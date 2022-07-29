Timberwolves draftee Matteo Spagnolo signs with Aquila Basket Trento in Italy

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves draftee Matteo Spagnolo on Thursday signed with Aquila Basket Trento in Italy after a stint this month in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Timberwolves drafted him with the 50th pick last month with the expectation he would spend at least one more season overseas. He received interest from several teams and ultimately decided to go with Aquila Basket Trento to gain experience in the EuroCup.

Spagnolo, who was born in Brindisi, Italy, joined the Timberwolves for summer league after the draft and averaged 3.2 points, 1.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds in five games. The competition was his first taste of the NBA as the team wanted him to get a feel for the American game.

He will play on loan from Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old played last season with Vanoli Cremona. He averaged 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 25 games on 44.1% shooting from 3-point range. He also earned the Best Under 22 award in the Italian Lega A, the top league in Italy.