Loveland's #1 Boutique Real Estate Brokerage

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City School District worked with first responders to simulate an active shooter situation before classes started. “Today was about school safety, which is always at the forefront of our mind,” said Superintendent of Middletown City School District Marlon Styles. "(Police) Chief Birk and his team did an unbelievable job with the exercise. More importantly, today was about finding ways in which we’re best prepared and areas where we can improve safety measures for our students, staff, and community."

MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO