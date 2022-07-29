Equestrian adds to staff ahead of 2022-23 season

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First Baptist Church of Roanoke and Sleep in Heavenly Peace teamed up on Saturday to sand, stain, and screw together wooden beds for underprivileged children in the Roanoke area. “We find kids that are sleeping on the floor or, for some reason or another, they don’t have a bed of their […]

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO