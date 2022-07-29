ODFW: Rogue Pack Responsible For Three Depredations Over the Past Week

ODFW release – CENTRAL POINT, Ore – ODFW is looking for two hunter representatives to serve on the Access and Habitat Program’s Southwest Region Council. Positions are voluntary. The Southwest region covers Douglas, Coos, Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties and applicants should live or work in these counties. Council members participate in up to four public meetings yearly in various communities in this region. At the meetings, council members review and consider funding A and H project proposals and conduct other business. A and H projects open private land to hunting access or improve wildlife habitat for game animals. The A and H Program is funded by a $4 surcharge on hunting licenses and the sale of deer and elk raffle entries and auction tags. Over the years, the program opened millions of acres of private land to hunting and has improved game animal habitat. Find A and H properties available to hunt at http://oregonhuntingmap.com/#/map For more information, contact Dylan Edwards, A and H Southwest Council Regional Coordinator at 541-857-2408.

1 DAY AGO