ODFW: Rogue Pack Responsible For Three Depredations Over the Past Week

pnwag.net
Related
pnwag.net
Eastern Oregon Preparing For Grasshoppers
After two years of record damage from grasshoppers, Eastern Oregonians and the state Department of Agriculture are bracing for another summer of the pests. “Some areas of Malheur County, last year, they ate all the food out there. And they were kind of concerned about the antelope starving to death. They were left to eating just sagebrush, which they don’t normally do.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon wildfires: Tuesday update
Here is an update on fires in Central and Southern Oregon from Central Oregon Fire Information and from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Central Oregon – Firefighters worked late and stayed out overnight on a number of the existing fires across central Oregon. There was no significant growth on any of the incidents despite gusty winds from passing thunderstorms. Resources responded to two additional fires yesterday evening.
pnwag.net
Bird Flu Detected In Coos County Backyard Flock
Bird flu continues to be an issue in Oregon. The state Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a backyard flock in Coos County. The flock of 25 birds was a mix of chickens and ducks. ODA said the flock owners did not sell eggs or other poultry products therefore federal guidelines do no not require a quarantine.
Big Rattlesnake fire in eastern Oregon fully contained; feds laud local volunteers
The Big Rattlesnake fire, southwest of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in eastern Oregon, is now 100% contained, officials said. At the fire’s peak, more than 30 firefighters were battling the blaze that swept through public and private property in the rural area. “Generally we have a great cooperation with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beachconnection.net
Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – Few things create the wonder and surprise of spotting a bunch of elk on the Oregon coast – rather closeup. The stately Roosevelt elk are common to the Oregon coast and Coast Range, especially up north near Cannon Beach, Seaside and Gearhart. There are plenty of them farther south, and the south coast even has the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport. (Above: elk giving the camera a glare at Ecola State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
KXL
Oregon Sends Fire Crews To California
Portland, Ore. – The Oregon State Fire Marshal has mobilized three specialized task forces to help California crews fight that states largest wild fire. Crews from Marion, Linn and Clakamas counties are in the Golden State protecting communities from the deadly McKinney Fire. The crews started 24 hour shifts on Monday and could be in California for two weeks. Izak Hamilton, Spokesperson for Clackamas Fire says they also sent a significant amount of equipment. Including all terrain fire trucks, and water tenders.
Hikers evacuated from Pacific Crest Trail as McKinney fire blazes near Oregon border
Dozens of hikers were rescued from the Pacific Crest Trail over the weekend as the McKinney fire continues to ravage Northern California’s Klamath National Forest. Sixty people were rescued Saturday afternoon on the California side of the trail at Red Buttes Wilderness, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon said. The evacuation was an assist with the Siskiyou County sheriff’s search and rescue team.
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oregontoday.net
Access and Habitat board members sought for Southwest Oregon, August 1
ODFW release – CENTRAL POINT, Ore – ODFW is looking for two hunter representatives to serve on the Access and Habitat Program’s Southwest Region Council. Positions are voluntary. The Southwest region covers Douglas, Coos, Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties and applicants should live or work in these counties. Council members participate in up to four public meetings yearly in various communities in this region. At the meetings, council members review and consider funding A and H project proposals and conduct other business. A and H projects open private land to hunting access or improve wildlife habitat for game animals. The A and H Program is funded by a $4 surcharge on hunting licenses and the sale of deer and elk raffle entries and auction tags. Over the years, the program opened millions of acres of private land to hunting and has improved game animal habitat. Find A and H properties available to hunt at http://oregonhuntingmap.com/#/map For more information, contact Dylan Edwards, A and H Southwest Council Regional Coordinator at 541-857-2408.
Klamath Falls News
Three arrested in Sprague River illegal pot bust
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the property belonging to, Erick Vianey Castillo-Vasquez, located west of Sprague River, Oregon. Surveillance of the property showed 20 greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation.
pnwag.net
Higham Idaho Potato Acres Down This Year
The Idaho potato crop is expected to be a bit smaller this year, with acres down roughly 8% year-over-year. Jamey Higham, CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission said one of the chief reasons for the drop is a dramatic increase in input costs. “But you have to think that last...
yachatsnews.com
New Oregon meat inspection program will combat supply chain delays, lower prices
Oregon meat eaters are likely to have access to more local beef and other products and at cheaper prices with a new program that will localize meat inspections. The program will expand the state’s processing capacity, allowing the Oregon Department of Agriculture to inspect meat that’s produced and sold within the state. Before, only the U.S. Department of Agriculture could conduct such inspections. But it’s had a shortage of inspectors, especially during the pandemic, giving Oregon ranchers limited options for processing meat from their livestock. Oregon has 13 USDA facilities, and they’re booked years out.
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
yachatsnews.com
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
Oregon lawmaker escapes deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California
YREKA, Calif. — An Oregon state representative and her husband escaped the deadly McKinney Fire burning at least 55,000 acres in Northern California. Democratic Rep. Dacia Grayber and her husband were camping near Mount Ashland over the weekend, just north of the Oregon-California border. Grayber said they woke up in the middle of the night to gale-force winds and ash.
‘A tough road’: Several factors drag down Oregon cannabis sales
The pandemic boom may be coming to an end for Oregon’s cannabis industry.
beachconnection.net
Life Finds Home on Ropes Beneath Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Seaside, Oregon) - For such a beautiful place, the ocean is actually fairly weird. On the surface it's all calming waves and hypnotizing tidelines, but underneath life is doing some extraordinary stuff. Just beyond those lovely beaches of the Oregon coast or Washington coast, the real estate gets bizarre. (All photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium. Above: closeup of a stalked tunicate on a rope)
KDRV
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
Readers respond: Cascade of failure includes decriminalization
Chuck Brinkerhoff in his recent letter to the editor laments society’s “cascade of failures” that is responsible for the plight of the unhoused, but he doesn’t offer specifics. (“Readers respond: Cascade of failures,” July 22) Let me offer one glaring example of how society...
McKinney Fire: SF hiker talks about being stranded on mountain trail as massive wildfire erupts
"We started to see the smoke and it was kind of settling in the valleys, in the mountains, and we were like 'yup it's time to get to a road and get out of here'," said Dybdahl.
Comments / 2