Did You Miss Nelly At Cheyenne Frontier Days? He Was Awesome

Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!
The Montgomery Ward is going to be replaced again!
Dell Range Garden Center catches on Fire
New tenant has come to the Grier building!
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days Night Shows, Rodeo Attendance Slightly Down, But Not By Much
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although Cheyenne Frontier Days’ night show and rodeo attendance dipped slightly this year, the organization’s CEO said it was no cause for alarm. In fact, it’s been a great year. The Frontier Night concert series saw 103,798 people...
cowboystatedaily.com
Small Fairs Celebrate The Heart Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big deal. Billing itself as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, the annual event draws the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Big-name entertainers like Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock and Dierks Bentley pack the stadium, and visitors from around the region crowd the midway.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
NebraskaTV
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub opens in the Heart of Cheyenne, WY
Providing a fast, fun, family oriented environment while keeping it classy!
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
Let’s Get Spooky! Here’s Where Spirit Of Halloween Is This Year In Cheyenne.
I haven't taken a hard count just yet of the locations that have pumpkin spice lattes or anything pumpkin spice...just yet. But, I can tell you with complete confidence where Spirit Of Halloween will be located in Cheyenne this year. It's kind of a joke on social media where these...
No Rest For The Wicked. Laramie County Fair Kicks Off This Week
Now that the dust has settled on Cheyenne Frontier Days, another event is set to kick off in Laramie County this week. The Laramie County Fair! So, as the headline mentioned, no rest for the wicked. We can sleep in January. When is the Laramie County Fair?. The Laramie County...
Lusk Native Wins CFD Barrel Racing Championship
Emotionally drained by the death of an uncle hospitalized in Cheyenne, barrel racer Andrea Busby rose to the challenge on her horse 'Tito' to win Cheyenne Frontier Days on Sunday. Busby is from Niobrara County - Wyoming's least populated - and she gave it all in front of a massive crowd gathered for the championship round at the world's largest outdoor western celebration. Her winning time on Sunday was 17.13 and beat a very talented field in the short go"
Fort Collins Nearly Tops Yet Another Unique ‘Best’ List
The Choice City has done it again, nearly making it to the top of yet another list of the 'Best' places. Though beer does have to do with it, it's not really about craft beer. There are hundreds of reasons to love living in The Choice City: great open spaces, the parks, Old Town Square, the CSU Rams, all the craft breweries, Horsetooth Reservoir to name a few. Who, now, has singled out Fort Collins?
cowboystatedaily.com
Nurses Honored As Hometown Heroes At Cheyenne Frontier Days For Saving Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two medical professionals from Cheyenne were singled out as “hometown heroes” on Friday in front of a packed crowd at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Nurse Kim Coulter and nursing assistant Eli Burgess were given a standing ovation in front of...
Did You Know That Loveland Used to Have a Fun, Little Amusement Park?
Over 50 years ago, Loveland had a little amusement park. It was no Elitch Gardens, but it did bring smiles to many, while it lasted. It's funny how you can grow up in a town/city, and still find things out about that town that you didn't know. That's where this long-gone amusement park in Loveland, Colorado, comes in.
Loveland Mom/Daughter Duo Make Southwest Airlines History
There is cool stuff and then there is really cool stuff and I think this falls into the latter category. A mother and daughter team from Loveland recently made Southwest Airlines history when they both piloted a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to St Louis. Captain Holly Petitt (mother) and...
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
capcity.news
Frontier Days: Saturday schedule includes the final Grand Parade and Union Pacific “Big Boy” arrival
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The ‘Daddy of ’em All’ is coming to an end, and the schedule gives attendees a chance to take in the last of this 10-day event. Cheyenne Frontier Days is partnering with Wyoming Hunger Initiative for its second year to sell the Cowboys Stompin’ Hunger T-shirt at official CFD merchandise outlets at the park today. All proceeds benefit anti-hunger organizations in Wyoming.
capcity.news
Frontier Days: Day 8 rodeo results at the ‘Daddy of ’em All’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the results from Day 8 of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo Saturday afternoon at Frontier Park Arena as part of Cheyenne Frontier Days. Saturday marked the second of two semifinal rounds leading into Sunday’s championship rounds. CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS RODEO DAY 8...
5 Events to Check Out This Weekend in NoCo and 4 are Free!
Grab your mat and enjoy free yoga on the lawn. Whether you are experienced or just want to see if yoga is for you, I think this is great to do as a solo date or with your besties! Meet on the east lawn in front of the movie theater at Foothills Mall. Class is at 8 a.m. and is an hour long. Don't forget your water and sunscreen! Hosted by Yoga Pod Fort Collins.
Parents, It’s Shopping Time! Cheyenne School Supplies Lists
When August rolls around, kids and parents have one thing on their minds: school. I remember counting down the days to school starting as a student - mostly with dread (because who wants homework?) though I did look forward to seeing all my friends again. As for parents, many of us are ready for school to start (it's okay, we won't tell the kids.)
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) BLM offering 15 wild horses, burros for adoption during Cheyenne Frontier Days Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management of Wyoming will be holding a wild horse and burro adoption event at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30 amid Cheyenne Frontier Days at Lions Park on South Lions Park Drive in Cheyenne. The BLM is planning to offer about 15 halter-...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/29/22–8/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
