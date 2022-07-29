USDA OKs Oregon Meat Inspection Program

After two years of record damage from grasshoppers, Eastern Oregonians and the state Department of Agriculture are bracing for another summer of the pests. “Some areas of Malheur County, last year, they ate all the food out there. And they were kind of concerned about the antelope starving to death. They were left to eating just sagebrush, which they don’t normally do.”

MALHEUR COUNTY, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO