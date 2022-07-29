Equestrian adds to staff ahead of 2022-23 season

lynchburgsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg art exhibit raises seven thousand dollars for Ukrainian victimsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Ice cream truck helps Lynchburg residents beat the heatCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Making Magic Out of Thin Air is coming to LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Summer refreshment zone ends
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Sunday was the last day visitors to Roanoke were able to enjoy the designated Outdoor Refreshment Zone. This was the first time Roanoke had a designated area. Nick and Lauren Olski recently moved back to Roanoke from Northern Virginia. Both have been enjoying walking downtown with drinks in their hands.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
wallstreetwindow.com
At Liberty University, Veterans’ Complaints Keep Coming – Alec MacGillis
At Liberty University, Veterans’ Complaints Keep Coming. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. When an Army veteran was looking for somewhere to get an online aviation degree a couple of years ago...
Southwest, central Virginia schools face staffing shortages, host job fairs, offer hiring incentives
ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR)— According to the Virginia Department of Education (DOE), there are 10 teaching endorsement areas that are dealing with critical shortages in the Commonwealth. They include: Elementary Education PreK-6 Special Education Middle Education Grades 6-8 Career and Technical Education Mathematics Grades 6-12 (including Algebra 1) Science (Secondary) Foreign Language PreK-12 English (Secondary) History […]
jerryratcliffe.com
VCU right-handed reliever Hungate says he’s transferring to Virginia
Chase Hungate, a member of VCU’s Atlantic 10 baseball championship, announced this weekend via social media that he is transferring to Virginia. Hungate, a rising sophomore, is a 6-foot, 175, right-handed pitcher and infielder from Abingdon. Although he does everything else left-handed, he pitches from the right and does so quite well.
chathamstartribune.com
Gosney Store added to Virginia Landmarks Register
The Gosney Store in Pittsylvania County was one of 12 new historical places listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register in June by the Commonwealth's Board of Historic Resources. The new additions include three communities, an elementary school and a church associated with African-American history and culture. The VLR is the...
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
Charlotte Co. crash leads to Roanoke man’s death; fatigue possible factor
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway following the death of a Roanoke driver who crashed in Charlotte County in late July. At approximately 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street, about a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road. According […]
First Baptist Church of Roanoke, Sleep in Heavenly Peace build beds for kids in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First Baptist Church of Roanoke and Sleep in Heavenly Peace teamed up on Saturday to sand, stain, and screw together wooden beds for underprivileged children in the Roanoke area. “We find kids that are sleeping on the floor or, for some reason or another, they don’t have a bed of their […]
WSLS
“The Last Inning” returns to Salem Memorial Ballpark
SALEM, Va. – The Last Inning returned to Salem on Saturday to give nearly 50 seniors a chance to play baseball with their friends one more time. The event featured two games with four teams, and is a favorite for all from seniors to parents. “It’s a combination of...
NBC 29 News
After fentanyl took their child’s life, Charlottesville parents are fighting for change
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voices for the Voiceless held an event to create awareness about the dangers of fentanyl on Saturday, July 30. The Green family sponsored this event. They lost their son to a fentanyl overdose, and hope these events can help advocate for the passing of Virginia House Bill No. 1356.
chathamstartribune.com
Strike averted at Goodyear plant
A strike at Danville’s Goodyear plant was averted this afternoon after the United Steelworkers Local 831 reached a tentative agreement with the company. The tentative agreement calls for a four year contract with general wage increases, plus the renewal of the COLA provisions where all employees will receive those increases.
cbs19news
UVA Health giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in our area
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA health held a covid briefing to discuss updates on the COVID numbers and their patients. According to officials, 33 patients currently are being treated for COVID-19, while 26 patients have acute symptoms, 6 are in intensive and there is one pediatric. The briefing also...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro teen once again reported missing
The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old juvenile. Charleigh Paluszak was last seen in Waynesboro on July 19th. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black jacket, and a silver necklace. If you see Paluszak or know of her whereabouts, please contact...
cbs19news
Police investigating racist fliers found in Albemarle County community
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating after racist fliers were found in an area community. An officer was sent to the Cascadia community, in the Pantops area, Friday after police received a report concerning the fliers. The flier appears to come from the...
cbs19news
Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
chathamstartribune.com
Now that it's legal: Group works to help folks legally produce pot
What used to result in an arrest and potential jail time was openly discussed at a Danville eatery Monday night — possessing, growing and yes, cloning marijuana. The Recreational Cannabis Growers Association of Danville and Pittsylvania County hosted a meet up at Funky’s Arcade Bar to provide information about Virginia’s laws concerning marijuana.
WSET
Franklin County Supervisor Leland Mitchell passes away
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Leland Mitchell, Franklin County Board of Supervisors member and chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority passed away early Saturday morning. Leland was the longest serving member of the current board of Supervisors where this past January Mr. Mitchell began his fifth term. Mr....
WDBJ7.com
Glade Hill road closed due to emergency maintenance
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 834 (Brooks Mill Road) is down to one lane with emergency road work being carried out. “The bank gave away,” according to the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department. The work is between Simmons Creek and Timber Ridge Road.
