@@@@@ SPACIOUS STUDIO near UWM, Heat incl, av September 1st - 2965 N. Bartlett Ave. (same property as 2957-77 Bartlett) currently has ONE studio available for September 1st. These units have hardwood flooring throughout, built-in cabinetry and crown molding, a small formal dining room, and a nicely-sized kitchen. This property is one of three sister buildings which have two courtyards between them- one garden courtyard and one grassy courtyard with a picnic table and room for a grill. Located one block south and west of UWM's Kenwood campus, this property is one block away from Noodles, Qdoba, Jimmy John’s, Oakland Gyros, Cousins, Subway, and Walgreens. There is on-site coin-operated laundry. Monthly rent for these gems is $765, heat included. [pet-friendly with restrictions- please inquire]

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO