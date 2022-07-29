www.matctimes.com
MATC Times
Racine County Eye
National Night Out is back on Aug. 2 – and bigger
RACINE – National Night Out (NNO), an annual event designed to bring neighbors and neighborhoods together, is back and growing. This year’s NNO – the 31st for Racine – is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Racine Neighborhood Watch, a local nonprofit that coordinates National Night Out with the...
MATC Times
Racine County Eye
2nd Racine HarborMarket saw exceptional turnout
RACINE – Sunny skies overlooked the Racine HarborMarket on Thursday, July 28. Monument Square was packed to the brim with market goers, while sweet aromas filled the air, on the second market of the season. Local businesses including farmers, bakers, restaurants, and more, displayed and showcased their products for all of Racine to see.
MATC Times
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Italian Fest & more with Real Racine!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about an array of upcoming events, the first of which will help you connect to Italian culture. Italian Fest at Roma Lodge is happening on Friday July 29, Saturday July 30, & Sunday July...
milwaukeemag.com
Thanks for Celebrating the Faces of Milwaukee
Milwaukee Magazine celebrated 2022’s Faces of Milwaukee Thursday night at Nō Studios. The prestigious group exemplified the best in their fields – from performing arts and education to health care and fine dining. Attendees mingled with each other and Milwaukee Magazine editors, and enjoyed the phenomenal view...
WISN
Crews respond to large fire in Shorewood
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a large garage fire near Oakland Avenue and Olive Street in Shorewood Monday morning. North Shore Fire tweeted that the fire is under control and there were no injuries reported. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
MATC Times
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summer Sunflower Festival in Kenosha County
BRISTOL, Wis. - Sunflowers, strawberries, raspberries, etc. Summer Sunflower Festival is going on Saturday and Sunday. Visit their website for more information.
MATC Times
milwaukeemag.com
How Bradford Beach Came to Be
The weather must have been scorching when this photograph of Bradford Beach was taken on a summer day in the late 1930s. Not only was every parking space on Lincoln Memorial Drive occupied, but a few dozen people were actually out in the chilly waters of Lake Michigan. The beach...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash near Teutonia and Chambers, 2 cars smashed
MILWAUKEE - Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Milwaukee early Sunday, July 31 near Teutonia and Chambers. It happened around 1:20 a.m. Police say a vehicle (Unit #1) collided with another vehicle (Unit #2) and struck a house. The driver of unit#1 fled the scene on foot. The...
CBS 58
First responders pull 1 person from Milwaukee's riverfront
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One person was pulled from the water along Milwaukee's riverfront. On Sunday, July 31 just before midnight, first responders arrived at Pere Marquette Park for a rescue operation. Our CBS 58 crew on the scene saw first responders performing CPR on the person. Authorities continued their...
whby.com
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
WISN
Shooting breaks out as Milwaukee church parishioners leave service
MILWAUKEE — A church service at Reformation Church of Holiness on Chambers and 21st streets in Milwaukee was just getting let out Sunday afternoon when witnesses describe seeing a shootout down the block. "Upon them coming out of the church a car pulled right here and began to fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 2 shot within half-hour at separate locations
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shootings in the city that happened within a half-hour on Monday, Aug. 1. The first happened around 1:45 p.m. near 83rd and Carmen on the city's northwest side. The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a fight. Milwaukee police are seeking a known gunman.
CBS 58
MU student killed in Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sad news from the Marquette community. 22-year-old male grad student Payton Claybaugh was killed while walking in the Marquette Interchange around midnight last night. The news was shared with the campus in a letter to students and staff by MU President Michael Lovell. The sheriff's office...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Art Museum's lakeside event returns, 1st of 3 weekends
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Art Museum on Saturday, July 30 kicked off the first of three weekend "Lakeside at MAM" events. Located on the museum's east lawn, Lakeside at MAM celebrates artistry of all kinds. Visitors can check out a lineup of musicians, yoga and dance classes, and refreshments. There are art-making stations for kids, too.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Hmong community excited to see construction for future Tuj Lub courts
MILWAUKEE — The Hmong community is excited to see the construction of the first permanent courts in Milwaukee for a game that has been played in their culture for thousands of years. Milwaukee Recreation is building three new Tuj Lub (pronounced too-loo) courts at Carmen Playfield. While they are...
