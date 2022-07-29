USDA OKs Oregon Meat Inspection Program

pnwag.net
Related
pnwag.net
Eastern Oregon Preparing For Grasshoppers
After two years of record damage from grasshoppers, Eastern Oregonians and the state Department of Agriculture are bracing for another summer of the pests. “Some areas of Malheur County, last year, they ate all the food out there. And they were kind of concerned about the antelope starving to death. They were left to eating just sagebrush, which they don’t normally do.”
pnwag.net
Bird Flu Detected In Coos County Backyard Flock
Bird flu continues to be an issue in Oregon. The state Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a backyard flock in Coos County. The flock of 25 birds was a mix of chickens and ducks. ODA said the flock owners did not sell eggs or other poultry products therefore federal guidelines do no not require a quarantine.
pnwag.net
Eddie: 2022 A Challenging Year For The Bottom-line
Just ask Andrew Eddie, and he’ll tell you that 2022 is a challenging year for hay growers across Washington. But, he noted it’s not challenging for the typical variables, such as weather and market prices, but rather for input costs. The Vice President of the Washington state Hay Growers Association said right now, it’s the wild west when it comes to inputs.
pnwag.net
Washington Farm Expenditures Down In 2021
According to NASS, 2021 Washington Total Farm Production Expenditures dropped 6% year over year. Farm Production Expenditures in Washington are estimated at $9.07 billion for 2021, down from $9.69 billion in 2020. The four largest expenditures at the state level accounted for 56% of total expenditures last year; that included labor at 25%, Farm Services at 13%, Feed coming in a 12% and fertilizer, lime, and soil conditioners at 6%.
Comments / 0