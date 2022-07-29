Reckless Driver Sentenced to Three-to-Six Years for Killing Man on Scooter on 9th Avenue

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman walking her dog over the weekend in Brooklyn.Wanted fliers adorn parts of the Bushwick neighborhood where the innocent 30-year-old was attacked on Saturday morning and neighbors are on high alert, CBS2's John Dias reported Monday. "Horrible. It's terrifying for me to go to work now," said Joan Duhaney. Video shows the woman was walking her small dog on Woodbine Street near Ridgewood Place when a man suddenly comes up behind her, places her in a chokehold and forces her to the ground. According to the NYPD, the man...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO