New Charges Likely After Third Death From C.R. Club Shooting

KCCI.com
Authorities investigate shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Officials have identified the individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids police on July 30. According to state law enforcement officials, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department...
Man Part of Officer-Involved Shooting in Cedar Rapids Has Been Identified
A Cedar Rapids man has been identified as the person who was part of an officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids over the weekend. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS), officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department executed a traffic stop just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, July 30. The vehicle was stopped in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE due to erratic driving.
3 News Now
3rd person dies months after Iowa nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A third person who was struck by gunfire in an April shooting at a crowded Iowa nightclub has died, and charges against one of the two suspects will be updated. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that Marvin Cox, 31,...
KCJJ
Armed subject arrested in weekend incident identified
Iowa City Police have identified an armed subject who threatened staff at a downtown bar with a gun Sunday after getting kicked out of the establishment. According to a release issued Sunday night, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, and University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert to warn the campus area. Bwayonga was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband, and was later found to be stolen out of Linn County.
KWQC
Police: Davenport man used sword to assault man
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a man with a sword early Monday. Gerardo Jesus Alonso-Paredes, 25, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
Suspect in 2017 deadly shooting pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, first-degree robbery
Davenport, IOWA – According to the court documents, the 25-year-old defendant pleaded guilty on Friday. His name is Darryl Merritt and he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery. The fatal shooting occurred on March 5, 2017. It happened at the Brady Street Stadium parking lot. Davenport Police...
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with stealing electric bike and hiding it in his residence
An Iowa City man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged electric bike theft. The criminal complaint says the owner of the stolen bike tracked it to a Dodge Street address using Apple Air Tag technology the morning of July 28th. Officers investigated and pinpointed it to be inside an apartment.
Officer-involved shooting on Glass Road NE leaves one injured, DCI investigating
Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the police officials, this incident occurred right before 4 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Cedar Rapids Police Department officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm...
KCJJ
UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The man was in custody less than a half-hour later. While the suspect was not identified in arrest records released Sunday morning, the documents do shed more light on the incident. The suspect reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, but was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband.
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
ourquadcities.com
Police, state patrol, in downtown area Monday night
Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene of an incident in downtown Davenport about 7:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 2nd and Ripley streets, Davenport. Police searched a car, which was dented, and spoke with people at the scene. We do not know whether anyone has...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect took motorcycle chaps, bags, tried to charge for their return
A 54-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole property, including motorcycle chaps, and tried to charge the victim for their return. Deborah Fifer faces charges of felony extortion and second-degree theft, court records say. Police say Fifer took two leather motorcycle saddle bags, a pair of leather...
KCJJ
OWI suspect arrested after allegedly commenting on attractiveness of IC Police officers
A drunk driving suspect was arrested late Friday night after Iowa City Police say she made comments about being physically attracted to officers. Police say 31-year-old Mildred Henderson of Crosspark Avenue pulled her 2011 Chevy Camaro up to officers who were walking near the corner of Washington and Clinton Streets just after 11:45pm and commented on their attractiveness. The officers noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and asked Henderson to step outside. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and provided breath alcohol levels of .119% and .121%.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspects used sword, gun during drug-deal fight early Friday
Two Rock Island suspects face charges after police say a fight that involved a sword and a gun broke out during at drug deal on Brady Street, Davenport. Denis Arslanovic, 34, faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and going armed with intent. Clayton Price, 21, faces a felony charge...
2 more shootings overnight in Rock Island; 2 men seriously injured
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Just days after the Rock Island Police Department held a news conference to address the recent uptick in gun violence within the city, two more shootings occurred early Saturday morning, July 30 and left two men with serious injuries. During the news conference on Tuesday,...
KCJJ
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
KCRG.com
Victim of fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man who died in a stabbing in Cedar Rapids earlier this week has been identified by city officials. Officials said 52-year-old Christopher Anson, of Cedar Rapids, died after being stabbed in the chest at a home in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue Southeast on Wednesday afternoon.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Iowa man who posed as a military veteran took thousands of dollars in donations
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Sheriff's deputies in Henry County are on the lookout for a man who they say took thousands of dollars as part of stolen valor scheme. Authorities said Christopher Williams posed as a military veteran in 2020 when neighbors in Mount Pleasant held a benefit ride for him.
kciiradio.com
Marijuana Distribution Investigation Leads to Arrests in Henry County
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation this past April and May regarding distribution of marijuana in the area. During the investigation a search warrant was executed at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, during which marijuana and indicia of distribution were seized. Resulting from the investigation and search...
ourquadcities.com
Officers: Bettendorf mother of 2- and 5-year-old sold crack, marijuana
A 35-year-old Bettendorf mother of two little children faces felony charges after officers say they found her with drugs that were within reach of her kids. Brittiany Perkins faces two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, court records say. Shortly...
