about renovation work at the store. EPA inspectors found that the work had released asbestos into the air, and while the contractor had set up a containment system, material containing asbestos was found in public areas of the store.
WAND TV
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
newschannel20.com
New power plant coming to Pawnee
PAWNEE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environment Protection Agency has approved a construction permit for a new natural gas-fueled electric power plant in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. The permit will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center to construct...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Dinosaurs come to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Dinosaurs were spotted in the Capital City!. A giant dinosaur exhibit is coming to the Illinois State Fair this year. There will be dinos as big as 60 feet long and 35 feet tall. They will be on display for kids and their families. These...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Central Park fest revives that Decatur Celebration vibe
DECATUR — The famed Decatur Celebration may be history, but the bands played on once more Sunday afternoon and some of that fun street festival feel was back in the summer air again. The occasion was the first Central Park Music and Art Series, hosted in the city’s small...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
springfieldbusinessjournal.com
Big Sharks Fish & Chicken coming to Springfield
Big Sharks Fish and Chicken is coming to Springfield. Sajed Qattoum, a Decatur native, opened his first location in Decatur in November 2019, just a few months before COVID took a toll on the restaurant industry. “The takeout business really boomed at that time; we’ve been busy from the start,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlds.com
City of Jacksonville Working on Recycling Program, Waste Hauler Service Contracts
The City of Jacksonville is working on two separate issues when it comes to recycling, as well as a citywide contract for a garbage service. City Clerk Skip Bradshaw says that the city is currently working on an agreement with BLH Computers for the disposal of surplus computer monitors and televisions by the city’s residents: “This contract is so that people can take their TVs [that break down] as they need to rather than storing them until June when we have the citywide clean up. That way they can take them directly to BLH, and then, on a monthly basis the city will get an invoice that will tell us the address of the people who have recycled their TV or computer monitor. It won’t give us their names, but it will give us an address and what they turned in. Then, the city pays for that on a monthly basis.”
Road construction projects continue throughout Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several road construction projects happening throughout Springfield will result in the continued or upcoming closures of several roads and lanes this week. Construction will be taking place on South Grand Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets as part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. As part […]
WAND TV
WAND News announces expansion of 4 p.m. news to a full hour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Aug. 1, WAND News will add a second half-hour of afternoon news to its Monday through Friday schedule. The hour-long newscast will be anchored by Alyssa Patrick and Caryn Eisert. With the addition to the 4 p.m. newscast, WAND will produce 5.5 hours of local...
Effingham Radio
Linda Marie Bissey-Thomas, 76
Linda Marie Bissey-Thomas, 76, of Louisville, Illinois, passed from this life on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with her daughters, Sondra and Angela by her side at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She entered this life on December 15, 1945, to the late Clifford Thomas and Lucille Harris of Clay City.
House fire breaks out in Elkhart overnight
ELKHART, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from multiple towns in Logan County were dispatched to Elkhart early Monday morning to battle a house fire. The fire happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, firefighters found “heavy fire showing” from the house, but were informed that all occupants were outside and safe. They set up an aerial water […]
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
wmay.com
Road Work For Rail Improvements Project Continues
One major road project linked to Springfield’s rail improvement program is coming to an end… while another is getting underway. The closure of South Fifth Street from Broad Place to Iles Avenue is scheduled to wrap up Monday afternoon. But Monday marks the start of periodic disruptions on South Grand Avenue between 9th and 11th. The road will be closed intermittently for up to 10 minutes at a time to allow the placement of steel used for the rail project.
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
Comments / 0