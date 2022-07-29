ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

MATC Times

3220 N. Bartlett Ave.

2 bedroom - Renovated Townhouse with living room, eat-in kitchen and small patio on first level, and two large bedrooms with great closet space on second level. Private basement with washer and dryer included. One off-street parking spot included. Conveniently located near downtown, UWM, MSOE and Marquette, shopping, restaurants and night life.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

The Riviera Apartments

@@@@@ SPACIOUS STUDIO near UWM, Heat incl, av September 1st - 2965 N. Bartlett Ave. (same property as 2957-77 Bartlett) currently has ONE studio available for September 1st. These units have hardwood flooring throughout, built-in cabinetry and crown molding, a small formal dining room, and a nicely-sized kitchen. This property is one of three sister buildings which have two courtyards between them- one garden courtyard and one grassy courtyard with a picnic table and room for a grill. Located one block south and west of UWM's Kenwood campus, this property is one block away from Noodles, Qdoba, Jimmy John’s, Oakland Gyros, Cousins, Subway, and Walgreens. There is on-site coin-operated laundry. Monthly rent for these gems is $765, heat included. [pet-friendly with restrictions- please inquire]
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2580 N Oakland Ave

Oak View Manor-Professionally Managed By Wellston Apartments - Oak View Manor is a pet friendly community located on Milwaukee’s trendy Eastside! The one bedroom includes heat and cooking gas.. Oak View Manor features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors include a kitchen with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

6333 N Denmark St

Heat Included, Tenant Parking Spots and Onsite Laundry - Denmark is located near Mill Road and Fon du lac ave, all apartments have spacious layouts, ample closet space, updated kitchen cabinets and a patio or balcony. (EHO) Amenities. Heat, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash Included. 1 Parking Spot, Garage spots available...
MILWAUKEE, WI

