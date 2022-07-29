ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Hall named to Walter Camp Watch List; BYU hoops adds another commit

Pyramid
Pyramid
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.heraldextra.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks become overwhelming favorites to land blue-chip WR out of Arizona

It didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to become the front runners in the recruitment for 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. After the blue-chip prospect showed out and had a great performance at Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp, the Ducks extended an offer. From there, the Crystal Ball predictions started flooding in. According to a total of 6 predictions, all logged within the past 24 hours, Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to land Lane, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 49 WR and No. 371 overall player in the 2023 class. Lane has a close relationship with Ducks freshman WR Kyler Kasper, who traveled with him to Eugene this weekend ahead of his first season with the Ducks. There is no telling when Lane might make his commitment, but Duck fans should feel confident about him choosing to come to Eugene. Crystal Ball Prediction Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones Twitterhttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/155374889344730726411
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

College football rankings: Top 25 coaches entering 2022 season

If you're into divisiveness at the start of fall camp this month, try ranking college football's top 25 coaches and doing so in an order that appeases everyone — it's impossible. Winning is everything and in the new era of transfer portal madness, NIL advantages and unequal revenue distribution among the major conferences, there's an elite group of coaches capable of competing for national championships annually with the others simply fighting for a shot to be in the mix.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
College Football News

BYU Cougars Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

BYU Cougars Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the BYU season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Keys To The Season | Season Prediction, What Will Happen. BYU Top 10 Players | BYU Schedule. BYU Cougars Preview 2022. They’re not there quite yet....
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

This longtime Utah sportscaster has a new job in the state

Veteran Utah sportscaster Rod Zundel has a new job in the Beehive State. On Monday, Utah Tech announced that Rod Zundel has been named the director of broadcasting and multimedia content for the school’s athletic department, and as part of that job, he’ll be the new radio voice for football and men’s basketball as the school transitions to the WAC.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Arizona To Take On Cincinnati in First Game at Maui Invitational

The official bracket of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday and Arizona will play Cincinnati on the first day. The game will be the final of game of the day and is scheduled to tip-off around 9:30 p.m. MST/6:30 p.m. Hawaiian time on ESPN2 from the Lahaina Civic Center. All games during the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and on the ESPN app.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Walker Iii
Person
Mark Pope
Person
Walter Camp
Person
Davey O'brien
247Sports

EMERGENCY PODCAST: Oregon lands 4-star DL commit Terrance Green

The Oregon Ducks have secured a massive verbal commitment Monday afternoon when four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green gave his commitment to the Ducks over Miami, Texas, Michigan State, and USC. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack break down the impact of Green's commitment to the Ducks. Make sure...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: Fall Camp Preview of Oregon's Offensive Line

The Oregon Ducks bring back four starters along the offensive line, two other reserves have a ton of experience, and despite a new coaching staff and new offense the expectations around this position group are very high. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack run through the offensive line position group and preview all the hot storylines and topics as the Ducks gear up for fall camp this week.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon offers 4-star WR Ja'Kobi Lane

One of the first scholarship offers to go out to a prospect competing at the Saturday Night Live camp went to a player we expected to get offered. Now the Ducks might become the team to beat after offering a scholarship. Four-star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane was the top standout...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#American Football#The Maxwell Award#The Pro Football Network#College Sports Madness#Seattle Seahawk
247Sports

Texas 2023 DB Amarion Atwood commits to Sun Devils

Arizona State picked up its fifth 2023 commitment on Monday when Mesquite (Texas) Horn High defensive back Amarion Atwood announced his commitment to the program. Atwood’s only Power 5 offer is Arizona State, which he chose over 13 other programs, including North Texas, Alabama A&M, Alcorn State and Arkansas State.
TEMPE, AZ
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy