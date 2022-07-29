ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Equestrian adds to staff ahead of 2022-23 season

 4 days ago
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Roanoke Summer refreshment zone ends

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Sunday was the last day visitors to Roanoke were able to enjoy the designated Outdoor Refreshment Zone. This was the first time Roanoke had a designated area. Nick and Lauren Olski recently moved back to Roanoke from Northern Virginia. Both have been enjoying walking downtown with drinks in their hands.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
LEXINGTON, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

At Liberty University, Veterans' Complaints Keep Coming – Alec MacGillis

At Liberty University, Veterans’ Complaints Keep Coming. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. When an Army veteran was looking for somewhere to get an online aviation degree a couple of years ago...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Southwest, central Virginia schools face staffing shortages, host job fairs, offer hiring incentives

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR)— According to the Virginia Department of Education (DOE), there are 10 teaching endorsement areas that are dealing with critical shortages in the Commonwealth. They include: Elementary Education PreK-6 Special Education Middle Education Grades 6-8 Career and Technical Education Mathematics Grades 6-12 (including Algebra 1) Science (Secondary) Foreign Language PreK-12 English (Secondary) History […]
VIRGINIA STATE
jerryratcliffe.com

VCU right-handed reliever Hungate says he's transferring to Virginia

Chase Hungate, a member of VCU’s Atlantic 10 baseball championship, announced this weekend via social media that he is transferring to Virginia. Hungate, a rising sophomore, is a 6-foot, 175, right-handed pitcher and infielder from Abingdon. Although he does everything else left-handed, he pitches from the right and does so quite well.
RICHMOND, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Gosney Store added to Virginia Landmarks Register

The Gosney Store in Pittsylvania County was one of 12 new historical places listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register in June by the Commonwealth's Board of Historic Resources. The new additions include three communities, an elementary school and a church associated with African-American history and culture. The VLR is the...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

"The Last Inning" returns to Salem Memorial Ballpark

SALEM, Va. – The Last Inning returned to Salem on Saturday to give nearly 50 seniors a chance to play baseball with their friends one more time. The event featured two games with four teams, and is a favorite for all from seniors to parents. “It’s a combination of...
SALEM, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Strike averted at Goodyear plant

A strike at Danville’s Goodyear plant was averted this afternoon after the United Steelworkers Local 831 reached a tentative agreement with the company. The tentative agreement calls for a four year contract with general wage increases, plus the renewal of the COLA provisions where all employees will receive those increases.
DANVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Health giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in our area

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA health held a covid briefing to discuss updates on the COVID numbers and their patients. According to officials, 33 patients currently are being treated for COVID-19, while 26 patients have acute symptoms, 6 are in intensive and there is one pediatric. The briefing also...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro teen once again reported missing

The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old juvenile. Charleigh Paluszak was last seen in Waynesboro on July 19th. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black jacket, and a silver necklace. If you see Paluszak or know of her whereabouts, please contact...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Now that it's legal: Group works to help folks legally produce pot

What used to result in an arrest and potential jail time was openly discussed at a Danville eatery Monday night — possessing, growing and yes, cloning marijuana. The Recreational Cannabis Growers Association of Danville and Pittsylvania County hosted a meet up at Funky’s Arcade Bar to provide information about Virginia’s laws concerning marijuana.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Franklin County Supervisor Leland Mitchell passes away

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Leland Mitchell, Franklin County Board of Supervisors member and chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority passed away early Saturday morning. Leland was the longest serving member of the current board of Supervisors where this past January Mr. Mitchell began his fifth term. Mr....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Glade Hill road closed due to emergency maintenance

GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 834 (Brooks Mill Road) is down to one lane with emergency road work being carried out. “The bank gave away,” according to the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department. The work is between Simmons Creek and Timber Ridge Road.
GLADE HILL, VA

