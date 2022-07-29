Loveland's #1 Boutique Real Estate Brokerage

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

By Cincy Lifestyle Staff
WCPO
 4 days ago
www.wcpo.com

WCPO

Cincinnati Favorites Summer Blood Drive Tour Is Back

Did you wake up feeling grateful today? One way to express gratitude is to give back. One way to do so, is by donating blood. Hoxworth Blood Center is teaming up with some of your favorite places to eat for the Cincinnati Favorites Summer Blood Drive Tour!. Donors can schedule...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Middletown City School District conducts active shooter training in anticipation of school year

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City School District worked with first responders to simulate an active shooter situation before classes started. “Today was about school safety, which is always at the forefront of our mind,” said Superintendent of Middletown City School District Marlon Styles. "(Police) Chief Birk and his team did an unbelievable job with the exercise. More importantly, today was about finding ways in which we’re best prepared and areas where we can improve safety measures for our students, staff, and community."
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WCPO

Cloudy and cooler as we end July

Monday is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to severe weather. Brandon has a bigger breakdown on the threat HERE. We are at the final day of a wacky month of July and today will cap the month in the most unlikely way. July has been a very...
CINCINNATI, OH

