Brooklyn, NY

Reckless Driver Sentenced to Three-to-Six Years for Killing Man on Scooter on 9th Avenue

boropark24.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.boropark24.com

Queens Post

Man Shot in Face by Bike-Riding Suspect at Queensbridge Houses NYCHA Complex

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face by a suspect on a bicycle in Long Island City Sunday. The victim, 26, was at the Queensbridge Houses NYCHA complex near 41-07 10th St. at around 9:50 p.m. when the suspect on a Citi Bike cycled toward him. The bike rider approached the victim near a basketball court, pulled out a gun and fired off several shots, striking the victim in the face, according to police and published reports.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Man critically injured falling off turning van he was riding on outside of in Queens, driver sought

A 32-year-old man was critically injured when he fell of a turning van he was riding on the outside of in Queens, police said Monday. The driver of the Ford passenger van fled the scene and is being sought, though it wasn’t clear they knew somebody had been clinging to the outside of the vehicle. The van driver was turning off Metropolitan Ave. onto 71st Ave. about 7:20 p.m Sunday when the ...
QUEENS, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Daily News

Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested

A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
BROOKLYN, NY
WSB Radio

New York police seek suspect accused of trying to rape woman in broad daylight

NEW YORK — Police in New York are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to rape a 30-year-old woman in broad daylight, authorities said. According to WABC-TV and WPIX-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday as the woman walked her dog near the intersection of Ridgewood Place and Woodbine Street in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. The New York Police Department said an unknown man walked behind the woman, grabbed her around the neck and pushed her onto the ground, the news outlets reported. Authorities said the man kept trying to choke the woman and sexually assaulted her before fleeing, WABC reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Maimonides
NBC New York

NJ Cop Arrested for Allegedly Crashing Car Drunk, Ditching Injured Passenger

An off-duty police officer in New Jersey was arrested Friday for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash and driving into a parked car while intoxicated. The Passaic County prosecutor announced the 31-year-old officer who works for the Passaic Police Department crashed near Central Avenue and Yereance Avenue in Clifton around 4:30 a.m.
CLIFTON, NJ
CBS New York

Neighborhood on alert as NYPD searches for attempted rape suspect

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman walking her dog over the weekend in Brooklyn.Wanted fliers adorn parts of the Bushwick neighborhood where the innocent 30-year-old was attacked on Saturday morning and neighbors are on high alert, CBS2's John Dias reported Monday. "Horrible. It's terrifying for me to go to work now," said Joan Duhaney. Video shows the woman was walking her small dog on Woodbine Street near Ridgewood Place when a man suddenly comes up behind her, places her in a chokehold and forces her to the ground. According to the NYPD, the man...
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

Diquinn Lacend, 29, Arrested For The Murder Of James Thrower, 31

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 2355 hours, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the corner of E. 162nd Street and Teller Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 31-year-old male in front of 907 Teller Avenue, unconscious and...
BRONX, NY

Community Policy