Reckless Driver Sentenced to Three-to-Six Years for Killing Man on Scooter on 9th Avenue

www.boropark24.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man Shot in Face by Bike-Riding Suspect at Queensbridge Houses NYCHA Complex
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face by a suspect on a bicycle in Long Island City Sunday. The victim, 26, was at the Queensbridge Houses NYCHA complex near 41-07 10th St. at around 9:50 p.m. when the suspect on a Citi Bike cycled toward him. The bike rider approached the victim near a basketball court, pulled out a gun and fired off several shots, striking the victim in the face, according to police and published reports.
Boiling grease scalds boy during Brooklyn playground brawl, woman arrested
Hot oil tipped onto a boy as two groups of people fought at a Brooklyn playground on Sunday night, police said. The fight broke out between the groups around 9:30 p.m. at Heckscher Playground on Linden Street in Bushwick.
Suspect steals vehicle after kicking child, 10, out of the backseat, cops say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car in Brooklyn Saturday night after kicking out a 10-year-old child who was in the backseat, authorities said. The incident occurred near Coney Island and Foster avenues around 11:55 p.m., cops said. The child’s mother left her black Dodge Charger running while she […]
Man critically injured falling off turning van he was riding on outside of in Queens, driver sought
A 32-year-old man was critically injured when he fell of a turning van he was riding on the outside of in Queens, police said Monday. The driver of the Ford passenger van fled the scene and is being sought, though it wasn’t clear they knew somebody had been clinging to the outside of the vehicle. The van driver was turning off Metropolitan Ave. onto 71st Ave. about 7:20 p.m Sunday when the ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested
A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
Second Staten Island cop charged with using fake license tags
Now two NYPD officers on Staten Island face charges amid a crackdown on fake license tags. Both officers were arrested last week on charges they used bogus tags, amid a crackdown by the city on toll-evading motorists. [ more › ]
New York police seek suspect accused of trying to rape woman in broad daylight
NEW YORK — Police in New York are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to rape a 30-year-old woman in broad daylight, authorities said. According to WABC-TV and WPIX-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday as the woman walked her dog near the intersection of Ridgewood Place and Woodbine Street in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. The New York Police Department said an unknown man walked behind the woman, grabbed her around the neck and pushed her onto the ground, the news outlets reported. Authorities said the man kept trying to choke the woman and sexually assaulted her before fleeing, WABC reported.
Man in custody after barricading with weapon inside trailer at Staten Island hospital
A man is in custody after he barricaded himself with a weapon inside a trailer at a hospital in Staten Island, according to authorities.
RELATED PEOPLE
McDonald's worker shot in face during dispute in Brooklyn
A McDonald's employee is in critical condition after being shot in the face in Brooklyn Monday night.
NBC New York
NJ Cop Arrested for Allegedly Crashing Car Drunk, Ditching Injured Passenger
An off-duty police officer in New Jersey was arrested Friday for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash and driving into a parked car while intoxicated. The Passaic County prosecutor announced the 31-year-old officer who works for the Passaic Police Department crashed near Central Avenue and Yereance Avenue in Clifton around 4:30 a.m.
Man tracks down stolen motorcycle in Brooklyn, gets beaten up as same thieves rob him again
Two thieves beat up a man whose motorcycle they stole after he used Apple AirTag to find it and tried to take it back, police announced Sunday.
N.J. police officer arrested, faces multiple charges in connection with car crash
A Passaic police officer is facing multiple charges after being involved in a car crash that resulted in one serious injury early Friday morning, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and the Clifton Police Department announced Saturday. Edgar Delgado, a 31-year-old Passaic native, was charged with driving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities: Barbecue brawl in Bushwick leaves multiple people with burns
A simple barbecue turned lethal in Bushwick when a fight broke out and multiple people ended up in the hospital with burns Sunday, according to authorities.
Neighborhood on alert as NYPD searches for attempted rape suspect
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman walking her dog over the weekend in Brooklyn.Wanted fliers adorn parts of the Bushwick neighborhood where the innocent 30-year-old was attacked on Saturday morning and neighbors are on high alert, CBS2's John Dias reported Monday. "Horrible. It's terrifying for me to go to work now," said Joan Duhaney. Video shows the woman was walking her small dog on Woodbine Street near Ridgewood Place when a man suddenly comes up behind her, places her in a chokehold and forces her to the ground. According to the NYPD, the man...
Man with assault rifle arrested outside Brooklyn home of Iranian dissident journalist: Reports
Journalist and author Masih Alinejad speaks on stage during the WICT Leadership Conference at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on October 16th, 2018. Police arrested a 23-year-old Yonkers resident who was “behaving suspiciously” outside an unidentified residence over a period of days, according to a complaint. [ more › ]
Organs donated by Yonkers man killed in accident to save a dozen others
The family of a Yonkers man killed in an accident is making sure his legacy lives on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
30-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York are searching for a suspect who approached...
Newark Police Seeking Suspect Who Tried to Lure Young Child
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department said a child who was walking to the...
bronx.com
Diquinn Lacend, 29, Arrested For The Murder Of James Thrower, 31
On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 2355 hours, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the corner of E. 162nd Street and Teller Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 31-year-old male in front of 907 Teller Avenue, unconscious and...
Suspects lured men to Bronx motel rooms and robbed them at gunpoint: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of luring several men to Bronx motel rooms, where they bound them with duct tape and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In five separate incidents, cops said the victims arranged to meet at hotels with a woman they met on Facebook. Once there, the woman asked the […]
Comments / 0