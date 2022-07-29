Hall named to Walter Camp Watch List; BYU hoops adds another commit

www.heraldextra.com
Ranking Pac-12 expansion candidates: Best fits to join conference amid college realignment
The Pac-12 is losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten as college conference realignment continues. Will it add any teams in college conference expansion? Speculation and rumors surrounding the...
Ducks become overwhelming favorites to land blue-chip WR out of Arizona
It didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to become the front runners in the recruitment for 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. After the blue-chip prospect showed out and had a great performance at Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp, the Ducks extended an offer. From there, the Crystal Ball predictions started flooding in. According to a total of 6 predictions, all logged within the past 24 hours, Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to land Lane, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 49 WR and No. 371 overall player in the 2023 class. Lane has a close relationship with Ducks freshman WR Kyler Kasper, who traveled with him to Eugene this weekend ahead of his first season with the Ducks. There is no telling when Lane might make his commitment, but Duck fans should feel confident about him choosing to come to Eugene. Crystal Ball Prediction Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones Twitterhttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/155374889344730726411
Late Kick: Could Utah be the only conference champion to repeat in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate responds to a viewer's bold prediction that the Utes will win the Pac-12, and be the only Power 5 conference champion to win two titles in a row.
College football rankings: Top 25 coaches entering 2022 season
If you're into divisiveness at the start of fall camp this month, try ranking college football's top 25 coaches and doing so in an order that appeases everyone — it's impossible. Winning is everything and in the new era of transfer portal madness, NIL advantages and unequal revenue distribution among the major conferences, there's an elite group of coaches capable of competing for national championships annually with the others simply fighting for a shot to be in the mix.
Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted On Monday Night
Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet on Monday night. The three-time NBA All-Star has been in a lot of trade rumors this summer. Two teams reportedly interested in the former Louisville star are the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.
College Football News
BYU Cougars Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
BYU Cougars Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the BYU season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Keys To The Season | Season Prediction, What Will Happen. BYU Top 10 Players | BYU Schedule. BYU Cougars Preview 2022. They’re not there quite yet....
deseret.com
This longtime Utah sportscaster has a new job in the state
Veteran Utah sportscaster Rod Zundel has a new job in the Beehive State. On Monday, Utah Tech announced that Rod Zundel has been named the director of broadcasting and multimedia content for the school’s athletic department, and as part of that job, he’ll be the new radio voice for football and men’s basketball as the school transitions to the WAC.
Arizona To Take On Cincinnati in First Game at Maui Invitational
The official bracket of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday and Arizona will play Cincinnati on the first day. The game will be the final of game of the day and is scheduled to tip-off around 9:30 p.m. MST/6:30 p.m. Hawaiian time on ESPN2 from the Lahaina Civic Center. All games during the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and on the ESPN app.
EMERGENCY PODCAST: Oregon lands 4-star DL commit Terrance Green
The Oregon Ducks have secured a massive verbal commitment Monday afternoon when four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green gave his commitment to the Ducks over Miami, Texas, Michigan State, and USC. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack break down the impact of Green's commitment to the Ducks. Make sure...
deseret.com
Why Utah’s season-opener at Florida is so crucial for the Utes — and the Pac-12
LOS ANGELES — Nine months after falling to Ohio State in a memorable Rose Bowl game, Utah opens the 2022 season against another traditional national powerhouse in Florida. This time, on Sept. 3, the Utes will play a Southeastern Conference road game as they visit the Swamp in Gainesville.
PODCAST: Fall Camp Preview of Oregon's Offensive Line
The Oregon Ducks bring back four starters along the offensive line, two other reserves have a ton of experience, and despite a new coaching staff and new offense the expectations around this position group are very high. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack run through the offensive line position group and preview all the hot storylines and topics as the Ducks gear up for fall camp this week.
Oregon offers 4-star WR Ja'Kobi Lane
One of the first scholarship offers to go out to a prospect competing at the Saturday Night Live camp went to a player we expected to get offered. Now the Ducks might become the team to beat after offering a scholarship. Four-star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane was the top standout...
Arizona Wildcats reportedly to open against Cincinnati in Maui Invitational
Arizona will open Maui Invitational play against Cincinnati on Nov. 21, according to CBS. The official bracket is scheduled to be released Monday morning. The other teams competing are Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech. Traditional "host" Chaminade, a Division II program in Honolulu, will...
Texas 2023 DB Amarion Atwood commits to Sun Devils
Arizona State picked up its fifth 2023 commitment on Monday when Mesquite (Texas) Horn High defensive back Amarion Atwood announced his commitment to the program. Atwood’s only Power 5 offer is Arizona State, which he chose over 13 other programs, including North Texas, Alabama A&M, Alcorn State and Arkansas State.
