Photo essay: 1966 Ford Mustang Mach 1 concept cars

The Next-Gen Ford Mustang Is Coming Sooner Than You Think
Would you look at that, it's already almost August! That means it's just over a month and a half until the Detroit Auto Show returns for the first time since 2019, and it will have a very big special guest. Automotive News reports from industry insiders that the next-gen Ford Mustang will make its global debut at the resurrected Detroit show, meaning we don't have long to wait at all.
MAG Auction Featuring 426 Hemi Powered Satellite Restomod
This stunning custom classic is the vintage racer we all need in our lives. This is a personal favorite of many Mopar collectors, a pristine 1967 Plymouth Satellite in a bold Bronze exterior color fit for an old-school muscle car. Back in the day, this would have been a mighty competitor on the drag strip, which is likely why the builder took the vehicle in the direction they did. This is no ordinary classic racer; instead, it is a fully custom-built performance car whose mere image reflects the passion and prestige typically only found in true-blooded race cars. Everything from the exterior badging to the car's sharp body lines alludes to a high level of performance which is quite clear upon opening the hood. So what engine is so astounding that its displacement alone is enough to get excited?
2024 Ford Mustang: Engines, Power, Price, On Sale, Rendering, and More
WHAT IT IS: The seventh generation of the icon that launched the pony-car genre will arrive in time for the Mustang brand's 60th anniversary. Expect it in coupe (as rendered here by our artist) and convertible forms with two powertrain offerings. Variants delivering greater performance and efficiency will follow in the years to come.
Was the 2019 Corvette ZR1 the Greatest Corvette Ever Built? A Look at Its History
The ZR1 tag has been around, with and without a hyphen, for decades, and has always been associated with high-performance Corvette options. Our personal favorite would have to be the 2019 Corvette ZR1 with its insane power output, bleeding-edge aerodynamics, and aggressive looks. But the ZR1 tag has some interesting heritage behind it.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Is America’s Worst Car Brand
The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars
If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness
When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
This Beautiful Chevelle is Selling At No Reserve at Maple Brother's Kansas City Auction
This built performance legend is an American muscle car with style and power. The 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle is a model widely revered in the automotive industry for its excellent design and great powertrain options. Unlike the Camaro or Corvette, this vehicle can be called an actual muscle car with its massive V8 engine options and mid-sized platform. Turning wasn't a huge factor with these mechanical drag strip dominators, nor was focusing on a lightweight chassis. Instead, the Chevelle knew precisely what it was, the perfect production car for anyone with a love for drag racing and high-speed road antics at a comparatively low price from some of its competitors. So what makes this one so unique that you should consider it for your next automotive purchase?
Split-Window C8 Corvette Comes With So Many Questions
Automotive designer Rain Prisk took to Facebook to post this interesting rendering of a C8 Corvettewith a split rear window. It’s reminiscent of the 1963 Corvette, the first year of the C2when GM designers thought adding a split rear window to the coupe would be stylish. That design aesthetic lasted just one model year because people complained about the diminished rearward visibility, and now collectors fawn over them.
Ford recalls more cars due to new malfunctions, see if your car is part of it
Following some engine fires that have occurred even while the ignition switches are off, Ford is extending a recall of thousands of cars and advising owners to park them outdoors.
Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal
Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
S550 Mustang Crashes Leaving Car Show
Ford Mustangs and crashing them while leaving car meets is about as American as apple pie and root beer (seriously, just try getting root beer outside of North America). It’s just a thing that seems to happen all the time here in the States, unlike in Europe where it’s BMWs veering towards sidewalks like there’s a magnetic attraction.
Tiny V8 Model Engine Runs On Nitro, Sounds Awesome, Costs $1,800
The V8 engine is probably the most popular engine configuration around, mostly because it has been around for decades. However, if you've been wanting to build your own remote-controlled car powered by a V8, your choices for a model V8 engine are thin and most of them are pricey. Toyan,...
Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value
It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
New Bronco Owner Appalled At Poor Quality Of His SUV
We can't think of another vehicle that has caused quite as big a stir as the Ford Bronco. Dearborn's talented off-roader has wormed its way into the hearts of many and it's easy to see why. The retro styling is delightful and the level of personalization on offer lets you specify truly unique vehicles. What's more, it demonstrates remarkable skill when traversing the road less traveled.
