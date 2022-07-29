ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jahri Evans and Ty Warren join Saints training camp as coaching interns

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8DW6_0gxuvBEW00

This is cool: the New Orleans Saints announced two coaching interns will be joining Dennis Allen’s staff for training camp, and they’re awful familiar. One of them is former Saints right guard Jahri Evans — a six-time Pro Bowler who earned four consecutive nods to the All-Pro first team with New Orleans. The other coaching intern is Ty Warren, a 10-year NFL veteran who won two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, and who recently coached defensive line for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers.

Evans specifically is a welcome addition to Saints camp. Who is better suited to help Cesar Ruiz get right than the guy who built a Hall of Fame resume playing the exact same position?

Sure, bringing in Evans won’t magically fix Ruiz’s flaws. His main focus in these practices will be watching and learning himself. But he’ll still be a positive influence on the third-year pro, noting in the Saints’ post-practice media availability that Ruiz needs to get more aggressive with his hands off the snap. He’ll be a useful asset for offensive line coach Doug Marrone and his assistant Zach Strief (who, Evans laughed, is basically his new boss after they spent years holding down the right side of the line together).

It’s good to see the Saints still lending a hand to former players who are starting their coaching careers. Longtime left tackle Jermon Bushrod and former Saints cornerback Sterling Moore were both on hand as interns last summer; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn also each rose to prominence as position coaches in New Orleans after previously suiting up there as players. Maybe Evans and Warren are headed for similar success.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated list of Vikings free agents still left unsigned

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for their first padded practice in their second week of training camp, while former players for the team are still looking for a job. There are multiple key veteran players, including four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr, waiting around for the right offer from another team. Granted, it was recently reported that the Dallas Cowboys should be one of the teams to watch out for as a potential suitor for Barr.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermon Bushrod
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys host former 1st-round pass rusher on free agency visit Saturday

Potential is a dangerous word in the world of professional sport. The label only truly has a positive connotation during a player’s first, maybe second season. After that, being labeled as having potential means an unreached ceiling, expectations unmet. It means high production has been flashed but unrealized. Takkarist McKinley has potential, but he’s a long way from the expectations that surrounded him as a 2017 first-round pick of Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The New England Patriots#Usfl#Houston Gamblers#Hall Of Fame
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' 2022 training camp roundup: Day 4

After two days off, the Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Tuesday to kick off the second week of training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Tuesday’s practice was a bit different because this was the first time the Colts threw on the pads and got physical. There were plenty of team drills and red zone work seemed to be the focus toward the end of the practice.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers training camp tracker: Day No. 6

The Carolina Panthers were back at it on Tuesday in the friendly confines of Wofford College. Here are the top takeaways from the seventh day of 2022 training camp. The Panthers have had some adjusting to do at the cornerback position of late. Eight-year veteran Rashaan Melvin retired, Jaycee Horn was placed on and activated from the physically unable to perform list and Duke Dawson joined the group.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy